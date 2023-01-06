Read full article on original website
Reynolds Calls For State-Funded Savings Accounts To Cover Private School Expenses
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing state-funded savings accounts for parents who send their children to private school. Reynolds outlined the plan during the annual Condition of the State address at the statehouse. The governor’s plan would create Education Savings Accounts. In the next school year,...
Key Iowa Lawmaker Says GOP Property Tax Plan Won’t Bring ‘Overnight’ Changes
Des Moines, Iowa — The top Republican on an Iowa Senate panel that drafts tax policy says property tax reform plans will be developed first before other any tax ideas are considered. Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs is chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Dawson is...
Iowa GOP Leaders Celebrate Big Majorities As 2023 Legislature Begins
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa voters have given Republicans in the legislature a clear mandate for decisive action on key issues. Governor Kim Reynolds spoke at a GOP fundraiser this morning. House Republican Leader Matt Windschitl hinted at quick GOP action on major legislation. The...
Governor Says She’ll Reveal ‘Big Ideas’ In Condition Of The State Message
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the annual “Condition of the State” address the legislature this evening. During remarks at a GOP fundraiser, Reynolds told Republican lawmakers she’ll outline “big ideas” tonight. Lawmakers expect Reynolds to unveil a new, more expansive...
Secretary Naig announces leadership team for second term
IARN — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced employees who will serve in leadership positions at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The announcement comes as Naig begins his second term as Secretary. Secretary Naig’s swearing-in ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January...
New USDA Program Brings Boost To Two Iowa Operations
Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than nine-million dollars in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing...
IBC Sees Positive News In Quarterly Survey
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Business Council’s fourth-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows some positive expectations for the next six months. Executive director, Joe Murphy, says it’s a good way to start the new year. The increase is not large, but Murphy says it’s important, because it...
New Drug May Slow Progress Of Alzheimer’s, If You Can Afford Or Find It
Sioux City, Iowa — The FDA is granting what’s called accelerated approval for a new drug that shows promise in clinical trials to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, calls the announcement “exciting” and says the...
MidAmerican Growing Fast-Charging Network; Reminds About Charger At Sheldon Fareway
Northwest Iowa — With California phasing out the sales of gas-powered cars in favor of electric-powered cars by 2035, other states will probably follow. Plus, Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz and other car manufacturers have signed a pledge not to sell gas cars after 2040. That means not only will we have to solve problems like range and battery issues when the weather turns arctic, we’re going to have to come up with infrastructure to power all these electric cars as well, both at home and on the go.
Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot Is 1.1 Billion Dollars
Clive, Iowa — The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s (Tuesday) drawing is one-point-one BILLION dollars, making it the fifth largest US jackpot. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says the jackpot has been growing since October 14th. Neubauer says people like to pool their money for big jackpots...
