Prince Harry Feels Prince William No Longer Resembles Princess Diana, Takes Dig At Brother's 'Alarming' Hair Loss

Prince Harry is nothing if not honest! In leaked chapters from his upcoming book, the Duke of Sussex detailed how he always felt less than to his older brother, Prince William — but when it came to physical appearances, Harry had a leg up.

The new author took a dig at William when he recalled the very moment he noticed the Prince of Wales no longer resembled their late mother, Princess Diana .

"I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little," Harry recounted of the instance, which occurred during the April 2021 funeral for their grandfather Prince Philip .

At the time, all the father-of-two saw was his sibling's "familiar scowl," which "had always been the norm." Later on in the memoir, Harry hit at William's fading looks again, calling the former's thinning hair "alarming" and "more advanced than mine."

In his work, Harry offered several other details regarding their family quarrels, claiming the animosity that came between them later in life partially stemmed from William's distaste for Meghan Markle .

In fact, the dad-of-two alleged his brother advised him not to propose to the California native, as it was "too fast ... too soon."

"He’d actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg," Harry penned. "One day, sitting together in his garden, he’d predicted a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an ‘American actress,’ a phrase he always managed to make sound like a 'convicted felon.'”

In another chapter, Harry disclosed how the future king put his hands on him during an argument over the Duchess of Sussex. The tiff went down after William dubbed Meghan "difficult," "rude" and “abrasive."

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote. "I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out ."

Page Six obtained the quotes from Spare , which releases on Tuesday, January 10.