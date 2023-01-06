A family was able to safely return home after a fire at their residence early this morning. Le Mars Fire-Rescue received a report of a fire at about 2:50 this morning at a residence northeast of Le Mars. Le Mars firefighters called for assistance from Oyes and Orange City while on their way to the scene. By the time crews got to the house, the family and their pets were safely outside.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO