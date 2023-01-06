Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Man arrested after early morning pursuit through Sioux City's Morningside area
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is in custody after an early-morning pursuit in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. 35-year-old Kyle Obermeyer was arrested by officers after a pursuit that began by Iowa State Patrol on the 1900 block of South Lakeport. Obermeyer was wanted for parole violation and multiple counts of credit card fraud.
kscj.com
POLICE ASK FOR HELP IN LOCATING MISSING LOCAL MAN
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A LOCAL MAN WHO HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE NOVEMBER 28TH. 32-YEAR-OLD ANTONIO CORTEZ. COBBS HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM BY HIS. GIRLFRIEND OR FAMILY MEMBERS SINCE THAT TIME. COBBS IS A BLACK MALE WHO DRIVES A...
Sioux City man allegedly attacked with chain one day after his vehicle was set on fire; Suspect arrested
A Sioux City man was caught on camera assaulting a resident with a chain one day after he allegedly set fire to the victim's vehicle. Officials noted that he apparently ripped the victims' video doorbell from its mount and used it to cause damage to the front door.
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
siouxlandnews.com
Car crashes into South Sioux City home Monday morning
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A car crashed into a South Sioux City home early on Monday morning. The two-car accident happened at a 4-way stop on 20th and B Street just before 8 a.m. A vehicle had stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection when another vehicle also was going after they had come to a stop.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Firefighters Join Those From Oyens, Le Mars At Fire Call Near Seney
Seney, Iowa– Firefighters from Orange City joined their counterparts from Le Mars and Oyens for a house fire call early on Monday morning, January 9, 2023, near Le Mars. According to Le Mars Fire Chief David Schipper, just before 3:00 a.m., the Le Mars Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire north of Seney. The chief says the fire was located in the attic.
Sioux City council members vote to reduce 6th Street bridge lanes
A resolution to reconfigure the 6th Street bridge from four lanes to three passed at Monday's meeting on that 3-2 vote.
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota 18-Year-Old Dies In Accident Near Hull
Perkins, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota teen has died as the result of an accident near Perkins on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:00 p.m., 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, MN was driving a 2008 Chevy southbound on Highway 75, one mile south of the south junction of Highways 75 and 18, two miles southwest of Hull. They tell us that 25-year-old Dylan Taylor of Le Mars was northbound on 75 in a 2018 Chevy pickup.
‘Not drinking the Kool-Aid’: Alleged argument over dirt leads to lawsuit involving Siouxland school district
Members of the Sioux City Community School District have been named in a lawsuit filed over allegations of defamation. The suit states that the district members went back on an agreement due to falsified statements.
Sioux City PD ties lack of supervision to teenage burglaries
Gill said it’s not uncommon for young people to have bad influences, that's why it's important for parents to stay connected with their kids.
siouxcountyradio.com
Le Mars Family Able to Return to Home After Fire This Morning
A family was able to safely return home after a fire at their residence early this morning. Le Mars Fire-Rescue received a report of a fire at about 2:50 this morning at a residence northeast of Le Mars. Le Mars firefighters called for assistance from Oyes and Orange City while on their way to the scene. By the time crews got to the house, the family and their pets were safely outside.
9 juveniles charged for multiple burglaries of Sioux City businesses, PD says
The Sioux City Police Department has charged multiple teens for breaking into Sioux City businesses over a two-month period.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
kiwaradio.com
Homeowners In Sheldon — Clear Those Sidewalks
Sheldon, Iowa — The transition into the new year included a lot of snow and freezing rain in Sheldon. The Sheldon City Manager, Sam Kooiker, says he understands that with so much at one time, people have felt overwhelmed, but city sidewalks still need to be cleared of ice and snow.
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
Stray of the Day: Meet Melanie
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Melanie, a young adult, female, blonde Labrador retriever. She was found on the 1100 block of Irene Street. The shelter says she’s a playful girl with a lot of energy. Melanie would thrive with a big yard to play around in with […]
nwestiowa.com
Longtime leader in victim services retires
REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for meth conspiracy
A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to five years' imprisonment for meth conspiracy.
Digital KCAU 9 Newscast: January 7
KCAU 9 is providing the top stories with a digital newscast featuring the weekend anchor and weekend meteorologist.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
