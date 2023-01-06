ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Comments / 6

Related
cbs12.com

Woman accused of stabbing sibling in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after a sibling argument turned violent. On Jan. 10, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office received reports of a stabbing at the Texaco gas station at 4993 US 441 South. Deputies say the victim was inside a parked vehicle when...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Fugitive from South Carolina arrested in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A wanted man from South Carolina is behind bars in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 35-year-old Jackie Webb on Tuesday morning on a warrant for multiple charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Woman claimed to be high on 'blow' during golf course chase sentenced to 6 months in jail

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The woman who claimed she was high on 'blow,' or cocaine after she sent deputies on a chase through a golf course has received her sentence. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 7, 2021, 61-year-old Jodi Ann Harvey blasted through multiple red lights in her Toyota 4Runner, nearly causing multiple crashes along the way. Eventually, Harvey crashed into gates of the Grand Harbor golf course and nearly hit several people out playing golf.
VERO BEACH, FL
dallasexpress.com

Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station

Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Ashleigh Louise Sigearo, was found inside the home around 5:35 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 17th St., near Fremont and Bruce streets, police said. Detectives found Sigearo […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
cbs12.com

Coast Guard searching for missing man out of Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a man missing out of Vero Beach. The Coast Guard says John Peters, 27, was last seen on Monday around 6 p.m. near Waldo's Restaurant. Peters is 5'10" and weighs around 140 pounds. He...
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
8newsnow.com

Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. According to the Clark County Coroner, 16-year-old Ashari Hughes’s cause of death was ruled as “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
KSLTV

MMA fighter arrested in St. George after two separate assaults towards same woman

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A mixed martial artist who fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, is now in police custody after two alleged assaults against the mother of his son. On Jan. 1, Cain Castillo, 36, was booked into the Washington County Jail for felony counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the affidavits.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
WESH

Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy