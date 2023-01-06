Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon

SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership.

The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.

The owners plan to create a new concept for the space, but they have not given any details on the new plans.

The address for Opus is 87 Washington Street, Salem, MA, 01970.

