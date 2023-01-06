ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How you can join in the Austin MLK Community Celebration!

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and empowering future generations, Austin's MLK Community Celebration is back for its 30th year! Para Agboga, Board Member, Austin Area Heritage Council, joined Trevor Scott with all the details and your invitation to celebrate the legacy. Follow us on...
Hi, How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's

Encouraging open conversations about mental health and well-being across Austin and the state, Hi How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's featuring live music. Co-founder of the Hi How Are You Project, Tom Gimbel is here to tell us how we can participate. Follow...
Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
Austin Pets Alive! welcomes first puppies born in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin Pets Alive! welcomed the first puppies born in the shelter in 2023. A two-year-old Chihuahua named Lala was transported from the Austin Animal Center to APA!. During the night, she gave birth to five beautiful puppies. ALSO | Why cold, cough and flu...
Start your year off in a clean new space with services from Zerorez Austin!

As fun as the holidays are, they can leave a dirty reminder on your carpet, tile, and upholstery. Get your home clean and healthy with the experts at Zerorez Austin and start off the new year with a clean slate. Brad McKee is here from Zerorez Austin is here with some helpful tips on getting your home back to clean.
TxDOT identifies 'preferred alternative' for I-35 Capital Express Central Project

AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT identifies “preferred alternative” for its I-35 Capital Express Central Project. The Texas Department of Transportation continues to see opposition regarding its plans to improve Interstate 35. A representative with TxDOT tells CBS Austin TxDOT has identified a preferred alternative for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project.
Computer failure at FAA impacts flights nationwide, including at AUS Airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday morning impacted flights nationwide, including at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport. The system that sends out important real-time flight hazards and restrictions to all commercial airline pilots, Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), suffered a nationwide outage. "THE FAA...
APD investigates the third homicide of the year in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating the third homicide of the year in north Austin early Tuesday morning. Police and first responders responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive around 3:20 a.m. APD says the initial call came in of shots fired in the...
APD touts lower 2022 crime stats, hears calls to improve staffing

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police starting off the new year by reporting how 2022 went. They reported their year-end numbers to the Austin Public Safety Commission. And while overall crime numbers were down, commission members saw huge areas still needing improvement. Police did come to this meeting bearing some...
How to figure out if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — If you feel bad, but do not know what illness is to blame, you are not alone. For many people, it is a guessing game between COVID-19, the flu, a cold or allergies. “I tend to wake up and my throat is like closed,” said Alissa...
One taken to the hospital after being shot in SE Austin early Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Austin early Tuesday morning. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and East Stassney Lane at around 12:54 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS...
One person injured after being hit by car in southeast Austin

One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they responded to the intersection of E. Oltorf Street and Burton Dr. around 2 a.m. ATCEMS says they took an adult who was struck by a car...
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on I-35 dies from injuries weeks later

AUSTIN, Texas — Police say a pedestrian who was struck by an 18-wheeler on I-35 in Central Austin last month died from their injuries weeks later. The collision happened Friday, Dec. 16, in the southbound lanes of the 4000 block of North I-35, near the intersection with Airport Boulevard.
