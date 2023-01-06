ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

What to expect from Saturday’s cold front & next week’s weather in North Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — A warm and breezy day will be present on Friday in the North Texas region before a cold front makes its way through on Saturday with some rain chances in the afternoon/evening time in some parts of N. TX.

The region will see unseasonably warm temps with some breezy winds to end the first work week of the new year as highs will be 15-20 degrees above normal.

“High temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above normal today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Expect south/southwest winds of 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph during the afternoon,” NWS Fort Worth said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCnKg_0k5oWcQH00
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

A weak cold front will be moving into the region Saturday with some scattered storms possibly closer to Central Texas in the lower half of North Texas in the afternoon evening. Patchy fog will be seen in a portion of the region during the morning hours.

NWS Fort Worth says a couple of strong storms with small hail and gusty winds are possible in Central and East Texas.

“A cold front will move into the area on Saturday morning with some patchy fog and light rain possible south of I-20. Thunderstorms are possible along the front later Saturday afternoon mainly in Central Texas. We cannot rule out a couple of strong storms with small hail and gusty winds. It will be slightly cooler and drier following the front’s passage, but temperatures will still be near or above normal,” the weather center said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASX4n_0k5oWcQH00
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Next week’s weather will see a chance of rain mid-to-late week, but other than that, there will be some nice weather in the region for the second week of January.

“Most of next week should feature nice weather with above-normal temperatures. Cooler weather will enter by the end of the week, however, behind another cold front. The front (and the upper level system it is asssociated with) will bring a chance of rain to mainly the eastern half of the region during the mid to late week period,” NWS Fort Worth said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTI3o_0k5oWcQH00
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
TEXAS STATE
fsunews.com

Nationwide cold front: flights canceled, deadly winter storms over holiday weekend

A holiday weekend cold front saw thousands of flights delayed or canceled, over 50 dead and frozen iguanas falling from trees. The historic wave of cold weather resulted in over 60% of the U.S. population facing a cold weather advisory over the holiday weekend of Dec. 24-25. The Sunshine State was not spared from the wintry weather with temperatures dropping into the 20s early Christmas morning in central Florida and the Panhandle.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CW33

Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — In North Texas, there is a large amount of family-friendly activities to go out and do, and now there’s about to be another one, bigger than ever. Universal Parks & Resorts announces plans to bring a theme park geared for families with young children to Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TX
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
MARYLAND STATE
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas

Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

I-45 closed in Ellis County due to downed power lines

ENNIS, Texas - Interstate 45 was shut down Monday because of downed power lines. It happened along the Ellis-Navarro County line between Ennis and Corsicana. It’s not clear what caused the power lines to collapse, but they affected both north and southbound traffic. Drivers were diverted between FM 1126...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
KDAF

KDAF

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy