Florida State

Lzzy Hale Names Her 5 Favorite Albums of All Time

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale revealed her top 5 favorite albums of all time in an episode of AXS TV's Stranded. The concept being, if you were stranded on a desert island, or the moon, or Mars, the albums would you just have to have with you, or you'd totally just up and die. Oxygen and food coming second and third, of course.
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show

Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Poll: What’s the Best Black Sabbath Album? – Vote Now

Black Sabbath are often credited as the innovators of heavy metal, and have a total of 19 studio albums under their belt. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday...
NOFX Reveal Initial 2023 ‘Final Tour’ Dates

NOFX have been talking for a little while now about winding down their career, and now we've got the first dates of what is being billed as their "Final Tour." While all the dates have yet to be revealed, the band is promising 40 Cities with 40 Songs Per Day to mark their 40 years in the music business. Among the first wave of tour dates revealed with be a number of NOFX Punk in Drublic Festival appearances.
TEXAS STATE
The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century

Rock and metal in the 21st century gave us some of the most exciting and unique music in the history of the genres. While legacy acts from the '70s and '80s and '90s all continued to release new material, the turn of the millennium has given rise to a whole new crop of artists. Classic artists like Iron Maiden and Rush continued to make big splashes in the 2000s, and grunge and extreme metal acts from the previous decade continued their dominance. Throw in nu-metal, metalcore, deathcore and more and you're firmly entrenched in the 21st century.
Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album After Release Plan Leaks on Reddit

Cattle Decapitation are on their way back with a new album titled Terrasite, but the announcement of the record comes a little earlier than expected after the group's proposed rollout was spoiled by a Reddit leak. Speaking via their Facebook page (as viewed below), the group revealed, "Recently we posted...
Why Matt Bellamy Thinks Muse + Iron Maiden Are Actually A Lot Alike

Muse are a band that has become a bit heavier over time, especially on last year's album Will of the People and in an interview with Classic Rock, frontman Matt Bellamy reveals his heavy metal... umm... muses... and how his band and Iron Maiden are actually a lot alike despite sounding worlds apart.
Musician Turns Rock + Metal Favorites Into Beautiful Wedding Entrance Music

It can be a challenge for metalheads getting married, trying to fit the music they love into their special ceremony. But musician Stephen Beerkens has been coming to the rescue of many rockers figuring out a way to make some of their favorite songs fit the tone and nature of the special occasion by translating them into wedding entrance music.
Jonathan Cain Says He Will Tour With Journey in 2023 Amid Legal Dispute With Neal Schon

Journey will be taking part in their 50th anniversary tour this year, but there's still plenty of intrigue surrounding who will actually be part of the trek. Though guitarist Neal Schon recently hinted that fans would be seeing former keyboardist Gregg Rolie during the tour, the group's longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain revealed in a social media post that he's enjoying some time on the ski slopes before "hitting the road with Journey."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More

The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
MANCHESTER, TN
Mike Portnoy, Frank Bello Play With Rush Tribute Band to Honor Neil Peart on Anniversary of His Death

This past weekend marked the third anniversary of the death of iconic Rush drummer Neil Peart, but the drummer was definitely celebrated at the 2023 Bubba Bash charity concert taking place in Glenside, Pennsylvania Saturday night (Jan. 7). Mike Portnoy, Frank Bello, Jason Bittner, Seven Antonopoulos, Joe Bergamini, Jon Dinklage and John Wesley were among the guest performers joining premiere Rush tribute act YYNOT to celebrate the music of Peart and his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Rush.
GLENSIDE, PA
