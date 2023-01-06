Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs Rips Jaron Ennis: “Why Is He Not Fighting Fighters That Think They Can Beat Him?”
The spectacular KOs have come in droves for Jaron Ennis. The switch-hitting star out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has made it look incredibly easy in the ring, at least thus far. On Saturday tonight, the welterweight up-and-comer went the distance, but won just about every round against unheralded Karen Chukhadzhian. News...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I’d Rather Beat Someone Up for 12 Rounds Than Get the Knockout'
One of boxing’s most lethal punchers apparently is not nearly as enamored with knockouts as some might think. Gervonta Davis, the hard-hitting lightweight southpaw from Baltimore, says he would derive more satisfaction from dragging out a beating through 12 rounds than curtailing a fight with a stoppage. Davis, 28,...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Prevails, But Mentor Peterson Falls On Undercard
Hours before the Showtime PPV cameras started rolling and Gervonta Davis became the focus of the at-home and in-person audience, one of the fighters Davis looked up to as a youngster made his return to the ring. Close to three years after deciding to walk away from active competition, Lamont...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis After First 12-Round Win: Maybe These Boys Will Get In The Ring Now & Fight Me
WASHINGTON – Jaron Ennis wasn’t especially pleased with his performance against Karen Chukhadzhian on Saturday night. The undefeated Philadelphia native went off as a 35-1 favorite, but the unknown Ukrainian underdog extended Ennis to the 12-round distance for the first time in his career. Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) shut out the reluctant Chukhadzhian by the same score, 120-108, on all three cards, but he wasn’t his usual destructive self as he chased Chukhadzhian around the ring on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Spence-Thurman Nearly Finalized, Conditionally Approved To Take Place Above Welterweight Limit
A fight that previously came with the blessing of two sanctioning bodies is now nearly done—though no longer with any titles at stake. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and former unified titlist Keith Thurman to meet in an April clash to headline a Pay-Per-View event. The fight was previously ordered by the WBC as a mandatory title fight during its annual convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz
Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: Eubank Jr. is Not Better Than Munguia, The 'Name' Has Helped Him Massively
Liam Smith says that Chris Eubank Jr does not rate among the best two fighters he has boxed and it is only money that has elevated their fight to pay-per-view status. Smith, the former two-time WBO super-welterweight champion, faces Eubank in Manchester on January 21, but he says Eubank doesn’t compare to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez or Jaime Munguia, who he rates as the best two boxers he has fought.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If It's Up To Me, Ryan’s Definitely Next; We Just Waiting For Ryan To Accept
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis revealed early Sunday morning that the deal for his pay-per-view showdown with Ryan Garcia isn’t quite finalized. The undefeated knockout artist acknowledged during a post-fight press conference at Capital One Arena that Garcia hasn’t actually agreed to all terms for a 12-round, 136-pound fight that is expected to take place at some point this spring. Davis, 28, and Garcia, 24, jointly announced through their social media platforms November 17 that “the deal is done” for them to square off in 2023 in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Expects a Bell-To-Bell War With Erika Cruz
Brooklyn, New York – With the motivation of adding a golden page in the achievements of Puerto Rican professional boxing, Amanda Serrano, the unified 126-pound champion, will seek to be the undisputed champion at the same weight, when she faces the world champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Erika 'Dinamita' Cruz of Mexico, in a war between Puerto Rico and Mexico, on Saturday, February 4 at the Hulu theater in Madison Square Garden.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev Not Bothered About Being on Yarde’s Home Turf
Artur Beterbiev apparently could care less about having home court advantage. The WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion from Russia will face contender Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 in Yarde’s hometown of London at Wembley Arena. When asked, in a recent interview, if he is at all concerned...
Boxing Scene
Daniel Barrera Set To Return on Bohachuk vs. Gallimore Card
Super flyweight and local fan favorite Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (1-0-1, 1 KOs), of Riverside, CA will return to action on Friday, January 27 in a scheduled four-rounder against debuting Victor Edward Hernandez Martin of Laguna Beach, CA on the next 360 Promotions / Hollywood Fight Nights event at the Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club and live on UFC Fight Pass (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT).
Boxing Scene
Ernesto Mercado vs. Hank Lundy on February 4 at LumColor Center in Ontario
Undefeated NABA super lightweight champion, Ernesto "Tito" Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs), is ready to start his 2023 off with a bang as he returns to the ring February 4. Mercado faces his toughest opponent to date, "Hammerin" Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, in a scheduled 10-round co-main event at the LumColor Center in Ontario, CA. RED Boxing Promotions is the promoter.
Boxing Scene
Gary Cully Views Shakur Stevenson as Future Mega-Fight in United States
GARY CULLY has set his sights on cracking America - and wants to rekindle an 11-year-old rivalry with Shakur Stevenson. The ‘Diva’ this week signed a new long-term deal with Matchroom just months after penning an initial three-fight contract with them. Cully says it will cover him for...
Boxing Scene
IBF Rescinds Order For Usyk-Hrgovic Mandatory Title Fight, Acknowledges WBA Next In Rotation
A major roadblock has been cleared on the road to crowning an undisputed heavyweight champion. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF has formally rescinded its previous order for its number-one heavyweight contender, Filip Hrgovic to next face unified WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk. The fight was demanded by the sanctioning body more than two months ago but Usyk is no longer on the hook to honor that ruling, at a point when talks continue for a hoped-for showdown with lineal/WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
Boxing Scene
Holyfield: Bivol-Beterbiev is One of The Most Anticipated Fights in The Whole World
Former two division undisputed world champion Evander Holyfield is really looking forward to a potential showdown between undefeated light heavyweight champions Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. Beterbiev holds the WBC, IBF, WBO world titles at 175, while Bivol is the WBA's champion. "Bivol vs. Beterbiev is one of the most...
Boxing Scene
Clavel: Biggest Fight Out There For Me Is Seniesa Estrada, Will Be A Million-Dollar Fight For Both Of Us
Kim Clavel views her upcoming title unification bout as the first step towards becoming undisputed junior flyweight champion. It’s hardly the end game for the undefeated Montreal native, who believes that status will lead to her ultimate jackpot fight. “The biggest fight out there for me is Seniesa Estrada,”...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: Ryan Garcia Crazy To Think He'd KO Me In 2 Rounds, He Has High Hopes
It’s one Garcia down, another one to go for Gervonta Davis. Fresh off dismantling Hector Luis Garcia via ninth-round stoppage on Jan. 7, “Tank” Davis has another Garcia waiting in the wings. Davis is slated to face Ryan Garcia on April 15 to headline a Showtime pay-per-...
Boxing Scene
Kazuto Ioka-Junto Nakatani: WBO Formally Orders Mandatory Title Fight
A rematch between Kazuto Ioka and Joshua Franco was always doubtful despite the demand immediately after their recent twelve-round draw. The WBO sent a reminder of why that was always the case. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Ioka is officially ordered to next defend his WBO junior bantamweight title versus countryman...
Boxing Scene
Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason
WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Scoring Until TKO Of Hector Luis Garcia: I Don’t Think It Was Close
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis’ assistant trainer told him between rounds at one point early Sunday morning that his fight with Hector Luis Garcia was close on the scorecards. Davis disagreed. The powerful southpaw from nearby Baltimore believes he belonged comfortably ahead of Garcia on the cards before Garcia...
Comments / 0