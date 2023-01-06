Man accused of exposing himself to juvenile at Warwick Mall

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an incident last month at the Warwick Mall where a man allegedly trapped a juvenile in a bathroom stall and exposed himself.

Michael Medeiros, 48, of Providence, was arrested on Dec. 19 on charges of kidnapping and indecent exposure/disorderly conduct, according to Warwick Police Capt. John McAniff.

McAniff said police were called to the mall around mid-day on Dec. 7 for a report of a possible sexual assault. The juvenile male victim told police he was confined against his will in a bathroom stall by a man who then exposed himself.

At this time, it’s considered to be an isolated incident, according to McAniff, but it remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Warwick detectives at (401) 468-4233.

In a statement to 12 News, a spokesperson for the Warwick Mall reiterated that it was an isolated incident and said they’ve been working with police on the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.