Austin, TX

CBS Austin

CES 2023- Sneak Peek with Mario Armstrong, Digital Lifestyle Expert

The hottest consumer electronics and technology are being unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas! Digital Lifestyle Expert-- and our friend-- Mario Armstrong is right in the middle of it all to give us a sneak peek at some of the exciting products headed our way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Austin

Limor Suss shares bone-friendly recipes using Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares bone-friendly recipes using Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice. Make Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice a part of your daily routine with the new, perfectly-proportioned 4-pack of 7.5 oz cans. Sponsored by Limor Media.
CBS Austin

Austin Pets Alive! welcomes first puppies born in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin Pets Alive! welcomed the first puppies born in the shelter in 2023. A two-year-old Chihuahua named Lala was transported from the Austin Animal Center to APA!. During the night, she gave birth to five beautiful puppies.
AUSTIN, TX

