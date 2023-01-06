Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment's First-Ever Event Space The Lempicka Set to Open in June

The Lempicka by Jeff Ruby rendering

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment says its first event space, The Lempicka by Jeff Ruby, will open its doors in June.

The Lempicka is described as a one-of-a-kind space that “offers a luxurious backdrop for wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners, fundraisers, business events and more,” according to a press release. The space can hold up to 200 guests.



Jeff Ruby, the founder and chairman of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, says the event space gets its name partially in honor of Tamara de Lempicka, a major artist from the Art Deco movement.

“I have long admired the Art Deco style, and of de Lempicka in particular, both as a unique talent and as a groundbreaking innovator,” Ruby said in the release. “You can see her work and strong Art Deco influence in every one of our restaurants; it will also be prominent in The Lempicka by Jeff Ruby.”

The event space will be located in the former Jeff Ruby Steakhouse space at 700 Walnut St. Renovations began on the space just a week after the steakhouse moved into the Foundry near Fountain Square in October.

“The idea of a dedicated events business has been on our radar for some time,” said Britney Ruby Miller, CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment. “Relocating our Steakhouse gave us the perfect opportunity to renovate the space and bring to market a unique event concept that combines our love for Art Deco design, décor, and delivering amazing celebratory experiences.”

The Lempicka plans to offer a customizable, chef-driven menu with both plated and buffet options for breakfast, brunch, lunch, cocktail and dinner events. Ruby’s steaks will be prominently featured, as well as sushi displays and house-made desserts.