What to expect from Saturday’s cold front & next week’s weather in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — A warm and breezy day will be present on Friday in the North Texas region before a cold front makes its way through on Saturday with some rain chances in the afternoon/evening time in some parts of N. TX.

The region will see unseasonably warm temps with some breezy winds to end the first work week of the new year as highs will be 15-20 degrees above normal.

“High temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above normal today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Expect south/southwest winds of 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph during the afternoon,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

A weak cold front will be moving into the region Saturday with some scattered storms possibly closer to Central Texas in the lower half of North Texas in the afternoon evening. Patchy fog will be seen in a portion of the region during the morning hours.

NWS Fort Worth says a couple of strong storms with small hail and gusty winds are possible in Central and East Texas.

“A cold front will move into the area on Saturday morning with some patchy fog and light rain possible south of I-20. Thunderstorms are possible along the front later Saturday afternoon mainly in Central Texas. We cannot rule out a couple of strong storms with small hail and gusty winds. It will be slightly cooler and drier following the front’s passage, but temperatures will still be near or above normal,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Next week’s weather will see a chance of rain mid-to-late week, but other than that, there will be some nice weather in the region for the second week of January.

“Most of next week should feature nice weather with above-normal temperatures. Cooler weather will enter by the end of the week, however, behind another cold front. The front (and the upper level system it is asssociated with) will bring a chance of rain to mainly the eastern half of the region during the mid to late week period,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

