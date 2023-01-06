Read full article on original website
Lzzy Hale Names Her 5 Favorite Albums of All Time
Halestorm's Lzzy Hale revealed her top 5 favorite albums of all time in an episode of AXS TV's Stranded. The concept being, if you were stranded on a desert island, or the moon, or Mars, the albums would you just have to have with you, or you'd totally just up and die. Oxygen and food coming second and third, of course.
Fall Out Boy’s Cryptic Teasers Keep Getting Weirder, Just Ask Oli Sykes
Fall Out Boy's cryptic teaser campaign for "FOB 8" — no doubt the pop-punk band's imminent eighth studio album — continues to get stranger. This week, Bring Me the Horizon singer Oli Sykes received a custom Fall Out Boy seashell in the mail, marked with "Love From the Other Side."
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
See Axl Rose + Tracii Guns Play Led Zeppelin With Shark Island in 1986
It wasn't unusual to see musicians perform with different bands in Los Angeles during the 1980s. Tracii Guns, who inspired the "Guns" in Guns N' Roses before he left the band in 1985, has shared a video of himself and Axl Rose playing Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" with fellow rockers Shark Island in '86.
Poll: What’s the Best Black Sabbath Album? – Vote Now
Black Sabbath are often credited as the innovators of heavy metal, and have a total of 19 studio albums under their belt. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
NOFX Reveal Initial 2023 ‘Final Tour’ Dates
NOFX have been talking for a little while now about winding down their career, and now we've got the first dates of what is being billed as their "Final Tour." While all the dates have yet to be revealed, the band is promising 40 Cities with 40 Songs Per Day to mark their 40 years in the music business. Among the first wave of tour dates revealed with be a number of NOFX Punk in Drublic Festival appearances.
The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century
Rock and metal in the 21st century gave us some of the most exciting and unique music in the history of the genres. While legacy acts from the '70s and '80s and '90s all continued to release new material, the turn of the millennium has given rise to a whole new crop of artists. Classic artists like Iron Maiden and Rush continued to make big splashes in the 2000s, and grunge and extreme metal acts from the previous decade continued their dominance. Throw in nu-metal, metalcore, deathcore and more and you're firmly entrenched in the 21st century.
Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album After Release Plan Leaks on Reddit
Cattle Decapitation are on their way back with a new album titled Terrasite, but the announcement of the record comes a little earlier than expected after the group's proposed rollout was spoiled by a Reddit leak. Speaking via their Facebook page (as viewed below), the group revealed, "Recently we posted...
Watch a Teaser Trailer of Jack White’s Second ‘American Pickers’ TV Appearance
You may recall when Jack White made an appearance on the show American Pickers back in 2012, but the rocker recently made his way back onto the show for a second time, and there's a new teaser trailer out for it. When White first went on the series, he attempted...
Why Matt Sorum Plays the Same Drum Fill 23 Times in Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’
"November Rain" is one of Guns N' Roses' biggest hits, and there are quite a few stories behind the song. While we still can't tell you how Stephanie Seymours dies in its cinematic video, we can tell you why Matt Sorum played the same drum fill 23 times during the recording.
Why Matt Bellamy Thinks Muse + Iron Maiden Are Actually A Lot Alike
Muse are a band that has become a bit heavier over time, especially on last year's album Will of the People and in an interview with Classic Rock, frontman Matt Bellamy reveals his heavy metal... umm... muses... and how his band and Iron Maiden are actually a lot alike despite sounding worlds apart.
Foo Fighters Announce First 2023 Shows After Vowing to Continue as a Band
Foo Fighters have just announced a handful of performances for 2023, which will mark their first shows after vowing to continue on as a band after the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. Foo Fighters were preparing to headline a festival in Colombia late last March when Hawkins...
Musician Turns Rock + Metal Favorites Into Beautiful Wedding Entrance Music
It can be a challenge for metalheads getting married, trying to fit the music they love into their special ceremony. But musician Stephen Beerkens has been coming to the rescue of many rockers figuring out a way to make some of their favorite songs fit the tone and nature of the special occasion by translating them into wedding entrance music.
Jonathan Cain Says He Will Tour With Journey in 2023 Amid Legal Dispute With Neal Schon
Journey will be taking part in their 50th anniversary tour this year, but there's still plenty of intrigue surrounding who will actually be part of the trek. Though guitarist Neal Schon recently hinted that fans would be seeing former keyboardist Gregg Rolie during the tour, the group's longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain revealed in a social media post that he's enjoying some time on the ski slopes before "hitting the road with Journey."
Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden Writes Cameron Diaz a Cute Poem for Their Anniversary
Some people aren't into public displays of affection when it comes to their relationships, but we know that Good Charlotte's Benji Madden certainly is. The musician penned a cute poem for Cameron Diaz in honor of their anniversary the other day, and shared it on his Instagram. The couple reportedly...
Bottle Rock 2023 Lineup Revealed – Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins + More
The 2023 festival season continues to take shape, with the Bottle Rock festival being the latest to reveal their 2023 lineup of performers. Set to take place the weekend of May 26-28 in Napa Valley, California, the 2023 bill is stacked with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran and Lil Nas X heading up the music weekend.
Robotic Band Playing Metallica Still Isn’t as Tight as James Hetfield’s Right Hand
One Hacker Band is the brainchild of one serious techie who has modded a guitar, bass and drum kit with programmed robotic components that then play songs by iconic artists such as Nirvana and Metallica. But these robots still don't have a picking technique quite as tight as James Hetfield and that dominant right hand of his.
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
Mike Portnoy, Frank Bello Play With Rush Tribute Band to Honor Neil Peart on Anniversary of His Death
This past weekend marked the third anniversary of the death of iconic Rush drummer Neil Peart, but the drummer was definitely celebrated at the 2023 Bubba Bash charity concert taking place in Glenside, Pennsylvania Saturday night (Jan. 7). Mike Portnoy, Frank Bello, Jason Bittner, Seven Antonopoulos, Joe Bergamini, Jon Dinklage and John Wesley were among the guest performers joining premiere Rush tribute act YYNOT to celebrate the music of Peart and his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Rush.
