Austin, TX

CBS Austin

SXSW 2023 keynote session and third round of featured speakers announced

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced on Tuesday the addition of the Keynote Session Unfold The Universe: NASA's Webb Space Telescope and the third round of featured speakers for the 37th edition in Austin this spring. The annual March Conference, which takes place March...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hi, How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's

Encouraging open conversations about mental health and well-being across Austin and the state, Hi How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's featuring live music. Co-founder of the Hi How Are You Project, Tom Gimbel is here to tell us how we can participate. Follow...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

How you can join in the Austin MLK Community Celebration!

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and empowering future generations, Austin's MLK Community Celebration is back for its 30th year! Para Agboga, Board Member, Austin Area Heritage Council, joined Trevor Scott with all the details and your invitation to celebrate the legacy. Follow us on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Pets Alive! welcomes first puppies born in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin Pets Alive! welcomed the first puppies born in the shelter in 2023. A two-year-old Chihuahua named Lala was transported from the Austin Animal Center to APA!. During the night, she gave birth to five beautiful puppies. ALSO | Why cold, cough and flu...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

The truth about cedar trees

Every winter, cedar fever sufferers reach for allergy meds as the annual cedar pollen explosion takes over Central Texas. Ashe juniper trees, as they're formally known, create lots of misery, but are more beneficial than you might think. They're the trees everyone loves to hate. Ashe juniper, AKA cedar trees....
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Talks to defund Pflugerville's fire department stirs controversy

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A petition is stirring up controversy in Pflugerville. A group of concerned citizens want to redirect funding for Travis County Emergency Services District 2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department. The group “Pflugerville Residents for Responsible Taxation” is seeking signatures for a petition to decrease...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

COVID-19 omicron subvariant officially identified in Austin-Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5 has been officially identified in Austin-Travis County, according to the Austin Public Health Department. On Jan. 6, it was reported in variant surveillance samples in the area. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County. “The...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

TxDOT identifies 'preferred alternative' for I-35 Capital Express Central Project

AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT identifies “preferred alternative” for its I-35 Capital Express Central Project. The Texas Department of Transportation continues to see opposition regarding its plans to improve Interstate 35. A representative with TxDOT tells CBS Austin TxDOT has identified a preferred alternative for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

How to figure out if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — If you feel bad, but do not know what illness is to blame, you are not alone. For many people, it is a guessing game between COVID-19, the flu, a cold or allergies. “I tend to wake up and my throat is like closed,” said Alissa...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

North Austin convenience store hit by same armed robber twice in a week

Police need your help identifying a man they say robbed a North Austin convenience store at gunpoint twice in less than a week. It happened at the Austin Food Mart located at 812 Thurmond Street, just north of the Hwy 183 intersection. The robberies occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD touts lower 2022 crime stats, hears calls to improve staffing

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police starting off the new year by reporting how 2022 went. They reported their year-end numbers to the Austin Public Safety Commission. And while overall crime numbers were down, commission members saw huge areas still needing improvement. Police did come to this meeting bearing some...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD investigates the third homicide of the year in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating the third homicide of the year in north Austin early Tuesday morning. Police and first responders responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive around 3:20 a.m. APD says the initial call came in of shots fired in the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

HAAM to help fund hundreds of musicians' health insurance

AUSTIN, Texas — Last month, the Central Health Board of Managers unanimously voted to increase funding by $1 million to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) to help an additional 500 local artists enroll in health coverage through Sendero Health Plans. HAAM provides access to affordable healthcare for...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock PD reopens 1983 cold case murder

The Round Rock Police Department says it's reopened the investigation into a murder from 39 years ago. Helen Ochoa, 56, was killed and two other wounded back on Oct. 16, 1983, after a shooting at the now demolished Cactus Lounge on North Sheppard Street. Martin Gallegos is wanted for the...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Computer failure at FAA impacts flights nationwide, including at AUS Airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday morning impacted flights nationwide, including at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport. The system that sends out important real-time flight hazards and restrictions to all commercial airline pilots, Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), suffered a nationwide outage. "THE FAA...
AUSTIN, TX

