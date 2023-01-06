Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Bestselling author Dave Hollis chats with Chelsey about his first children’s picture book
Encouraging children to be brave, believe in themselves, and to dream big-- Dave Hollis' new book, "Here's to Your Dreams: A Teatime with Noah Book" is out now. He joins Chelsey Khan this morning to share more about the great message in his new book and how his daughter helped inspire the story.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
CBS Austin
Austin Shakespeare invites you to their staged reading, "Master Harold and The Boys."
Austin Shakespeare invites you to their upcoming staged reading of South African playwright Athol Fugard’s humorous and stirring “Master Harold ... and The Boys." Actor Marc Pouhé is here to tell us more about the show. Catch “Master Harold ... and The Boys January 13 – 15...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Is Done Defending Infamous Luke and Laura Rape Scene
If there’s one defining moment in American soap operas, it’s Luke and Laura’s wedding on “General Hospital.” The nuptials of the super-couple (played by Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) was a major television event when it aired in November 1981, bringing in 30 million viewers to the ABC series and making the duo one of the most iconic couples in soap history. But as famous and beloved as the couple is, their relationship started on an extremely ugly note. In an October 1979 episode, Luke raped her, and although the show initially played it as such, the event was later looked...
CBS Austin
'Pickleball Is Life' is the first book of its kind, Chelsey chats with author Erin McHugh
It's the fastest growing sport in America with people of all athletic abilities playing, and some even say it's become an obsession-- we're talking about pickleball. Erin McHugh, Author of "Pickleball is Life: The Complete Guide to Feeding your Obsession" tells us more about this super popular sport. Follow us...
CBS Austin
CES 2023- Sneak Peek with Mario Armstrong, Digital Lifestyle Expert
The hottest consumer electronics and technology are being unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas! Digital Lifestyle Expert-- and our friend-- Mario Armstrong is right in the middle of it all to give us a sneak peek at some of the exciting products headed our way. Follow us on Instagram...
Ben Masters, Star in Daytime Drama ‘Passions,’ Dies at 75
Ben Masters, who played Julian Crane in the daytime drama “Passions,” died Wednesday of COVID-19 in Palm Springs, Calif., after battling dementia for several years. He was 75. He played the womanizing heir apparent to the show’s wealthy and powerful Crane family from 1999 to 2008. Masters’ movie roles included parts in Bob Fosse’s “All That Jazz,” “Key Exchange,” “Making Mr. Right,” “Mandingo” and “Dream Lover.” From the 1970s to 1990s, Masters worked on several TV mini-series such as “Noble House” (with Pierce Brosnan) and “Celebrity” (with Ned Beatty and Tess Harper). He also guest starred on TV series including “Kojak,” “Barnaby Jones,” “Murder She Wrote,” “Petrocelli” and “Touched by...
‘Last Film Show’ director Pan Nalin on casting newcomer Bhavin Rabari instead of ‘corrupted’ professional actor: ‘We hit the jackpot’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It was exciting news when India chose to send us as an entry,” says director Pan Nalin, whose movie “Last Film Show” was chosen to represent his country at the 95th Academy Awards. It has since been shortlisted as one of 15 potential nominees for Best International Feature. “We make thousands of movies in India. There are all kinds of films with big studios and streamers.” Watch our video interview above. “Last Film Show” tells the story of nine-year-old Samay (Bhavin Rabari), a young boy who falls in love with the art of filmmaking. He befriends a film projectionist and trades...
Zendaya Celebrates Her Golden Globes Win with a Special Tribute to Rue on Instagram
At the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya won her first-ever Golden Globe award for her outstanding performance in 'Euphoria.' In celebration of her win, the 26-year-old actress shared a special tribute to her character, Rue.
Jeremy Renner sent co-star funny, 'profane' video after accident: 'He cares about everybody'
Jeremy Renner sent friend and co-star Hugh Dillon a video from his hospital bed that left Dillon with tears of laughter.
Universal just announced a whole new theme park for families with young kids, in Texas
Universal says the Texas theme park will be smaller than its properties in Florida and California, but still feature many of the things guests love.
How to Get Panera's New Toasted Baguette Sandwiches for Free This Winter
The eatery has a new release to warm you up this season.
Comments / 0