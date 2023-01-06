ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Anna's Hummingbirds Fun Facts & Helpful Tips

Anna’s hummingbirds stay in our area all year long, so Portland Audubon educator Brodie Cass Talbott joined us to share fun facts and important tips on how we can keep the birds safe and healthy. Email your bird questions to birdnerd@audubonportland.org.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash blocks 185th Ave. near Baseline Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — At least one person was hurt Tuesday night in a crash on Southwest 185th Avenue in Hillsboro, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. just north of Baseline Road. Initial reports from Hillsboro Fire state that crews had to extricate someone from...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

23-year-old Rory Bialostosky appointed mayor of West Linn

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 23-year-old will lead the City of West Linn. Rory Bialostosky was appointed Mayor of West Linn by the City Council at their meeting Tuesday, January 3. Bialostosky was the West Linn Council President and will serve until a new mayor is elected. A special mayoral election will be held on May 16th.
WEST LINN, OR
KATU.com

Mental health issue brings police presence near Columbia River High School

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A large law enforcement contingent was dispatched to an area near Columbia River High School on the report of a person dealing with a mental health issue. Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call and say a gunshot was also reportedly fired by the person in crisis.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Highway 217 to close overnight for sign removal

TIGARD, Ore. — Highway 217 will be closed overnight on January 12 so workers can remove a sign, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. All lanes of OR HWY 217 will close from 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 between Greenburg Road and OR 99W while crews remove an overhead sign bridge.
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police prepares for New Year Eve celebrations

Portland, ORE — Law enforcement issued a plea for everyone to drive sober or find a ride this New Year's Eve to help prevent any traffic-related deaths. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around 32 people in the country die from drunk driving-related crashes every day. Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Urgent care clinics make changes to meet demand

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at AFC tell KATU over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms at locations like OHSU, Providence, and Kaiser, and into urgent care clinics. "The local emergency departments are overwhelmed. They’ve got all of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Second suspect jailed in connection with the death of Abed Fattoum

PORTLAND, Ore. — A second person in connection with a robbery and shooting just before Christmas that left one man dead, is now in custody. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Police identify man who was shot and killed following a robbery in SE Portland. Bonscott J Skinner has been charged in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

La Center School Board holds meeting to debate policy on student pronouns

LA CENTER, Wash. — A La Center School Board meeting was the center of a debate Tuesday over pronouns and inclusion practices for LGBTQ+ students. In November, the district superintendent issued a rule prohibiting teachers from directly asking students their preferred pronouns and name, either verbally or in writing.
LA CENTER, WA
KATU.com

Police, Crime Stoppers seek help solving Portland man's gunshot murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau and the Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help locating the suspect in a gunshot murder. Geavauntae Sherman, 22, was shot and killed in June of 2022, and the homicide remains unsolved. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police identify man killed...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy