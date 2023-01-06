Read full article on original website
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
CBS Austin
CES 2023- Sneak Peek with Mario Armstrong, Digital Lifestyle Expert
The hottest consumer electronics and technology are being unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas! Digital Lifestyle Expert-- and our friend-- Mario Armstrong is right in the middle of it all to give us a sneak peek at some of the exciting products headed our way. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin
Austin Shakespeare invites you to their staged reading, "Master Harold and The Boys."
Austin Shakespeare invites you to their upcoming staged reading of South African playwright Athol Fugard’s humorous and stirring “Master Harold ... and The Boys." Actor Marc Pouhé is here to tell us more about the show. Catch “Master Harold ... and The Boys January 13 – 15...
CBS Austin
'Pickleball Is Life' is the first book of its kind, Chelsey chats with author Erin McHugh
It's the fastest growing sport in America with people of all athletic abilities playing, and some even say it's become an obsession-- we're talking about pickleball. Erin McHugh, Author of "Pickleball is Life: The Complete Guide to Feeding your Obsession" tells us more about this super popular sport. Follow us...
CBS Austin
Limor Suss shares bone-friendly recipes using Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares bone-friendly recipes using Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice. Make Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice a part of your daily routine with the new, perfectly-proportioned 4-pack of 7.5 oz cans. Sponsored by Limor Media. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
CBS Austin
Permanent makeup may be your resolution solution for a quick beauty routine in 2023
If you want to streamline your beauty routine this new year, permanent makeup may be your resolution solution! Take a look at how the team at Studio Bella can help you look and feel your best from head to toe in 2023. January Specials:. $500 Off Permanent MakeUp training this...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Nova and Willow
This Wednesday Friendsday is a double dose of furry fun with 2 sisters who had an uphill medical journey, but thanks to Critical Kitten Care Fund and Firehouse Animal Health Centers they are both doing better. Now the goal is to find Willow and Nova a family they can cuddle with forever.
CBS Austin
Bestselling author Dave Hollis chats with Chelsey about his first children’s picture book
Encouraging children to be brave, believe in themselves, and to dream big-- Dave Hollis' new book, "Here's to Your Dreams: A Teatime with Noah Book" is out now. He joins Chelsey Khan this morning to share more about the great message in his new book and how his daughter helped inspire the story.
Universal just announced a whole new theme park for families with young kids, in Texas
Universal says the Texas theme park will be smaller than its properties in Florida and California, but still feature many of the things guests love.
CBS Austin
Austin Pets Alive! welcomes first puppies born in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin Pets Alive! welcomed the first puppies born in the shelter in 2023. A two-year-old Chihuahua named Lala was transported from the Austin Animal Center to APA!. During the night, she gave birth to five beautiful puppies. ALSO | Why cold, cough and flu...
