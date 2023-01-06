Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Woman accused of stabbing sibling in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after a sibling argument turned violent. On Jan. 10, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office received reports of a stabbing at the Texaco gas station at 4993 US 441 South. Deputies say the victim was inside a parked vehicle when...
cbs12.com
Fugitive from South Carolina arrested in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A wanted man from South Carolina is behind bars in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 35-year-old Jackie Webb on Tuesday morning on a warrant for multiple charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
cbs12.com
Woman claimed to be high on 'blow' during golf course chase sentenced to 6 months in jail
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The woman who claimed she was high on 'blow,' or cocaine after she sent deputies on a chase through a golf course has received her sentence. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 7, 2021, 61-year-old Jodi Ann Harvey blasted through multiple red lights in her Toyota 4Runner, nearly causing multiple crashes along the way. Eventually, Harvey crashed into gates of the Grand Harbor golf course and nearly hit several people out playing golf.
cbs12.com
Man punched mother in front of kids hours before gas station holdup: Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted for an attack on a mother in front of her kids and an armed robbery at a gas station in Port St. Lucie is behind bars. Police said tips from the community played a role in the arrest of 56-year-old Walter Montgomery on Sunday.
dallasexpress.com
Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station
Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of stealing guns from gun store allegedly tried to break into a second store | affidavit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of breaking into a gun store and stealing guns in Melbourne, Florida, was caught days later attempting to break into another gun store in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department said surveillance video showed 24-year-old Jeremy...
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
Man charged in downtown Las Vegas stabbing death of father of 4
Police arrested a 36-year-old man over the weekend in connection with a November murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Caesars Palace casino on Las Vegas Strip robbed, suspect in custody
A man was in custody Monday for a reported casino robbery at Caesars Palace, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
TikTok star Bryce Hall arrested for punching Las Vegas security guard
Bryce Hall, a TikTok star, was arrested outside of XS nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas after he punched a security guard in the head, according to Las Vegas police.
Coroner reveals Las Vegas student's cause of death
Medical examiners in Clark County revealed what caused the death of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes, who experienced a medical emergency during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School last week.
Two men arrested using pickup truck with "stolen tag" as license plate
Deputies in Brevard County arrested two men on grand theft and burglary charges after the two were caught riding in a pickup truck with a piece of cardboard that read "stolen tag" where the license plate should be.
Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Ashleigh Louise Sigearo, was found inside the home around 5:35 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 17th St., near Fremont and Bruce streets, police said. Detectives found Sigearo […]
cbs12.com
Coast Guard searching for missing man out of Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a man missing out of Vero Beach. The Coast Guard says John Peters, 27, was last seen on Monday around 6 p.m. near Waldo's Restaurant. Peters is 5'10" and weighs around 140 pounds. He...
wqcs.org
52 Year-Old Drew Leibrock Charged in Domestic Dispute That Left Woman Dead on U.S. #1 in Sebastian
Indian River County - Monday January 9, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigators arrested, 52-year-old Drew Leibrock in connection to the death of a woman found dead along the side of U.S. Highway #1 during the early hours of December 30, 2022. According to a release...
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. According to the Clark County Coroner, 16-year-old Ashari Hughes’s cause of death was ruled as “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva.”
KSLTV
MMA fighter arrested in St. George after two separate assaults towards same woman
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A mixed martial artist who fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, is now in police custody after two alleged assaults against the mother of his son. On Jan. 1, Cain Castillo, 36, was booked into the Washington County Jail for felony counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the affidavits.
WESH
Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
Comments / 6