Northwest Iowa — With California phasing out the sales of gas-powered cars in favor of electric-powered cars by 2035, other states will probably follow. Plus, Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz and other car manufacturers have signed a pledge not to sell gas cars after 2040. That means not only will we have to solve problems like range and battery issues when the weather turns arctic, we’re going to have to come up with infrastructure to power all these electric cars as well, both at home and on the go.

SHELDON, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO