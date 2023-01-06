ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Prince Harry on how mom Princess Diana would feel about his and William’s relationship now

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJ6T7_0k5oUo5P00

Prince Harry believes Princess Diana would be sad about the state of her sons’ relationship. In his memoir, Spare , the Duke of Sussex reportedly referred to his﻿ brother Prince William as his “archnemesis” and wrote about a physical confrontation with his older sibling.

RELATED:

Prince Harry says he still believes in the monarchy

During an upcoming interview with Michael Strahan , Harry was asked how his late mother would feel about his relationship with his brother now. “I think she would be sad,” he answered. “I think she’d be looking at it long-term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship.”


“I have felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30,” the Duke continued.

William and Harry were 15 and 12, respectively, when their mother died in 1997. Back in early 2018, William shared (via ABC News ) that his and Harry’s relationship was “﻿closer than it’s been because of the situations we’ve been through.”

He added, “Losing our mother at a young age has kind of helped us sort of travel through that difficult patch together.”

“When you’re like minded, you go through similar things,” William also said. “It’s a bond and it’s something that, you know, you’ve tackled it together and come out the other side better for it.”

The Prince of Wales went on to serve as Harry’s best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle later that year. Harry had served as the best man at his brother’s wedding to Catherine Middleton in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXUJL_0k5oUo5P00 Getty Images
Harry reportedly referred to Prince William as his “beloved brother and archnemesis” in ‘Spare’

While Harry acknowledged in December of 2019 that he and William were on different paths, he noted that he would always be there for him. “We’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me,” Harry said during the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey . “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.”

At the time, Harry pointed out that “as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

In 2021, Harry revealed to Oprah Winfrey that his and William’s relationship was “space at the moment.” “Time heals all things, hopefully,” the Duke said. He also expressed his love for his big brother. “I love William to bits. He’s my brother,” Harry said. “We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we, you know, we’re on different paths.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Popculture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Ordered to Evacuate Their Homes in Montecito

People living in Montecito, including many celebrities, have been ordered to evacuate their homes after a fierce winter storm pounded the Montecito, California area with heavy rains, resulting in flooding and dangerous mudslides. On Monday, Santa Barbara County officials announced mandatory "immediate evacuation" orders for the entire Montecito community, an area that includes a number of big-name celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who moved to the area amid their exit as working royals — Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Ariana Grande, and Rob Lowe, among others.
MONTECITO, CA
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
msn.com

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
The Independent

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare snoozes the city that never sleeps

The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, has finally hit bookshelves around the world. But for Americans, it was just another day.Across the pond, some bookstores opened at midnight to meet the demand for Prince Harry’s new book, which was released on Tuesday 10 January. At Waterstones, booksellers opened their London locations early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand. Over at WHSmith, the store’s Euston, Victoria, Heathrow and Gatwick branches all extended their opening times.Just hours after its release, Spare has already been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – according to its publisher, Penguin Random House...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Will Prince Harry have a role in father King Charles’ coronation?

Prince Harry reportedly won’t have a role in his father King Charles III ’s coronation this year. The Sunday Times ’ Roya Nikkhah reported on Jan. 7 that the Duke of Sussex “has been written out of the script for the Coronation, with no official role in the service if...
HOLAUSA

Millie Bobby Brown calls Jake Bongiovi her ‘partner for life’

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi had an amazing year. Brown shared a post on Instagram recapping some of the best moments of her it, sending a special shoutout to her boyfriend. RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown shares her biggest fear when returning to ‘Stranger Things’ ...
People

ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton Details the Health Benefits of Dry January: 'Give It a Try'

“I always feel good and find it easy when I do it,” Dr. Jennifer Ashton said of giving up alcohol for a month Dr. Jennifer Ashton is giving social media users tons of information after kicking off Dry January. On Thursday, the ABC chief medical correspondent appeared on a GMA3 Instagram video where she discussed the benefits of temporarily giving up alcohol for the new year. While sitting in her dressing room, Ashton, 53, urged anyone who's considering it to give it a shot.  "Well listen, I've been doing...
People

Gayle King Marks 11 Years at CBS Mornings in Yellow Dress She Wore on First Day: 'To Another 11!'

The anchor has worn the same yellow dress every year on Jan. 9 to mark her anniversary at CBS Mornings Gayle King was back in her signature yellow dress on CBS Mornings Monday, to mark her 11th anniversary at the CBS News program. The broadcast journalist, 68, wore the yellow-and-white color block sleeveless frock for her very first episode on Jan. 9 in 2012, and has worn it every year on Jan. 9 since to mark the special occasion. Putting it on this year came with a laugh, King...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HOLAUSA

When will we see the Princess of Wales next?

The Princess of Wales will reportedly be stepping out this week for her first public engagement of 2023. The Telegraph reported on Jan. 9 that Prince William and Catherine “will be in the north of England” this week “for a long-standing engagement supporting one of the country’s most...
HipHopDX.com

Usher Lays His Grandmother To Rest: 'Rest In Paradise'

Usher has laid his grandmother Tina Carter to rest following her passing on Christmas Eve. In his initial heartwarming tribute, the Confessions crooner praised “Grandma Tina” as a source of light for whoever she came in contact with, and said he had lost a rock in his life.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy