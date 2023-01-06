Read full article on original website
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Wednesday in Portland: Flights resume at PDX following FAA computer issue that grounded all domestic flightsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Anna's Hummingbirds Fun Facts & Helpful Tips
Anna’s hummingbirds stay in our area all year long, so Portland Audubon educator Brodie Cass Talbott joined us to share fun facts and important tips on how we can keep the birds safe and healthy. Email your bird questions to birdnerd@audubonportland.org.
Crash blocks 185th Ave. near Baseline Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — At least one person was hurt Tuesday night in a crash on Southwest 185th Avenue in Hillsboro, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. just north of Baseline Road. Initial reports from Hillsboro Fire state that crews had to extricate someone from...
Tweet about homelessness in Portland goes viral: 'They are loving us to death'
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — If you're on Twitter, there's a good chance you've seen it. A tweet about homelessness in Portland has touched a nerve around the world, viewed nearly 8 million times and with thousands of likes and retweets. It features a woman named Wendy who lives in...
Highway 26 closed Tuesday and Wednesday morning at Brookwood Pkwy for overpass art install
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Starting tonight Highway 26 will be closed near the Brookwood Parkway overpass for the installation of the “Bridge of Land & Sky.”. The closure will happen Tuesday and Wednesday morning from midnight to 5:00 a.m. and will allow the City of Hillsboro to install the new artistic fence that will replace the current pedestrian fence.
23-year-old Rory Bialostosky appointed mayor of West Linn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 23-year-old will lead the City of West Linn. Rory Bialostosky was appointed Mayor of West Linn by the City Council at their meeting Tuesday, January 3. Bialostosky was the West Linn Council President and will serve until a new mayor is elected. A special mayoral election will be held on May 16th.
HWY 213 blocked after large piece of steel falls off semi onto road
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Crews are working on clearing HWY 213 after a large piece of steel fell off a semi-truck and blocked the road. The incident was reported by Oregon City Police at 11:50 a.m. The steel structure fell off the truck and onto the highway near I-205,...
Mental health issue brings police presence near Columbia River High School
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A large law enforcement contingent was dispatched to an area near Columbia River High School on the report of a person dealing with a mental health issue. Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call and say a gunshot was also reportedly fired by the person in crisis.
Citing health, Sam Adams resigns as Mayor Wheeler's Director of Strategic Innovations
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sam Adams, the former Portland mayor serving as Director of Strategic Innovations for the current mayor, announced Tuesday that he would be resigning from the position to focus on his health. Adams joined Mayor Ted Wheeler’s team nearly two years ago. He previously served as Portland's...
Man in custody runs away from Marion County transition center, gets into waiting car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.
Highway 217 to close overnight for sign removal
TIGARD, Ore. — Highway 217 will be closed overnight on January 12 so workers can remove a sign, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. All lanes of OR HWY 217 will close from 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 between Greenburg Road and OR 99W while crews remove an overhead sign bridge.
Student hit by car near Prairie High School renews push for safety on SR 503
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Some students at Prairie High School tell KATU they're increasingly worried about safety along State Route 503. PAST COVERAGE | Girl survives being hit by car near Vancouver school. A 14-year-old was hit by a car there after school on Friday, and the district said she's...
Portland Police prepares for New Year Eve celebrations
Portland, ORE — Law enforcement issued a plea for everyone to drive sober or find a ride this New Year's Eve to help prevent any traffic-related deaths. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around 32 people in the country die from drunk driving-related crashes every day. Portland...
Blue Angels Navy performance flight squad to make first return to Oregon since 2015
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's high-flying and awe-inspiring performance aircraft squadron, are coming back to the Oregon International Air Show this year - their first time in the state since 2015. A couple of Blue Angel pilots flew one of the new F-18s into PDX...
Urgent care clinics make changes to meet demand
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at AFC tell KATU over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms at locations like OHSU, Providence, and Kaiser, and into urgent care clinics. "The local emergency departments are overwhelmed. They’ve got all of the...
Portland Police and DEA seize $100,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and the DEA say they pulled $100,000 worth of fentanyl off the streets. Police say an investigation with the DEA and PPB narcotics officers led to the seizure of 30,000 fentanyl pills. The seizure also took two kilos of powdered fentanyl off the streets.
Second suspect jailed in connection with the death of Abed Fattoum
PORTLAND, Ore. — A second person in connection with a robbery and shooting just before Christmas that left one man dead, is now in custody. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Police identify man who was shot and killed following a robbery in SE Portland. Bonscott J Skinner has been charged in...
La Center School Board holds meeting to debate policy on student pronouns
LA CENTER, Wash. — A La Center School Board meeting was the center of a debate Tuesday over pronouns and inclusion practices for LGBTQ+ students. In November, the district superintendent issued a rule prohibiting teachers from directly asking students their preferred pronouns and name, either verbally or in writing.
Police, Crime Stoppers seek help solving Portland man's gunshot murder
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau and the Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help locating the suspect in a gunshot murder. Geavauntae Sherman, 22, was shot and killed in June of 2022, and the homicide remains unsolved. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police identify man killed...
Man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for 'very violent' assault of toddler in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for “violently” assaulting a toddler in January of last year. Brandon James Stevens, 33, of Tigard was found guilty Tuesday on first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mistreatment. According to authorities,...
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
