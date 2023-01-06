ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

🏀 🎧 Salthawk Basketball teams both soar past the Eagles

MAIZE, Kan.—Both Hutch High Basketball teams continue to stay undefeated on the season as they traveled to Maize High School on Tuesday and came away with two victories. Hutch High Girls were victorious 39, Maize 20. The Hutch High boys won their contest 61-46 in the late game. Girls...
MAIZE, KS
Hutch Post

🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Wednesday Morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 8:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. A lot of high school basketball last night. We'll start with Salthawk Boys, heard here on BW Radio. Hutchinson wins 61-46 remain unbeaten on the year. Garrett Robertson continues his stellar season. He paced the way with 21.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Wichita will be TBT regional host again

WICHITA, Kan. — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced today that Wichita will once again serve as a regional site for its 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event. Dates for eight-team Wichita Regional — co-hosted by Visit Wichita and Wichita State University and headlined by WSU’s alumni squad, the AfterShocks — will be announced in the near future.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson College soccer coach stepping down

MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson College soccer coach Doug Quint, announced on Jan. 11, he is stepping down as the McPherson College head men's soccer coach. Quint began his soccer coaching career as the boys' coach at Hutchinson High School, directing the Salthawks' program to two league championships, two regional championships, and two consecutive appearances in the KSHSAA Class 6A State Tournament. He coached the Salthawks for three years.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Wichita State opens two-game road swing at Tulane

Wichita State (11-5, 1-2) at Tulane (10-6, 0-3) Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 | 6:00 PM CT | Devlin Fieldhouse. Wednesday's game can be heard on the radio at KFH 97.5 FM/1240 AM with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Shockers stun USF with 14-point comeback

TAMPA, Fla. -- Melvion Flanagan scored 13 of his career-high 16 points in the second half as visiting Wichita State rallied from a 14-point deficit to deficit to knock off South Florida, 70-66, Sunday afternoon at the Yuengling Center. Flanagan was 4-of-6 from deep, including 3-for-3 after halftime for WSU...
TAMPA, FL
Hutch Post

Inman Disc Golf Food Drive tournament held

INMAN, Kan. —On a chilly Saturday morning, 85 Disc Golfers descended on Lambert Park in Inman to participate in the 8th Annual Disc Golf Food Drive tournament. “This was the biggest group of Disc Golfers we’ve ever had on the Inman course,” said tournament director Bentley Richert. The tournament, held on January 7th, drew competitors from 23 different communities.
INMAN, KS
Hutch Post

HHS students learn strategy through game design

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students at Hutchinson High School are gaining experience in technology and strategy through video game design in Kenna Teel’s game design course. Students create fully interactive video games that are tested and critiqued by peers and school staff. On Monday, January 9, 2023, staff and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon

A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | January 2023

Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for January. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Hook & Reel. Big thanks to Hook & Reel for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
WICHITA, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

