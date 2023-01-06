ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittery, ME

WPFO

Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies

Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses

Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire

If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?

Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter. There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down for...
MAINE STATE
country1025.com

7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms

Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Are more people going missing in Maine?

PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WPFO

Couple fighting in court to mine $1.5 billion lithium deposit in Maine

NEWRY (WGME) -- A couple in Newry who recently discovered a valuable lithium deposit on their property is now fighting in court to mine it. According to the Press Herald, Mary and Gary Freeman are looking to excavate what may be the world's largest lithium deposit. The highly sought-after mineral...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Mainers Who Didn’t Get $850 Inflation Checks May Get 2nd Chance

There's been an unprecedented amount of "free" money the last couple years. I'm not here to debate the politics of all the stimulus money that's come through our wallets over the last few years. Money came from the federal government, we've gotten money from the state... In fact, our second installment under Gov. Mills is on the way in the form of a $450 check for heating assistance.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January

Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
MAINE STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman makes grand gesture to son and grandson after starting new year by hitting on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket

A Massachusetts woman started the year off right by hitting big money on a state lottery scratch ticket and she already plans to make a big gesture towards her son and grandson. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ivy Veal-Sanders is the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

How I Afford to Ski in Maine on a Budget

Skiing and snowboarding are far from accessible for everyone. Winter sports require expensive gear, day or season passes that cost a fortune, have absurdly priced food, and are far drives that cost you gas or a place to stay overnight. I had always wanted to ski growing up but my...
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Looking For A New Honey Hole? The Maine Fishing Guide + Report Can Help

If you're looking to hit the hard water this season, the Maine Fishing Guide and Fishing Report are full of places, that are full of prized catches. Whether you're new to the area, new to the sport, or looking for some new places to wet a line, there's lots to choose from in the Maine Fishing Guide. The guide is compiled by regional fisheries biologists who have pulled together a listing of some of the best inland fishing spots. It also includes freshwater fishing tips, resources, and advice.
MAINE STATE

