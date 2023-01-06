The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.

