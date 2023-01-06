ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Hi-Fi?

JBL announces Endurance, Tune and Vibe affordable wireless earbuds at CES 2023

By Ruben Circelli
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JWHu_0k5oVRhN00

At CES 2023 , JBL has gone wild and announced seven different wireless earbuds across three ranges coming to stores in 2023: the Tune line, the Vibe line, and the Endurance Peak 3. The Vibe and Tune lines each have three different models, with different styles and prices.

JBL's Tune range is the brand's latest take on active noise-cancelling (ANC) wireless earbuds, while the Vibe earbuds are JBL's latest entry-level range. The Tune line consists of three products: Tune Buds, Tune Beam, and Tune Flex.

Each pair of Tune earbuds will cost $99.95, comes in black, blue, and white colours, and will be hitting stores starting in June 2023.

The Tune Buds (think standard earbuds design) come with 10mm drivers, 40 hours of battery life with the case and ANC, and IP54 water and dust resistance. The Tune Beam buds (think AirPods Pro design) come with 6mm drivers, 40 hours of battery life with the case and ANC, and IP54 water and dust resistance. And the Tune Flex buds (think standard AirPods) come with 12mm drivers, 24 hours of battery life with the case and ANC, and IPX4 water resistance. All of the Tune buds come with Bluetooth 5.3 and four built-in microphones.

In terms of JBL's Vibe non-ANC earbuds, they're also split into three different products: Vibe Buds, Vibe Beam, and Vibe Flex. Each Vibe earbud comes with up to 32 hours of battery life with the case and IP54 water and dust resistance. The Vibe Buds (standard earbud design) come with 8mm drivers at $49.95; the Vibe Beam (AirPods Pro design) also comes with 8mm drivers at $49.95; and the Vibe Flex (standard AirPods design) comes with 12mm drivers at $69.95. JBL's affordable Vibe line will be available in black and white, and on sale in February 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8d1d_0k5oVRhN00

(Image credit: JBL)

Outside of the Vibe and Tune earbuds, JBL also announced a new pair of sport earbuds ready for your next workout. The JBL Endurance Peak 3 come with 10mm drivers, IP68 water and dust resistance, 50 hours of battery life with the case, and four built-in microphones. The Endurance Peak 3 buds are going on sale on February 19th for $99.95 in black and white finishes.

We don't have word yet on whether these buds will be coming to UK, Europe and Australia yet. But if you're looking for a new pair of buds that won't break the bank, JBL clearly has something for everyone coming out in 2023 with these seven budget options.

MORE:

JBL's Tour Pro 2 buds with smart display case also made their CES debut

Check out JBL's all-new Classic Series of hi-fi kit

As well as JBL's latest Quantum gaming headsets

And JBL's new Dolby Atmos soundbar with 15 channels

Comments / 0

Related
TrustedReviews

Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts

CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
CNET

LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV Puts All Other TVs to Shame

I've been covering TVs at CES for years and it takes a lot to surprise me. Yes I've seen some crazy screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but early versions and prototypes prepared me for those. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
CNET

Best TVs of CES 2023

The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, officially begins today, but we've already seen plenty of televisions. From LG's model that is not only OLED but wireless as well, to some of the largest sets to grace the show stage, it's all here. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES -- so far. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we're finding those too.)
TechRadar

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023

CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Digital Trends

CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist

The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Digital Trends

The best smartphones at CES 2023

CES 2023 is not a show where you’ll see dozens of new smartphones, but don’t think that means there aren’t any at all in Las Vegas. While the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 are scheduled to come later this year, CES has still managed to bring a few surprises. Here are the best smartphones revealed at CES 2023.
What Hi-Fi?

Jabra Elite 5

Jabra’s betting that cramming full-sized functionality into some of the smallest, lightest earbuds around is a recipe for success.
Digital Trends

Leica launches the Hisense-powered $8,300 Cine 1, its first 4K Laser TV, at CES 2023

Legendary German photography company Leica Camera has debuted its first Laser TV at CES 2023. The Leica Cine 1 is a 4K, triple-laser ultra short throw (UST) projector made in partnership with Hisense. It will be available in both 100-inch and 120-inch versions with prices starting at $8,295 when it hits the U.S. market in the third quarter of 2023. Leica plans to sell the Cine 1 in Europe in the spring.
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

596
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy