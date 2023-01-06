Read full article on original website
Tucker County man to turn 106 later this month
THOMAS, W.Va (WDTV) - Later this month, one Tucker County man will be celebrating his 106th birthday, and the community is invited to send him birthday cards. Ira Miller will be turning 106 years old on Friday, Jan. 27, and he enjoys staying busy at Cortland Acres. “If I don’t...
James “Jim” Edwin Lockard
James “Jim” Edwin Lockard, 71, of Weston, passed away on January 6, 2023, while under the compassionate care of West Virginia Caring Hospice in Arthurdale and Mountain Memories Assisted Living in Elkins. Jim was born in Buckhannon on December 6, 1951, a son for the late Roy Gordon Lockard and Madge Rosalee Greene Lockard. Forever cherishing their memories of Jim are his step-mother, Janet Lockard of Weston; partner, Sandy Smith of Buckhannon; three daughters: Kelley Ham of Weston, Lee Ann Lockard of Yellow Springs, OH, and Miquella Elle Lockard of Weston; four grandchildren: Taylor Paige Beckner and husband, Tyler, MaKenzie Posey and husband, Ryan, Bethany Smith, Barrett VanArtsdalen, and Dylan VanArtsdalen; one brother, Steven Roy Lockard and wife, Louise, of Wendell, NC; four great-grandchildren: Madilynn R. Beckner, Kora A. Beckner, Easton S. Posey, McKinley R. Posey; one nephew, Michael S. Lockard; and one niece, Sadie R. Hoover. Jim was a 1969 Lewis County High School graduate. Following graduation, Jim attended and graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, TN. Jim was employed with Barbour Coal and Kelley Coal as a heavy equipment mechanic, and later Vulcan Materials until his retirement. He was a member at Waldeck United Methodist Church and Weston Masonic Lodge #10 AF and AM. Jim had a love for the outdoors, as he enjoyed deer and turkey hunting. He was a highly talented mechanic, and took delight in sharing his knowledge with others. He could fix nearly anything. Jim will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared for him. In lieu flowers, Jim’s family requests that donations be made in James’ honor to the Waldeck United Methodist Church, 81 Walnut Drive, Weston, WV, 26452. Jim’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James “Jim” Edwin Lockard. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Morgantown loses bid to host Olympic Diving Trials
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - USA Diving has announced where the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials will be at. Unfortunately, Morgantown lost the bid to host the trials. The 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials will instead be held at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, officials said. Officials said the announcement...
WVWC alumni launch first state-themed NFT project
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Four West Virginia Wesleyan College alumni and Theta Xi fraternity brothers have joined together to launch what will be the first state-themed NFT project aptly named 1863nft. Rob Raffety, Mike Malfregeot, Jeff Noah and Jason Wilhelm met as WVWC students and fraternity brothers and have come...
Glenville State to hold winter homecoming
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is preparing to celebrate Winter Homecoming later this month. Starting at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, the GSU Alumni and Foundation Offices will open “The Deck,” the ultimate fan section where alumni and friends of the University can come together inside the Waco Center for food, beverages, and a great time.
Destiny Coble signs commitment to Salem University Softball
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Destiny Coble officially signed with Salem softball this morning, making her one of many players in the area to sign for the team in the sport. For her, the choice was a no-brainer. It’s her lifelong dream, just a few miles down the road. “It’s...
Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo, 79, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Laco and Ava White Greathouse.Linda married her husband, Patsy A. “Junior” Dinaldo, Jr. on June 25, 1966, and they shared 56 years together. Junior resides at their home in Bridgeport.Mrs. Dinaldo is survived by three children, Mark Dinaldo and wife Amy of Richwood, WV, Patricia D. Allman and husband Brian of Hilton Head, SC, and Deana Ielapi and husband Michael of Bridgeport, WV; three grandchildren, Dylan Dinaldo, Dominic Ielapi, and Maria Ielapi; brother-in-law, Joe Dinaldo of Bridgeport; as well as several nieces and nephews.Linda was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by five sisters, Wilma Greathouse, Wanda McIntyre, Eugenia Shreves, Leymone Fiands, and Norma Grimm; and two brothers Kyle Greathouse and Arlis Greathouse.Linda was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, Class of 1961 and graduated from the Beauty Academy in Wheeling, WV. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and was the owner of Millbrook Beauty Shoppe. She could always be seen supporting her grandchildren at their various activities, and she had a passion for baking, cooking and music. Nothing brought her more joy than sharing these passions with her family.Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th A prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
Mannington Middle School gets over $1-million in unclaimed stock
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington Middle School got a special visit from the state treasurer today and he brought a present from the past with him. Over a million dollars was presented to Mannington Middle School’s library. The library is named after the first female doctor from West Virginia...
Tasty Tuesday: Grilled Club Café
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Grilled Club Café in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WVDOT hiring for positions in Harrison, Monongalia counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For those potentially looking for a career change, the West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring. The DOT is actively hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Harrison and Monongalia counties. There will be a hiring event at the District 4 headquarters, located at 2460 Murphy’s Run...
Power outages planned in Harrison, Mon counties
Residents in parts of Harrison and Monongalia counties will experience power outages in the next few weeks.
Road near Davis Medical Center in Elkins closing permanently
Davis Medical Center announced that the main access road for the hospital will be closed to non-hospital traffic, permanently.
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Jan. 10
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses tax time preparations. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
I-79 Southbound reopens after accident
According to WV511, a vehicle crash on I-79 has led to the closure of the southbound lane near mile marker 138.
Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
Lexie Lamb signs with WVU track and field and cross country
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Lexie Lamb signed her letter of intent to join the WVU track and field and cross country teams this afternoon. The Doddridge County superstar began her running career as a way to condition for other sports before blossoming into an individual state champion and accomplished runner. More on her decision above.
Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he damaged the WVU Art Museum and a street sign. A window and stone pillar were reported damaged to authorities in November at the WVU Art Museum, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said a window...
