ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment's First-Ever Event Space The Lempicka Set to Open in June

By Katherine Barrier
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWHYW_0k5oVQoe00
The Lempicka by Jeff Ruby rendering

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment says its first event space, The Lempicka by Jeff Ruby, will open its doors in June.

The Lempicka is described as a one-of-a-kind space that “offers a luxurious backdrop for wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners, fundraisers, business events and more,” according to a press release. The space can hold up to 200 guests.

Jeff Ruby, the founder and chairman of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, says the event space gets its name partially in honor of Tamara de Lempicka, a major artist from the Art Deco movement.

“I have long admired the Art Deco style, and of de Lempicka in particular, both as a unique talent and as a groundbreaking innovator,” Ruby said in the release. “You can see her work and strong Art Deco influence in every one of our restaurants; it will also be prominent in The Lempicka by Jeff Ruby.”

The event space will be located in the former Jeff Ruby Steakhouse space at 700 Walnut St. Renovations began on the space just a week after the steakhouse moved into the Foundry near Fountain Square in October.

“The idea of a dedicated events business has been on our radar for some time,” said Britney Ruby Miller, CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment. “Relocating our Steakhouse gave us the perfect opportunity to renovate the space and bring to market a unique event concept that combines our love for Art Deco design, décor, and delivering amazing celebratory experiences.”

The Lempicka plans to offer a customizable, chef-driven menu with both plated and buffet options for breakfast, brunch, lunch, cocktail and dinner events. Ruby’s steaks will be prominently featured, as well as sushi displays and house-made desserts.


Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up

The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Rookwood Candle Studio candle workshop

CINCINNATI — Rookwood Candle Studio will be having a Candle Workshop every Saturday from Jan. 14 - Feb. 25 where you can create your very own candle. You will be able to choose from over 20 different scents and combinations for your candle. Tickets are $45 for the Rookwood...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Sweet Beard Bakehouse Opens in Downtown Lawrenceburg

You'll find sweet treats and lunch items on the menu. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - There is a new place to enjoy sweet treats in downtown Lawrenceburg. Sweet Beard Bakehouse officially opened on Monday at 319 Walnut Street. The owners, Garrett and Tracy Uhlman, have...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

First look at developer's plans to transform former Terrace Plaza

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - What is currently home to ripped out pipes, boarded windows and a fallen piece of plaster and wire mesh will soon be given a second lease on life – complete with a new branded identity for the Cincinnati icon. The former Terrace Plaza Hotel...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

New Asian buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall

Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet, a new Asian buffet, is now open at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. The buffet is located in a 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed Golden Corral. Golden Corral opened in July 2000 and shut it doors during the coronavirus pandemic. Signage was stripped from the building in July 2020.
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
758
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy