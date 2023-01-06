Read full article on original website
Related
Maine brewers embrace Dry January with increased non-alcoholic offerings
PORTLAND, Maine — We are well into the unofficial holiday of Dry January as many choose to take a break from alcohol. Where Maine brewers could potentially see a problem for their business, some are taking advantage of the opportunity. Robin and Alan Lapoint have co-owned Geary Brewing since...
Ice Storm of '98 | A look back 25 years later
PORTLAND, Maine — In January of 1998, Mother Nature brought a storm alright. But the Great Ice Storm of 1998 brought more than just an opportunity to admire nature’s beauty. Many Mainers hold memories from that weekslong period in the state’s history and will forever. For those leading...
Organizations like Preble Street and Maine Needs seek more volunteers
PORTLAND, Maine — Volunteers at Maine Needs say that the need for help is greater than ever. Christine McAuliffe has been volunteering with Maine Needs for years. She said "Every time I come in, there are 100- 200 requests in the email. We just need volunteers to put it all together."
Nonprofit looking to support agricultural workers expands to Maine
BANGOR, Maine — As we continue to learn more about how climate change is affecting our state, one of the biggest areas under threat is agriculture. But there's a new nonprofit, known as PathStone, that hopes to support this industry and its workers through federal funding. PathStone is originally...
Maine continues to see surge in recreational cannabis sales
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is continuing to see a boom recreational cannabis sales. According to the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy, sales for adult-use pot in 2022 nearly doubled what was seen in 2021. "There is a real appetite for Mainers to participate in the legal system," John Hudak,...
Scallop research earns Maine student a spot in nation's most prestigious math and science competition
FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth High School senior Patrick Wahlig is working towards being a scientist. His research so far could even be taking him to Washington D.C. in March. On Tuesday, Patrick was named Maine's only scholar in the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition: the Regeneron Science Talent Search.
Dos and don'ts of shoveling this winter in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Despite winter being off to a pretty mild start, we all know there is still plenty of time for snow. 207 stopped by the Form Lab in Portland for a few tips to keep in mind while shoveling your driveway or any other surface to avoid aches and pains or injury.
Pizzas helping to fight childhood hunger in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Most people would agree nothing goes better with a pint of beer than a slice of pizza. This year, brewing company Brickyard Hollow is putting that theory to the test by selling new specialty pizzas for a good cause. As part of its new "Pizza with...
Buying used gear and taking advantage of discounts can help you ski on a budget this season
MAINE, USA — With snow on the ground in some parts of the state, more people might be itching to hit the slopes, which could come with a sizeable price tag. To save some money before heading down the trails, you find used equipment and discount ticket deals. Some...
Outside Edge | Snowmobiling season begins in Maine
MAINE, USA — Though old man winter is favoring the west, the show must go on. The first Outside Edge of the new year focuses on snowmobiling, and there are some places open for riding in Maine. Alan Swett, president of the Maine Snowmobile Association explains:. "Rangeley, Eustis, you...
Gov. Mills announces plan for FY 2024-2025 biennial budget
MAINE, USA — Gov. Janet Mills announced her plans for the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 biennial budget on Wednesday. The announcement comes a week after Mills' inauguration on Jan. 4, where she was sworn into her second term as Maine governor. The plan builds upon the governor's achievements in her...
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
Mills appoints Fecteau to senior advisor position on policy innovation
Former Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau has been appointed senior advisor for community development and strategic initiatives in the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. Gov. Janet Mills' office made the announcement in a release Tuesday, adding Fecteau "will work on developing innovative policy solutions in...
LDPV virus found prevalent in wild turkeys in Maine
MERCER, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine are finding an increasing number of wild turkeys infected with a disease, and are trying to understand more. Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Assistant Diagnostician Stephanie Shea led a team of scientists at UMaine to understand more about Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV) which is a retrovirus known to infect wild turkeys. It causes internal tumors, lethargy, and lesions.
Mainers prep for electric bill increase
YORK, Maine — Many Mainers will soon see their electric bills go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission said this is because of the price of natural gas. Commissioner Philip Bartlett of the PUC said Mainers can expect their next electric bill to go up around $30 starting this January.
Three dogs rescued from S.C. fighting ring ready for adoption in Kennebunk
KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) in Kennebunk has taken in three dogs rescued by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) from an alleged dog fighting ring in South Carolina. HSUS rescued 275 dogs in total in September 2022, a news release from AWS said...
Youth suicides may be on the rise as students return to school, study suggests
HALLOWELL, Maine — We have heard time and time again how isolating the COVID-19 pandemic has been for many people, but some adolescents may be feeling differently. “We've seen the pandemic make an impact on mental health just in general,” Angela Haley from Northern Light Health Acadia Hospital said.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
Warmer temperatures affecting winter activities
MAINE, USA — Warmer temperatures are putting a damper on winter activities typically enjoyed by many Mainers throughout the season. Many activities like ice fishing are being put on hold across the state as the ice on many lakes and ponds isn't thick enough. "What's thick enough today might...
Northern Light Health to outsource 1,400 workers to Minnesota-based company
PORTLAND, Maine — Northern Light Health employs more than 12,000 people in Maine. But soon, more than 11 percent of that workforce will have a different employer. The healthcare organization said 1,400 employees will soon be outsourced to the Minnesota-based company Optum. It's all part of a new strategic relationship between the two companies.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0