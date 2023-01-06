Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
SXSW 2023 keynote session and third round of featured speakers announced
AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced on Tuesday the addition of the Keynote Session Unfold The Universe: NASA's Webb Space Telescope and the third round of featured speakers for the 37th edition in Austin this spring. The annual March Conference, which takes place March...
CBS Austin
Hi, How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's
Encouraging open conversations about mental health and well-being across Austin and the state, Hi How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's featuring live music. Co-founder of the Hi How Are You Project, Tom Gimbel is here to tell us how we can participate. Follow...
CBS Austin
Dance your way into a healthier, happier new year with Melody DanceFit!
Jumpstart your health goals for 2023 by dancing to Britney, Harry Styles, and more with Austin's own Melody DanceFit! It's a workout with a why, and Melody Afkami joined Trevor Scott with your invitation to her upcoming dance event that also gives back to a great cause!. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
How you can join in the Austin MLK Community Celebration!
Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and empowering future generations, Austin's MLK Community Celebration is back for its 30th year! Para Agboga, Board Member, Austin Area Heritage Council, joined Trevor Scott with all the details and your invitation to celebrate the legacy. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
Austin Pets Alive! welcomes first puppies born in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin Pets Alive! welcomed the first puppies born in the shelter in 2023. A two-year-old Chihuahua named Lala was transported from the Austin Animal Center to APA!. During the night, she gave birth to five beautiful puppies. ALSO | Why cold, cough and flu...
CBS Austin
What's Next with Dr. Art Markman: Project Management skills could give your career a boost
New year, new skills! Project management skills to be exact. now through January 13th, UT Austin’s Extended Campus is offering a 10% discount on their Project Management Training Program. Dr. Art Markman joined Trevor Scott to talk about “What’s Next” for people looking to sharpen their project management skills.
CBS Austin
The truth about cedar trees
Every winter, cedar fever sufferers reach for allergy meds as the annual cedar pollen explosion takes over Central Texas. Ashe juniper trees, as they're formally known, create lots of misery, but are more beneficial than you might think. They're the trees everyone loves to hate. Ashe juniper, AKA cedar trees....
CBS Austin
Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
CBS Austin
Talks to defund Pflugerville's fire department stirs controversy
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A petition is stirring up controversy in Pflugerville. A group of concerned citizens want to redirect funding for Travis County Emergency Services District 2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department. The group “Pflugerville Residents for Responsible Taxation” is seeking signatures for a petition to decrease...
CBS Austin
COVID-19 omicron subvariant officially identified in Austin-Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5 has been officially identified in Austin-Travis County, according to the Austin Public Health Department. On Jan. 6, it was reported in variant surveillance samples in the area. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County. “The...
CBS Austin
TxDOT identifies 'preferred alternative' for I-35 Capital Express Central Project
AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT identifies “preferred alternative” for its I-35 Capital Express Central Project. The Texas Department of Transportation continues to see opposition regarding its plans to improve Interstate 35. A representative with TxDOT tells CBS Austin TxDOT has identified a preferred alternative for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project.
CBS Austin
Downtown workforce could "increase significantly" with start of legislative session
AUSTIN, Texas — As hundreds, possibly even thousands, of lawmakers, staffers, and lobbyists return to the Capitol this week, the downtown population and revenues could see a sharp bump. "As of October 2022, downtown employee return to office activity was at 62% of pre-pandemic levels, but we anticipate this...
CBS Austin
How to figure out if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas — If you feel bad, but do not know what illness is to blame, you are not alone. For many people, it is a guessing game between COVID-19, the flu, a cold or allergies. “I tend to wake up and my throat is like closed,” said Alissa...
CBS Austin
North Austin convenience store hit by same armed robber twice in a week
Police need your help identifying a man they say robbed a North Austin convenience store at gunpoint twice in less than a week. It happened at the Austin Food Mart located at 812 Thurmond Street, just north of the Hwy 183 intersection. The robberies occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around...
CBS Austin
APD touts lower 2022 crime stats, hears calls to improve staffing
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police starting off the new year by reporting how 2022 went. They reported their year-end numbers to the Austin Public Safety Commission. And while overall crime numbers were down, commission members saw huge areas still needing improvement. Police did come to this meeting bearing some...
CBS Austin
APD investigates the third homicide of the year in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating the third homicide of the year in north Austin early Tuesday morning. Police and first responders responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive around 3:20 a.m. APD says the initial call came in of shots fired in the...
CBS Austin
HAAM to help fund hundreds of musicians' health insurance
AUSTIN, Texas — Last month, the Central Health Board of Managers unanimously voted to increase funding by $1 million to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) to help an additional 500 local artists enroll in health coverage through Sendero Health Plans. HAAM provides access to affordable healthcare for...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville PD looking for 3 men who stole baseball bats from sporting goods store
The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for three men who stole over $4,000 worth of baseball bats from DICK’S Sporting Goods. They entered the store located at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive on July 9, 2022, at 9:52 a.m. and Dec. 9, 2022, at 3:39 p.m. They stole at least nine baseball bats.
CBS Austin
Round Rock PD reopens 1983 cold case murder
The Round Rock Police Department says it's reopened the investigation into a murder from 39 years ago. Helen Ochoa, 56, was killed and two other wounded back on Oct. 16, 1983, after a shooting at the now demolished Cactus Lounge on North Sheppard Street. Martin Gallegos is wanted for the...
CBS Austin
Computer failure at FAA impacts flights nationwide, including at AUS Airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday morning impacted flights nationwide, including at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport. The system that sends out important real-time flight hazards and restrictions to all commercial airline pilots, Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), suffered a nationwide outage. "THE FAA...
