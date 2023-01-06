JBL announces Endurance, Tune and Vibe affordable wireless earbuds at CES 2023

At CES 2023 , JBL has gone wild and announced seven different wireless earbuds across three ranges coming to stores in 2023: the Tune line, the Vibe line, and the Endurance Peak 3. The Vibe and Tune lines each have three different models, with different styles and prices.

JBL's Tune range is the brand's latest take on active noise-cancelling (ANC) wireless earbuds, while the Vibe earbuds are JBL's latest entry-level range. The Tune line consists of three products: Tune Buds, Tune Beam, and Tune Flex.

Each pair of Tune earbuds will cost $99.95, comes in black, blue, and white colours, and will be hitting stores starting in June 2023.

The Tune Buds (think standard earbuds design) come with 10mm drivers, 40 hours of battery life with the case and ANC, and IP54 water and dust resistance. The Tune Beam buds (think AirPods Pro design) come with 6mm drivers, 40 hours of battery life with the case and ANC, and IP54 water and dust resistance. And the Tune Flex buds (think standard AirPods) come with 12mm drivers, 24 hours of battery life with the case and ANC, and IPX4 water resistance. All of the Tune buds come with Bluetooth 5.3 and four built-in microphones.

In terms of JBL's Vibe non-ANC earbuds, they're also split into three different products: Vibe Buds, Vibe Beam, and Vibe Flex. Each Vibe earbud comes with up to 32 hours of battery life with the case and IP54 water and dust resistance. The Vibe Buds (standard earbud design) come with 8mm drivers at $49.95; the Vibe Beam (AirPods Pro design) also comes with 8mm drivers at $49.95; and the Vibe Flex (standard AirPods design) comes with 12mm drivers at $69.95. JBL's affordable Vibe line will be available in black and white, and on sale in February 2023.

(Image credit: JBL)

Outside of the Vibe and Tune earbuds, JBL also announced a new pair of sport earbuds ready for your next workout. The JBL Endurance Peak 3 come with 10mm drivers, IP68 water and dust resistance, 50 hours of battery life with the case, and four built-in microphones. The Endurance Peak 3 buds are going on sale on February 19th for $99.95 in black and white finishes.

We don't have word yet on whether these buds will be coming to UK, Europe and Australia yet. But if you're looking for a new pair of buds that won't break the bank, JBL clearly has something for everyone coming out in 2023 with these seven budget options.

