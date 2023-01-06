ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

WTVM

Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested a third suspect in a deadly November 2022 shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy. Police say warrants for murder and two counts of armed robbery were issued for Mayel Porter. The suspect turned himself into police custody at the Columbus Public Safety Building on Jan. 10.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange woman arrested after punching man in face in hotel room

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a woman on several charges after punching a man in the face in a hotel room. On January 10, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Whitesville Road in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim who stated that two females, identified as Regina Foreman and another unknown female, asked him to come to their hotel room to talk about a cell phone that had been previously stolen from the victim by several acquaintances of Foreman.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus suspect guilty on assault, other charges in 2019 accidental shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trial coverage comes to an end in a 2019 aggravated assault case that resulted in a Columbus mom being accidentally shot by her then 6-year-old son. In 2019, police say Anthony Gates and his girlfriend, Trilisha Williams, were in a heated argument at her home off Alpine Drive in Columbus. According to police, Gates had one hand on her neck and a gun in the other pointed at Williams’ head. Her three children were in the home and saw it all.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police rule shooting death of Mackery Strong accidental, raise questions about gun that discharged after hitting floor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of 34-year-old Mackery Strong on Dec. 30. Columbus Police – according to police reports obtained by WRBL under Georgia’s Open Records Act – have closed the case and ruled the death an accidental shooting. But there’s a twist. According to a police report, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD makes a third arrest in deadly Cross Tie Court shooting

UPDATE 01/10/2023: Columbus Police have made another arrest in the Cross Tie Court shooting. According to CPD, warrants for Murder and two counts of Armed Robbery were issued for Mayel Porter under Senate Bill 440. Porter turned himself in at the Public Safety Building on Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA
allongeorgia.com

GBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Coweta County

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Newnan. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on January 9, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 4:00 a.m., the...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Feb. 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in February 2022. 65-year-old Harvey Tarver was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue in February 2022. Authorities say Tarver is deaf-mute and his clothing description is unknown.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for missing man with ‘violent tendencies’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is looking for a missing man and is asking for public assistance to locate him. Justin Payne, 41, was last seen on Sunday in the 1100 block of 15th St. in Columbus, Georgia. Authorities describe Payne as a white male standing six feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, and […]
COLUMBUS, GA

