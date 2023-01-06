Read full article on original website
Wis Bison
4d ago
liberal prosecutor in the most liberal county in Wisconsin? yeah sounds like a witch hunt to me. soon officers will be afraid to do there job. don't worry frontier Street justice will return
WI Veterinarian Poisoned By His Wife With Animal Euthanasia Drugs
A woman in Wisconsin uses a unique method to try and kill her husband. As I started learning more about this incident, the first red flag I noticed was the age difference. The husband is 70 years old and his new wife is 50, twenty years younger. The couple was only married for five months when she was trying to get him to change his legal documents including his Power of Attorney and Will. That way she would get everything if he died and his kids would get nothing. I would call her a gold digger.
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
beckersasc.com
Wisconsin physician's license suspended for falsifying immunization records
Scott Stillwell, MD, of Green Bay, Wis., had his license suspended for 30 days after falsely recording that he and his immediate family were vaccinated against COVID-19, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Jan. 9. Dr. Stillwell was found to have used a medical assistant's credentials to access the Wisconsin Immunization...
WISN
Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves
GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
Wrn.com
Sun Prairie man sentenced for serious drug trafficking
A ten year sentence for a Dane County man convicted of selling meth. Thirty-seven year-old Daniel Gibbs of Sun Prairie was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in federal prison. Gibbs pleaded guilty in September. He sold one pound of methamphetamine to a confidential source on three separate occasions. In...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling for a Republican member who bragged about GOP efforts to suppress votes in Milwaukee to resign from the bipartisan panel. Commissioner Robert Spindell’s comments sent in an email to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District were...
Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, to enter plea
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in a Winnebago County Court on Tuesday. Jade Carter, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, allegations that stem from […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WBAY Green Bay
Ohio driver arrested in northern Wisconsin for 5th OWI
VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman from Ohio was arrested in Vilas County on suspicion of their 5th offense of operating a vehicle under the influence Monday. The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a car in a ditch near County Highway K and 8 O’clock Lane just before 7 p.m. That’s in Manitowish Waters, about 40 miles northwest of Eagle River.
nbc15.com
Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report
MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect
The man is now faces multiple charges, including fleeing/eluding.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: Bail reform proposed again
MADISON — State Rep. Cindi Duchow has been on a crusade for years to tighten up Wisconsin’s bail laws, and the effort began close to home. “I have been working on this a long time,” the Delafield Republican told Empower Wisconsin last week. “It started mainly when a man on my street was charged with molesting his grandchildren and was out on ($75,000) bail. For several months he was free.”
Pritzker just signed the assault weapons ban. What happens now?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law Tuesday night. Some of the law goes into effect immediately, some will not go into effect until later. Immediately Now in Illinois, it is illegal to sell or deliver any assault weapon anywhere in the state of Illinois. “Sales of assault weapons […]
Advocates, opponents try to stop Wisconsin bail reform amendment
(The Center Square) – The argument in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how bail works in Wisconsin is pretty simple: Supporters want to keep dangerous criminals behind bars. The arguments against the amendment are a bit more wide-ranging. Advocates and opponents packed a statehouse hearing Tuesday to either stop or change the amendment that is being fast-tracked for the April ballot. ...
In 2019 Wisconsin Was 5th For DUI’s, But in 2023, OH MY!!!
Back in 2019, Wisconsin ranked 5th in the country for DUI arrests...wow! Here we are at the start of 2023, and their NEW ranking will blow your mind. NBC15. This is something that really made me scratch my head. Let's start a few years back, in 2019. This study looked at the worst driving behaviors in the nation. They covered all the bases and compiled info from all of the state's transportation departments, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and National Safety Council.
nbc15.com
Ukrainian woman uses skills learned in Wisconsin to help war-torn town heal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Searching for the bodies of her family members after Russian attacks on her home, a Ukrainian woman met an American journalist. Though it may have seemed like the two didn’t have a lot in common, a small south central Wisconsin town brought them together. Now,...
Wrn.com
Constitutional amendment to reform cash bail in Wisconsin
A constitutional amendment to reform cash bail in Wisconsin could be on the ballot this spring. Wisconsin law currently does not allow judges or court commissioners to consider the severity of the alleged crime when determining bail amounts. State Senator Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) is author of the proposed amendment to allow judges to consider the severity of the crime when setting bail.
‘We train officers to use force’: Rules of deadly force in spotlight as case against Wis. DCI agent moves forward
MADISON, Wis. — A millisecond in time is at the center of a felony case against a state law enforcement agent for his role in the shooting of Quadren Wilson in early 2022. Despite attempts from Mark Wagner’s defense attorneys asking a judge to have the Dane County District Attorney’s office recused from prosecuting the case–as well as to dismiss...
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
CBS 58
'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
