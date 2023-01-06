ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Residents in Norman ask city council for more mental health resources

NORMAN, Okla. — Residents in Norman asked the city council for more mental health resources. Many knew Shannon Hanchett personally, the owner of a local cookie business. Hanchett died in the Cleveland County Jail last month. Friends of Hanchett made it clear they want to see more done for...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Deputy chief who oversees Cleveland County Detention Center resigns

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The deputy chief who oversees the Cleveland County Detention Center has resigned, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Chief Scott Sedbrook submitted his resignation letter Wednesday morning, and Maj. Dennis Hansen submitted his on Monday. Cleveland County Sheriff's Office officials said Sheriff Chris Amason accepted their resignation, which will take effect immediately.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OKC police release composite sketch, ask for help identifying Christmas Eve homicide victim

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a homicide victim whose body was found in a drainage ditch on Christmas Eve. Shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 24, police received a report that a person was lying in a drainage ditch near Southwest 59th Street and Harvey Avenue. Officers found a person dead with injuries consistent with homicide, police said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Crews respond to duplex fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to a duplex fire early Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said they were called around 4:30 a.m. to a home near Northwest 10th Street and Classen Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the duplex. They put out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman leaders discuss plans to build more affordable housing in city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman leaders will discuss plans to build more affordable housing in the city. It’s an effort in the works for months that has hit a number of roadblocks. The city thought back in August, they had the plan to buy a building on Robinson until they learned it would break the budget.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Family escapes Oklahoma City home after heat lamp sparks fire, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A family escaped a southwest Oklahoma City home after a heat lamp caught fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities said the fire started shortly before 2 a.m. near Southwest 32nd Street and Douglas Avenue. When crews arrived at the scene, they found the family had already gotten out and the home was full of heavy smoke and flames.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy