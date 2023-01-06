Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for stabbing 2 people in King GeorgeWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridorWatchful EyeVirginia State
VDOT to start weather patrol in Fredericksburg & on I-95 at 8 p.m., advising drivers to stay inWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
luxury-houses.net
Featuring Unparalleled Finishes and Exceptional Details in Great Falls, VA, this Estate on Market for $3.844M
The Estate in Great Falls is a luxurious home in walking distance of the Potomac River and extensive trails system now available for sale. This home located at 207 Deepwoods Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,650 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg (703-757-3222) – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Great Falls.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
wxhc.com
Paul Stanley announces new art gallery appearances
Paul Stanley is bringing his art to more people. The KISS frontman is set to appear at showings of his latest collection at Wentworth Gallery locations in Florida, Maryland and Virginia. Stanley will kick off his appearances February 3 and 4 in Hollywood and Boca Raton, Florida, respectively. Then on...
WJLA
Reusable Art Created by Children
Washington ABC7 — A local non-profit and Lidl grocery stores have joined forces to highlight the artwork of several D.C. students. Katie Macyshyn, a Teaching Artist with Project Create shared how they turned reusable tote bags into works of art.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain with locations in over fourteen states is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Torchy's Tacos will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia location in Glen Allen.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
royalexaminer.com
Precious, queen of Front Royal’s animal shelter, finds a home; long-timers Kevin, Rocky, and Neko wait in line
Within just a couple of days of our Royal Examiner story featuring her, the dog Precious housed at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter for more than two years was adopted and last week began life in a new and loving home. Royal Examiner was alerted to her plight as the new year approached, and with tail held high she left her cage for the last time late last week and is reported safe and loved in her new home.
Her Richmond mansion 'Tiara' sold for millions, she died the next day
The 8,300-square-foot “Tiara” mansion at 5511 Cary Street Road in Richmond sold on Dec. 15 for $2.4 million.
alxnow.com
Notes: New bill could kill snow days in Virginia for good
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:06 pm. 🚨 You need to know. A new bill could mean...
tysonsreporter.com
Panera Bread shutters Tysons Corner Center location for good
Panera Bread has left Tysons Corner Center. The fast-casual bakery’s first-floor location by McDonald’s is permanently closed after at least 14 years at the mall, according to Yelp. A worker at the nearby Panera in Pike 7 Plaza confirmed to FFXnow that the closure came shortly before Christmas.
WJLA
LIST | USPS to host job fairs across multiple DMV locations
WASHINGTON (7News) — The United States Postal Service is hanging the help wanted sign. Offcials will be hosting several job fairs throughout the month in the DMV. The first one begins Tuesday at the Herndon Post Office on 590 Grove Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here are...
WJLA
Amtrak train carrying Northern Va. passengers stranded in South Carolina
LORTON, Va. (7News) — Hundreds of passengers departing Northern Virginia were stuck on an Amtrak Auto Train for more than 24 hours and still have no estimate of when they will be able to get off the train. The Amtrak Auto Train left Lorton, Va. Monday night on a...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Inside Nova
Changing of the guard for Northern Virginia realtors group
It will be a case of evolution, not revolution, as the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ (NVAR) leadership team for 2023 takes over from those who led it in 2022. Heather Embrey of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier will serve as president of the trade organization for 2023, succeeding Reggie Copeland of C.R. Copeland Real Estate LLC. A ceremony to mark the change was held Dec. 15 at the Fairview Park Marriott.
WJLA
New escalators open at L'Enfant Metro Station in DC after 8 months of construction
WASHINGTON (7News) — Following eight months of construction, three new escalators will be up and running at L’Enfant Plaza Station on Monday. "The project, completed on budget, will provide better, more reliable escalators for customers and includes the latest safety features and LED lighting," Metro offcials announced. Metro...
WTOP
Early-winter snow drought has happened in DC before
The D.C. area hasn’t experienced much in the way of wintry precipitation this winter, and a mild start to the season has become rather common. Sunday’s weather system produced a very small snippet of winter weather, with trace amounts of snow falling in Orange County, Virginia. Fredericksburg and Charlottesville also picked up a tenth of an inch of snow/sleet during the storm.
southerntrippers.com
Washington DC Cherry Blossoms: Ultimate 2023 Festival Guide!
Are you looking to visit the Washington DC cherry blossoms? You have come to the right place because here is an Ultimate 2023 guide! The first thing to note about cherry blossoms is where they came from. In 1912 Japan sent 3,000 cherry blossom trees to DC as a gift and a sign of friendship.
theburn.com
Opening day approaching for Pupatella pizza in Leesburg
Loudoun County’s first Pupatella pizza restaurant is entering the final stretch. The sign has gone up outside the location in Leesburg and we’re told the announcement of an opening date should be coming soon. The Burn broke the news back in October 2021 that the popular regional brand...
Inside Nova
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens today in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens its first East Coast eatery in Woodbridge today. The hot chicken franchise at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive will be managed by restaurant industry veterans John Filipiak and Nabil Asad, with a second location in the area set to open in 2023, the company said in a news release. Doors open at 11 a.m.
