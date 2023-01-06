Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
How you can join in the Austin MLK Community Celebration!
Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and empowering future generations, Austin's MLK Community Celebration is back for its 30th year! Para Agboga, Board Member, Austin Area Heritage Council, joined Trevor Scott with all the details and your invitation to celebrate the legacy. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
Hi, How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's
Encouraging open conversations about mental health and well-being across Austin and the state, Hi How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's featuring live music. Co-founder of the Hi How Are You Project, Tom Gimbel is here to tell us how we can participate. Follow...
CBS Austin
For National Mentorship Month local nonprofit' Friends Austin' shares ways you can help
January is National Mentorship Month, and this organization provides years-long mentorship and support to kids and their families. Nancy Pollard, Executive Director of "Friends of the Children Austin," is here to share how their program helps kids and families achieve long-term success. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
CBS Austin
Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
CBS Austin
Dance your way into a healthier, happier new year with Melody DanceFit!
Jumpstart your health goals for 2023 by dancing to Britney, Harry Styles, and more with Austin's own Melody DanceFit! It's a workout with a why, and Melody Afkami joined Trevor Scott with your invitation to her upcoming dance event that also gives back to a great cause!. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
Austin Pets Alive! welcomes first puppies born in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin Pets Alive! welcomed the first puppies born in the shelter in 2023. A two-year-old Chihuahua named Lala was transported from the Austin Animal Center to APA!. During the night, she gave birth to five beautiful puppies. ALSO | Why cold, cough and flu...
CBS Austin
Start your year off in a clean new space with services from Zerorez Austin!
As fun as the holidays are, they can leave a dirty reminder on your carpet, tile, and upholstery. Get your home clean and healthy with the experts at Zerorez Austin and start off the new year with a clean slate. Brad McKee is here from Zerorez Austin is here with some helpful tips on getting your home back to clean.
CBS Austin
TxDOT identifies 'preferred alternative' for I-35 Capital Express Central Project
AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT identifies “preferred alternative” for its I-35 Capital Express Central Project. The Texas Department of Transportation continues to see opposition regarding its plans to improve Interstate 35. A representative with TxDOT tells CBS Austin TxDOT has identified a preferred alternative for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project.
CBS Austin
Power restored to over 2,000 customers after 18-wheeler crashes into power poles
AUSTIN, Texas — Power has been restored to over 2,000 Austin Energy customers after an 18-wheeler collided with multiple power poles downtown. Just after 12 p.m., the Austin Energy outage map reported that 2,477 customers were affected. Around 1:30 p.m., that number was reduced to 300. ALSO | Universal...
CBS Austin
Computer failure at FAA impacts flights nationwide, including at AUS Airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday morning impacted flights nationwide, including at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport. The system that sends out important real-time flight hazards and restrictions to all commercial airline pilots, Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), suffered a nationwide outage. "THE FAA...
CBS Austin
APD investigates the third homicide of the year in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating the third homicide of the year in north Austin early Tuesday morning. Police and first responders responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive around 3:20 a.m. APD says the initial call came in of shots fired in the...
CBS Austin
APD touts lower 2022 crime stats, hears calls to improve staffing
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police starting off the new year by reporting how 2022 went. They reported their year-end numbers to the Austin Public Safety Commission. And while overall crime numbers were down, commission members saw huge areas still needing improvement. Police did come to this meeting bearing some...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville PD looking for 3 men who stole baseball bats from sporting goods store
The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for three men who stole over $4,000 worth of baseball bats from DICK’S Sporting Goods. They entered the store located at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive on July 9, 2022, at 9:52 a.m. and Dec. 9, 2022, at 3:39 p.m. They stole at least nine baseball bats.
CBS Austin
APD seeks info on vehicle from North Austin hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Police are asking for the public's help for any information on a vehicle from a hit-and-run in North Austin that fatally injured a pedestrian. The collision happened Saturday Dec. 31, in 100 block of East Rundberg Lane, just west of the intersection with Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department says...
CBS Austin
How to figure out if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas — If you feel bad, but do not know what illness is to blame, you are not alone. For many people, it is a guessing game between COVID-19, the flu, a cold or allergies. “I tend to wake up and my throat is like closed,” said Alissa...
CBS Austin
One taken to the hospital after being shot in SE Austin early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Austin early Tuesday morning. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and East Stassney Lane at around 12:54 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS...
CBS Austin
One person injured after being hit by car in southeast Austin
One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they responded to the intersection of E. Oltorf Street and Burton Dr. around 2 a.m. ATCEMS says they took an adult who was struck by a car...
CBS Austin
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter for SE Austin crash that killed passenger
A man is now facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after a two-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin earlier this month killed a passenger in his car. It happened Sunday, Jan. 1, in the 3000 block of South Hwy 183, near the Metropolis Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on I-35 dies from injuries weeks later
AUSTIN, Texas — Police say a pedestrian who was struck by an 18-wheeler on I-35 in Central Austin last month died from their injuries weeks later. The collision happened Friday, Dec. 16, in the southbound lanes of the 4000 block of North I-35, near the intersection with Airport Boulevard.
CBS Austin
Hays County Crime Stoppers, Kyle PD searching for armed robbery suspects
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County Crime Stoppers and the Kyle Police Department seek the community's help in identifying suspects of an armed robbery over the weekend. Authorities say it happened on Sunday, January 8 at the Ross store located at 5086 Kyle Center Drive in Kyle. Police say...
