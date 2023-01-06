Read full article on original website
Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney to Lead New Rom-Com From 'Easy A' Director
Two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell are joining a brand-new R-rated romantic comedy in the works from Sony Pictures, according to Deadline. The project will come together under director Will Gluck (Friends With Benefits), who returns to the genre after directing a string of family flicks such as Peter Rabbit and Annie.
Ke Huy Quan Is “Open” to Revisiting ‘The Goonies’ in a Sequel
Ke Huy Quan has revealed he would be open to reprising his The Goonies character, Data. Whilst the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor could not confirm a second movie would be happening, he spoke about numerous scripts having been written for a possible sequel. During an interview at the...
The Best Anthology Films, From 'The French Dispatch' to 'Creepshow'
Binge-watching is not for everyone. Whether it’s an animated sitcom with a floating timeline or a serialized HBO drama, some of us don’t have the stamina for hours of stop-start, stop-start narratives. Film, be it 90 minutes or over three hours, offers a story or experience in one breath. But sometimes, you might want a happy medium – a collection of episodic pieces within a cinematic runtime. That’s where the anthology film comes in.
‘Plane' Review: Gerard Butler and Mike Colter Are Stranded in Action-Thriller That Is Short on Both
There are about fifteen minutes of fun buried deep in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, but the journey to get there is one that requires wading through a narrative slog that is largely devoid of any prevailing spark. Even though Gerard Butler and Mike Colter make for a solid duo who really try to give this film some life, almost everything else is working against them. All of their charisma and charm can’t overcome a story that, while boilerplate in the way an action film ought to get away with, only gets really bonkers just before the end. It is a climax that is straining to redeem much of what preceded it, but still ends up falling far short. If you are looking for a film that is willing to get big and loud, then you’ll best want to look elsewhere, as this one is one that is mostly spoken in an oddly restrained whisper. It all gets far too caught up in setup without letting loose for long enough to make a proper payoff.
Universal Is Bringing a New Year-Round Horror Attraction to Las Vegas
For many horror fans, Halloween and watching horror movies are a year-round affair. There’s no better feeling than turning down the lights after a long day at work and watching your favorite horror movies. Universal knows this as they have been the supplier of many of the genre’s best films. The famous scary studio has celebrated their rich history the past number of years with their amazing Universal Halloween Horror Nights attraction at both their Universal Studio locations in Hollywood and Orlando, Florida. The worst part about that attraction is that it’s only a seasonal Halloween event. However, now it’s been announced that Universal’s planning a year-round horror experience in the vein of Horror Nights in Las Vegas.
From 'John Wick' to 'Ant-Man': The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023, According to IMDb
As the new year is in full swing, the entertainment industry readies itself for releasing highly-anticipated films. Over the past few years, many studios have promised that new movies and new installments to famous franchises will be released in 2023. Whether it is a new Marvel movie, a new Greta...
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Marvel Reveals First Look At MODOK in New Trailer
The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is right around the corner. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be hitting theaters on February 17, and fans just got a big tease of a new character. With the release of a brand-new trailer last night, the first glimpses of the classic comics villain MODOK in live-action were seen!
A24 Leads the Directors Guild of America 2023 Film Nominations
Today, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) revealed the 2023 nominees in the film categories for the DGA Awards. One of the shortest lists in awards season, the nominations recognize the accomplishments of directors for theatrical features and directors who made their feature film debut. While there are no repeat directors on the list, studio A24 leads the group with a total of two nominations: the Daniels' smash hit Everything Everywhere All at Once and Aftersun by debut director Charlotte Wells.
Glen Powell on His Whirlwind Year and How Proud He Is of 'Devotion'
Glen Powell is on fire with his career, amassing high-caliber projects as an actor, taking on more projects as a producer, and adding writer to his resume. He received well-deserved attention in 2022, for his work in the mega-smash hit blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, headlined by Tom Cruise, and for the epic and inspirational true story Devotion, for which he pursued the rights of the book to executive produce and worked alongside co-star Jonathan Majors to bring the friendship of U.S. Navy fighter pilots Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner to the screen in the most accurate and authentic way possible. It’s the culmination of a 20-year career that feels like it’s only just beginning to show what he’s capable of.
'Doctor Who' Adds Aneurin Barnard to Anniversary Special
Aneurin Barnard has been added to the upcoming season of the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who. The actor took to Twitter to share the exciting news shortly after it was confirmed on the show's official Twitter account. It was stated that Barnard will join the series as the mysterious Roger...
