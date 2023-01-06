ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry Feels Prince William No Longer Resembles Princess Diana, Takes Dig At Brother's 'Alarming' Hair Loss

By Stephanie Kaplan
 5 days ago
Prince Harry is nothing if not honest! In leaked chapters from his upcoming book, the Duke of Sussex detailed how he always felt less than to his older brother, Prince William — but when it came to physical appearances, Harry had a leg up.

The new author took a dig at William when he recalled the very moment he noticed the Prince of Wales no longer resembled their late mother, Princess Diana .

"I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little," Harry recounted of the instance, which occurred during the April 2021 funeral for their grandfather Prince Philip .

At the time, all the father-of-two saw was his sibling's "familiar scowl," which "had always been the norm." Later on in the memoir, Harry hit at William's fading looks again, calling the former's thinning hair "alarming" and "more advanced than mine."

In his work, Harry offered several other details regarding their family quarrels, claiming the animosity that came between them later in life partially stemmed from William's distaste for Meghan Markle .

PRINCE HARRY ADMITS HE WAS 'PROBABLY BIGOTED' BEFORE MEGHAN MARKLE ROMANCE: 'I DIDN'T SEE WHAT I NOW SEE'

In fact, the dad-of-two alleged his brother advised him not to propose to the California native, as it was "too fast ... too soon."

"He’d actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg," Harry penned. "One day, sitting together in his garden, he’d predicted a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an ‘American actress,’ a phrase he always managed to make sound like a 'convicted felon.'”

In another chapter, Harry disclosed how the future king put his hands on him during an argument over the Duchess of Sussex. The tiff went down after William dubbed Meghan "difficult," "rude" and “abrasive."

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote. "I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out ."

Page Six obtained the quotes from Spare , which releases on Tuesday, January 10.

Comments / 114

triciawamsganz.60
5d ago

Seriously. Hairy is loosing his hair. If all hairy has to mention is his brother is bald that tells us how futile his attempts to be the better person. lol 😂 🤧🙄😳😩😱🤪🤬

Reply
59
gloria helzer
4d ago

Harry is so jealous of Prince William. It's beyond belief how low Harry has gone to fill his pockets with millions. He needs to take a look at himself & his controlling wife. They each have many more faults than Prince William & Princess Catherine will ever have. Yes Harry, you are going bald. Look in the mirror!

Reply(4)
55
hjackso
5d ago

Does that make you feel better Harry, I hope so. You are making people dislike you not feel sorry for you which is what you want I think.

Reply
58
Related
The Independent

Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father

Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Claims Queen Elizabeth II Once Grilled Meghan Markle About Her Political Views On Donald Trump

Asking the tough questions! It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II wanted to know all about Meghan Markle’s political affiliations, grilling the Suits star on her views surrounding then-presidential candidate Donald Trump during their first encounter.According to an excerpt obtained from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, the monarch wasted little time in getting to know her then future daughter-in-law, broaching the subject of the controversial political figure during the pair’s initial meeting at the Royal Lodge estate in Windsor, England, just ahead of the 2016 election. PRINCE HARRY CLAIMS 'PALACE COMMS TEAM' HOUNDED 'SUITS' SCREENWRITERS 'TO CHANGE' MEGHAN MARKLE'S DIALOGUEThough Harry...
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Visibly Annoyed at Prince William As She Claims He Toyed With Her & Prince Harry's Legal Case: 'It's So Obvious'

Meghan Markle finds her brother-in-law, Prince William, rather annoying.During the final episode of Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her lawyer Jenny Afia described the moment the Prince of Wales' legal team interjected in the couple's court case against the Associated Newspapers with accusations of libel for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.Although Meghan initially sued the Daily Mail in 2018, a judge didn't finally rule in her favor until 2021. PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE PEACE WITH THE FACT' THAT HE & MEGHAN MARKLE ARE...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Claims Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded For Telling Kate Middleton She Had 'Baby Brain'

Prince Harry continues to spill the tea about tensions within the royal family. According to the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book, Spare, Meghan Markle was reprimanded for joking with Kate Middleton about having "baby brain" in the days leading up to the Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding to Harry. The second child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, alleged his wife told the new Princess of Wales she “must have baby brain because of her hormones” prior to giving birth to Prince Louis. KING CHARLES TO BAN PRINCE HARRY FROM CORONATION IF HIS MEMOIR SHADES QUEEN...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Says He Believed Mom Princess Diana Faked Her Death To Escape Press

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Prince Harry opened up about how he dealt with his mother, Princess Diana’s, tragic death over two decades ago. In his new memoir Spare, the 38-year-old activist, who was only 12 at the time of his mother’s fatal car crash, revealed that he believed Diana had faked her own death to escape her troubled life, according to excerpts obtained by Page Six. The Duke of Sussex said he came up with the theory moments after he received the horrifying news of her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where he was visiting with his grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, per the outlet.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'

Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Says Prince William & Kate Middleton's Romance Made Him Question Future With Ex Chelsy Davy

Prior to his romance with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry admitted that watching his brother, Prince William, fall in love with his wife, Kate Middleton, made him question his future with his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare, the royal got candid about how his older sibling’s relationship made him question whether Davy, whom he dated for six years, could be his future wife, a sentiment he said came from the fun times the four shared together.“Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with...
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
