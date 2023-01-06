Read full article on original website
🏀 🎧 Salthawk Basketball teams both soar past the Eagles
MAIZE, Kan.—Both Hutch High Basketball teams continue to stay undefeated on the season as they traveled to Maize High School on Tuesday and came away with two victories. Hutch High Girls were victorious 39, Maize 20. The Hutch High boys won their contest 61-46 in the late game. Girls...
🎥🏀 Hutch High Salthawks travel to Maize for key AVCTL Game
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams will be on the road tonight with games vs the Eagles at Maize High. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams will stream on the Hutch High NFHS Network...
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Wednesday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 8:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. A lot of high school basketball last night. We'll start with Salthawk Boys, heard here on BW Radio. Hutchinson wins 61-46 remain unbeaten on the year. Garrett Robertson continues his stellar season. He paced the way with 21.
Ava Jones makes 1st game appearance since injury, scores for Nickerson HS
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As her long road to recovery from traumatic injury continues, Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones joined her team on the court Tuesday night, scoring the team’s first basket before exiting to a standing ovation. Jones, who returned to training on the court in November,...
Wichita will be TBT regional host again
WICHITA, Kan. — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced today that Wichita will once again serve as a regional site for its 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event. Dates for eight-team Wichita Regional — co-hosted by Visit Wichita and Wichita State University and headlined by WSU’s alumni squad, the AfterShocks — will be announced in the near future.
McPherson College soccer coach stepping down
MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson College soccer coach Doug Quint, announced on Jan. 11, he is stepping down as the McPherson College head men's soccer coach. Quint began his soccer coaching career as the boys' coach at Hutchinson High School, directing the Salthawks' program to two league championships, two regional championships, and two consecutive appearances in the KSHSAA Class 6A State Tournament. He coached the Salthawks for three years.
Halstead-Bentley USD 440 BOE votes to terminate head basketball coach
The Halstead-Bentley USD 440 voted 6-0, with one person abstaining, to terminate Chris Santoya from the positions of the school-based therapist, assistant golf coach and head boys basketball coach Monday night.
🏀 WBB: Wichita State opens two-game road swing at Tulane
Wichita State (11-5, 1-2) at Tulane (10-6, 0-3) Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 | 6:00 PM CT | Devlin Fieldhouse. Wednesday's game can be heard on the radio at KFH 97.5 FM/1240 AM with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
🏀 MBB: Shockers stun USF with 14-point comeback
TAMPA, Fla. -- Melvion Flanagan scored 13 of his career-high 16 points in the second half as visiting Wichita State rallied from a 14-point deficit to deficit to knock off South Florida, 70-66, Sunday afternoon at the Yuengling Center. Flanagan was 4-of-6 from deep, including 3-for-3 after halftime for WSU...
Inman Disc Golf Food Drive tournament held
INMAN, Kan. —On a chilly Saturday morning, 85 Disc Golfers descended on Lambert Park in Inman to participate in the 8th Annual Disc Golf Food Drive tournament. “This was the biggest group of Disc Golfers we’ve ever had on the Inman course,” said tournament director Bentley Richert. The tournament, held on January 7th, drew competitors from 23 different communities.
🏐 Hutch High's Johnson and McLean named to AVCTL Division 1 Player of the Year list
These are the AVCTL I volleyball players of the year, in no particular order:
HHS students learn strategy through game design
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students at Hutchinson High School are gaining experience in technology and strategy through video game design in Kenna Teel’s game design course. Students create fully interactive video games that are tested and critiqued by peers and school staff. On Monday, January 9, 2023, staff and...
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon
A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
KDHE issues stream advisory for Slate Creek and confluence of Sand Creek near Newton
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek near Newton.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
Millers of Claflin ready to open store in Great Bend
For going on 120 years, Millers of Claflin has sold high-quality furniture around Barton County and Kansas. But not with a store in Great Bend. That will change this week as Mattress Solutions is set to open on 10th Street near Walmart. Braden Miller, one of the owners, said Millers...
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | January 2023
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for January. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Hook & Reel. Big thanks to Hook & Reel for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
A Derby woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on N. Halstead Road and stopped at the stop sign at Kansas Highway 140. The pickup pulled...