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
How to Watch 'Plane': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Ever since his iconic roles in big-budget action spectacles like 300 (2006), Gerard Butler has cemented himself as one of the most prominent figures in the action genre. Though fun, over-the-top action films likely won't be getting any Academy Award nominations anytime soon, these films have indeed found their place in the industry, with films like The Olympus Has Fallen trilogy and Greenland (2020) quickly finding a dedicated audience of fans. Considering the action scene is more popular than ever thanks to the sheer abundance of action-packed comic book films and the still growing popularity of the John Wick franchise, Butler is likely going to stay busy in the action world, and his next project seems to be proof of that. Plane sees Butler star as Brodie Torrance, a commercial pilot who is ready to take off on another routine flight until he's informed by a government agent that he'll be transporting a convicted felon by the name of Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter).
From 'Severerace' to 'The Witcher': 10 TV Shows Redditors Are Looking Forward to in 2023
2023 looks set to be a great year for TV. We're set to get new seasons of Fargo, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and David Attenborough's Frozen Planet. Plenty of intriguing original shows are also in the cards, like Nicolas Winding Refn's Copenhagen Cowboy, Mayfair Witches starring Alexandra Daddario, and the Rian Johnson-Natasha Lyonne collaboration Poker Face.
Misleading Movie Trailers That Should’ve Been Sued Over, From 'Rogue One' to 'King Kong'
A California judge ruled that movie studios can be sued for deceptive trailers. The plaintiffs were led to believe that the Universal Studios film Yesterday would feature the actress Ana de Armas, and it didn’t, despite her appearance in the trailer. The lawsuit is going ahead, setting a precedent that many moviegoers wish could be applied retroactively. How many times have we seen something cool in the trailer that didn’t show up in the film itself? Here are a few examples.
New 'The Last of Us' Teaser Highlights the Horrors Ahead
Fans are only a week away from charting across the post-apocalyptic US with Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us. The series has the potential to break the video game curse and become the studio’s next big IP. To keep fans hyped the official Twitter account of the feature keeps teasing new snippets from the series. A new teaser trailer highlights many of the game’s pivotal moments which fans will see recreated in the upcoming series.
'Copenhagen Cowboy': Who Is That at the End of Episode 6?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Copenhagen Cowboy. Nicolas Winding Refn is responsible for some of the most outrageous, disturbing, and divisive films of the past two decades; while films like Drive managed to break through with mainstream cinephiles that appreciated his craftsmanship, projects like Only God Forgives have been heralded by a more limited audience that claimed Refn’s indulgences were works of genius. While few would argue that Refn needs fewer restrictions when it comes to creative control, Netflix didn’t seem to give him any for his limited series Copenhagen Cowboy. The revenge noir is just as baffling as one might expect from Refn, particularly when it comes to a shocking cameo by Hideo Kojima in the final episode.
'Whip It': Drew Barrymore's Directorial Debut Shouldn't Have Been Her Last
There is a great canon of sports movies that haven't been expanded very much in the past few years, or at least not many heavy hitters in the genre that follow the tried and true formula of rag-tag teams and training montages: The Mighty Ducks, Rocky, Remember The Titans. The latest contributions that seem to encapsulate that uplifting spirit that many associate with the genre are television shows such as Ted Lasso and A League Of Their Own. While team sports seem to fit long-form television much better, and while perhaps the perspective of the sporting world has shifted in the public eye, many of us go back to these classic films if in need of some motivation or even belonging.
How to Watch 'Sick'
Coming off the heels of 2022, an absolutely sensational year for horror cinema, 2023 has some pretty big bladed gloves to fill if it hopes to compare to some of the last year's biggest hits like Barbarian and Smile. That being said, the new year is already a promising start for the horror genre, particularly with Blumhouse and James Wan's M3GAN having already become a viral sensation. Looking forward, there are some other huge projects set to release early in 2023, including Knock at the Cabin, Scream VI, and Evil Dead Rise, just to name a few. There is also another horror project that's been flying under the radar yet has already garnered a positive response. That project is Sick, a cabin in the woods slasher film with a twist co-written by Scream (1996) writer Kevin Williamson (with Katelyn Crabb) and directed by John Hyams (Alone).
Jena Malone Is Haunted by Evil Nuns in 'Consecration' Trailer
Religious horror focuses on the theme of good versus evil, light versus dark, the virtuous versus the demonic. The new trailer for Consecration fully embodies that theme and the descent into a world of darkness. The trailer opens with a young woman, Grace, who finds out her brother has died....
‘True Haunting’: Release Date, True Story, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far
Before there was The Exorcist there was something truly haunting - a young couple who moved into their new dream house, and the spirits of a family that never left. True Haunting, like many of our favorite horror stories, is based on real-life events. For years skeptics have argued over the validity of the claims made by the author of the synonymously titled source material, which follows the events of the first-ever televised exorcism. The book, which details what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, is being made into a horror film fifty years later, depicting the journal-like entries in the book written by the many who lived through the terror himself, Edwin Becker.
