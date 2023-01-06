Read full article on original website
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Bestselling author Dave Hollis chats with Chelsey about his first children’s picture book
Encouraging children to be brave, believe in themselves, and to dream big-- Dave Hollis' new book, "Here's to Your Dreams: A Teatime with Noah Book" is out now. He joins Chelsey Khan this morning to share more about the great message in his new book and how his daughter helped inspire the story.
'Pickleball Is Life' is the first book of its kind, Chelsey chats with author Erin McHugh
It's the fastest growing sport in America with people of all athletic abilities playing, and some even say it's become an obsession-- we're talking about pickleball. Erin McHugh, Author of "Pickleball is Life: The Complete Guide to Feeding your Obsession" tells us more about this super popular sport. Follow us...
Austin Shakespeare invites you to their staged reading, "Master Harold and The Boys."
Austin Shakespeare invites you to their upcoming staged reading of South African playwright Athol Fugard’s humorous and stirring “Master Harold ... and The Boys." Actor Marc Pouhé is here to tell us more about the show. Catch “Master Harold ... and The Boys January 13 – 15...
Limor Suss shares bone-friendly recipes using Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares bone-friendly recipes using Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice. Make Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice a part of your daily routine with the new, perfectly-proportioned 4-pack of 7.5 oz cans. Sponsored by Limor Media. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
CES 2023- Sneak Peek with Mario Armstrong, Digital Lifestyle Expert
The hottest consumer electronics and technology are being unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas! Digital Lifestyle Expert-- and our friend-- Mario Armstrong is right in the middle of it all to give us a sneak peek at some of the exciting products headed our way. Follow us on Instagram...
Permanent makeup may be your resolution solution for a quick beauty routine in 2023
If you want to streamline your beauty routine this new year, permanent makeup may be your resolution solution! Take a look at how the team at Studio Bella can help you look and feel your best from head to toe in 2023. January Specials:. $500 Off Permanent MakeUp training this...
Dry January and Recognizing Signs of an Alcohol Problem
Alcohol-related problems are among the most significant public health issues in the U.S. The holidays are a time when some people are more likely to drink beyond their limits and January is a good time to rethink your drinking habits. Dr. George Koob, Director of the National Institute on Alcohol...
