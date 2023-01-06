Read full article on original website
Residents in Norman ask city council for more mental health resources
NORMAN, Okla. — Residents in Norman asked the city council for more mental health resources. Many knew Shannon Hanchett personally, the owner of a local cookie business. Hanchett died in the Cleveland County Jail last month. Friends of Hanchett made it clear they want to see more done for...
Deputy chief who oversees Cleveland County Detention Center resigns
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The deputy chief who oversees the Cleveland County Detention Center has resigned, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Chief Scott Sedbrook submitted his resignation letter Wednesday morning, and Maj. Dennis Hansen submitted his on Monday. Cleveland County Sheriff's Office officials said Sheriff Chris Amason accepted their resignation, which will take effect immediately.
Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember files lawsuit against Dept. of Corrections
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma death row inmate is suing the Department of Corrections just days before his scheduled execution, claiming the agency is violating his religious freedom. Scott Eizember, his attorneys and a reverend filed a motion Monday arguing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections plans to deny the...
17-year-old dies in Oklahoma City shooting
One teenager is dead after a shooting in Oklahoma City and police are trying to determine if it was intentional, or just a tragic accident.
Advocates stand in front of county commissioners, demand change after ‘Cookie Queen’ death
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — It has been one month since Norman’s "Cookie Queen" died in the Cleveland County Jail. Very few questions have been answered about what happened, which has frustrated community members. On Monday, advocates stood in front of the county commissioners for the first time, demanding...
Authorities find missing 19-year-old believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have found a missing 19-year-old who was believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 19-year-old who is believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Open the video player above to watch some...
New lawsuit seeks to recoup over $42 million paid by Oklahoma Turnpike Authority for expansion plans
Over 100 plaintiffs are being represented in a Qui Tam lawsuit filed in Cleveland County on Monday to demand recovery of more than $42,000,000 from various engineering firms after the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was found guilty of violating the Open Meetings Act in December 2022.
OKC police release composite sketch, ask for help identifying Christmas Eve homicide victim
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a homicide victim whose body was found in a drainage ditch on Christmas Eve. Shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 24, police received a report that a person was lying in a drainage ditch near Southwest 59th Street and Harvey Avenue. Officers found a person dead with injuries consistent with homicide, police said.
Update: Former OKC auto repair owner allegedly threatens customer for trying to get his car back after waiting months on repair
A man in Bethany said he dropped off his car with a former Oklahoma City auto repair shop in February 2022 for an engine rebuild, but now almost a year later and he still hasn't gotten it back.
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting inside home full of teenagers in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the run after a deadly shooting inside a home full of teenagers. Neighbors said the area is peaceful. One neighbor who spoke with KOCO 5 said she never would’ve imagined something like this happening on her street because everyone is pretty close.
chickashatoday.com
FEDERAL PROSECUTORS AGGRESSIVELY PURSUING THOSE WHO LIE IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM TRANSACTIONS
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Western District of Oklahoma is aggressively seeking to keep firearms out of the wrong hands by pursuing those who lie in connection with gun purchases. Several recent cases charged in federal court highlight these efforts. Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection...
Applications for heat utility assistance program now open
Oklahoma Human Services is now accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income Oklahomans keep the heat on in their homes this winter.
pryorinfopub.com
Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State
Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrates start of second term with Inaugural Ball
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrated the start of his second term at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. The governor spoke at length about school of choice but also said there was something he did not accomplish in the last four years: he is not giving up on grocery tax.
Crews respond to duplex fire in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to a duplex fire early Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said they were called around 4:30 a.m. to a home near Northwest 10th Street and Classen Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the duplex. They put out...
Norman leaders discuss plans to build more affordable housing in city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman leaders will discuss plans to build more affordable housing in the city. It’s an effort in the works for months that has hit a number of roadblocks. The city thought back in August, they had the plan to buy a building on Robinson until they learned it would break the budget.
Family escapes Oklahoma City home after heat lamp sparks fire, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A family escaped a southwest Oklahoma City home after a heat lamp caught fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities said the fire started shortly before 2 a.m. near Southwest 32nd Street and Douglas Avenue. When crews arrived at the scene, they found the family had already gotten out and the home was full of heavy smoke and flames.
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
OC: Professor fired for gay guest speaker files lawsuit
A former Oklahoma Christian University professor, who was allegedly fired for having a gay guest speaker talk to his class, is now firing back with a lawsuit.
Aryan Brotherhood members, associates convicted in drug trafficking ring run from prison
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization has resulted in 69 defendants being convicted across multiple state and federal cases.
