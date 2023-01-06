Read full article on original website
Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested a third suspect in a deadly November 2022 shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy. Police say warrants for murder and two counts of armed robbery were issued for Mayel Porter. The suspect turned himself into police custody at the Columbus Public Safety Building on Jan. 10.
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Today was the verdict that we have been waiting for.”. 29-year-old Anthony Gates is now behind bars facing over 20 years in prison, after being found guilty on three out of the eight charges against him. Back in October 2019, Trilisha Williams’ 6-year-old son accidentally...
LaGrange PD: Women suspects accused of stealing drugs and cash after punching man in face
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two women suspects are accused of assaulting a man then taking cash and drugs from his pockets, according to the LaGrange Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 1:28 a.m., LaGrange police responded to a potential robbery at Red Roof Inn on 2606 Whitesville Road in LaGrange. The victim told officers […]
LaGrange woman arrested after punching man in face in hotel room
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a woman on several charges after punching a man in the face in a hotel room. On January 10, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Whitesville Road in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim who stated that two females, identified as Regina Foreman and another unknown female, asked him to come to their hotel room to talk about a cell phone that had been previously stolen from the victim by several acquaintances of Foreman.
Columbus suspect guilty on assault, other charges in 2019 accidental shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trial coverage comes to an end in a 2019 aggravated assault case that resulted in a Columbus mom being accidentally shot by her then 6-year-old son. In 2019, police say Anthony Gates and his girlfriend, Trilisha Williams, were in a heated argument at her home off Alpine Drive in Columbus. According to police, Gates had one hand on her neck and a gun in the other pointed at Williams’ head. Her three children were in the home and saw it all.
Police: Man goes on tirade at Clayton County store after being denied cigarettes
Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man seen violently trashing a convivence store in Conley last month, authorities said.
Columbus Police rule shooting death of Mackery Strong accidental, raise questions about gun that discharged after hitting floor
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of 34-year-old Mackery Strong on Dec. 30. Columbus Police – according to police reports obtained by WRBL under Georgia’s Open Records Act – have closed the case and ruled the death an accidental shooting. But there’s a twist. According to a police report, […]
Man found shot to death in middle of Clayton road, police say
Police are investigating after a man was recently found shot to death in the middle of a Clayton County road, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Judge denies bond for Ala. man charged in brutal murder of Columbus bartender
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alabama man charged in the murder of a Columbus bartender appeared in court for a bond hearing. 40-year-old Jason Cole of Florence, Alabama, faced Judge Walker Gray in a Russell County courtroom early Tuesday morning. Cole is accused of killing his girlfriend, Rachael Mixson, in...
GBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Coweta County
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Newnan. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on January 9, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 4:00 a.m., the...
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men, including a known gang member, on multiple drug charges. On January 6, investigators conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of the following:. Over 20 grams of cocaine. 98 oxycodone pills. 75 hydrocodone pills. 13 pounds...
Pregnant kidnapped cab driver speaks out: ‘My unborn baby gave me the strength’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A female cab driver was kidnapped in broad daylight on New Years Day. After being held at knifepoint by her kidnapper, later identified as Saiveon Small, threatened not only her life, but the life of her unborn child. In a WRBL News 3 exclusive she opens up about the traumatic experience. […]
Police chase ends with Coweta County deputies using ‘deadly force,’ GBI says
NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were busy combing the scene of a deadly shooting involving an officer Monday morning. Authorities said shortly after 4 a.m., patrol deputies were chasing after a car that was speeding and driving...
‘Gangs will run nothing except water’: 5 inmates charged after assault in Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — Officials with the Clayton County jail told Channel 2 Action News five inmates have been charged after an inmate was assaulted in jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday Jan. 4, Sheriff Allen was made aware of an inmate...
Two LaGrange men stabbed during an altercation, aggravated assault suspect unknown
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 6, around 11:13pm, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to 1302 Lindsey Street, in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with victims Justin Wilson and Rodricous Moody. Wilson and Moody were victims of an aggravated assault. The...
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Feb. 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in February 2022. 65-year-old Harvey Tarver was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue in February 2022. Authorities say Tarver is deaf-mute and his clothing description is unknown.
CPD searching for missing man with ‘violent tendencies’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is looking for a missing man and is asking for public assistance to locate him. Justin Payne, 41, was last seen on Sunday in the 1100 block of 15th St. in Columbus, Georgia. Authorities describe Payne as a white male standing six feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, and […]
Columbus weekend marked by shootings, armed robberies and home invasions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions. WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been […]
Suspects of organized shoplifting ring arrested in Monroe County after car chase
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been arrested in Monroe County after a car chase, where they threw stolen goods at deputies. In a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they say that around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were asked to assist on a car chase initiated by officers of the Locust Grove Police Department.
