Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Gwyneth Paltrow Works Up a Sweat With Colorful Hoka Sneakers in Pilates Studio
It’s workout Wednesday and Gwyneth Paltrow is tapping in. Paltrow posted up in her pilates studio in an all-black sleeveless bodysuit. The “Iron Man” actress snapped a mirror photo showing off her MYMODE by Tracy Anderson eco movement equipment. This programming is loved by fitness lovers like actress Tracee Ellis Ross due to its undeniable results. For her workout session, Paltrow threw on a pair of athletic sneakers to add a pop of color and comfort to her gym fit. She chose the Rocket X style by Hoka. Primed for shorter distances, the Rocket X features a soft midsole carrier, a breathable...
Salehe Bembury Unveils "Mud Moss" Lugger Collab With Clarks Originals
Salehe Bembury‘s first big project of the year is a collaboration with Clarks Originals — a partnership first teased back in October. The designer took to Instagram to officially announce the release, which consists of three colorways of the “Mud Moss” Lugger. The Lugger — a different silhouette from Clarks’ bestselling Wallabee — features stitching details along the lateral side of the upper and is complete with laces.
Selena Gomez Swears by This $425 USD Serum To Take Off Her Glam
Selena Gomez is one of those relatable A-listers. She often feels like one of “us,” and when trolling her TikTok and Instagram, you’ll see why. That said, even Gomez knows it’s okay to drop a few extra coins on your skincare routine (because skincare is healthcare), which sealed the deal on her being one of the “girls.”
The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes is back with the 80th edition of its awards, with stars arriving at the red carpet in Los Angeles in their best looks. Selena Gomez made a stunning appearance, wearing a black Valentino dress highlighted with purple puff sleeve detailing. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega showed off her new haircut while dressing up in a dreamy gown by Gucci. Margot Robbie seems to be continuing her Chanel era, donning a pastel pink number with fringe detailing at the hem, while Letitia Wright wore a Prada dress with orange graphics splattered throughout.
You Can Now Own One of Princess Diana's Dresses
While Meghan Markle may be the (ex)-royal of the moment, Princess Diana will always reign supreme. Now, admirers of the Princess of Wales will be able to hold onto a piece of her legacy as one of her iconic dresses will be up for auction later this month. With an...
L'Oréal Unveils Lipstick Applicator for People With Limited Mobility
For L’Oréal, the feature of beauty lies within inclusivity and accessibility, which is why the conglomerate is taking a step forward in this direction with the release of a new technology prototype that meets the needs of people with limited arm and hand mobility. Dubbed HAPTA, the innovation is the world’s first ultra-precise computerized makeup applicator.
Studio Ghibli Launches Ceramic Pots, Kitchenware and More
Studio Ghibli is joining in on the Lunar New Year festivities, launching a collection of special themed ceramic pots, enamel kitchenware and more. Released via Donguri Republic, the official store that sells Studio Ghibli merchandise across Japan and the rest of Asia, the range is led by a series of ceramic plant pots. Designs include a My Neighbour Totoro-inspired, wagon-shaped pot, as well as the famous Catbus from the film. The collection additionally highlights Kiki’s Delivery Service with a mug-shaped pot with Jiji the cat sitting next to it.
Ariana Grande’s Shoulder Length Chocolate Brown Fringe Is a Love Song to 2023
We know that the classic ponytail in many forms and variations will always be Ariana Grande‘s go-to hairstyle. But, when there’s a chance for us to see her sporting a different look, we’ll stan to the fullest extent — which is precisely what was done when we peeped her with a chic beehived shoulder-length fringe.
Another Air Force 1 Low Joins Nike's Valentine's Day Collection
Following the striking bubblegum pink and candy red colorway that surfaced last year, Nike is adding yet another Air Force 1 Low to its Valentine’s Day lineup — and this time, it’s a lot more subtle. Joining the brand’s existing offering comprised of the Air More Uptempo,...
Salomon Steps Into Spring With SS23 XT-6 Recut
Salomon has just made its foray into the Spring/Summer 2023 season with a fashionable update of the XT-6 Recut sneaker to celebrate its tenth anniversary. Carving out a deserved fast lane in sportswear, the France-based brand has been sharpening its skillset since 1947 and is now updating the tried and true XT-6 silhouette in a rainbow of new colorways and materials.
Tracee Ellis Ross Reimagines How Heat Touches Textured Hair With the Drop of Pattern's Blow Dryer
Tracee Ellis Ross‘ Pattern Beauty has expanded its reach in the natural and textured haircare heat category with the launch of its first heat tool, the Pattern Blow Dryer. The first-ever heat tool took over two years to develop. The concept of the heat blow dryer had been the apple of Ross’s eye for over ten years and was first ideated and conceptualized during her time on the hit show Girlfriends. Ross was intimately involved in the research and development of the blow dryer as she recounts the trauma behind losing her natural curl pattern over the years due to heavy heat on her tresses. Pattern’s blow dryer comes with four cultivated and unique attachments, The Diffuser, The Wide Tooth Comb, The Brush and The Concentrator Nozzle — all designed for coily and texturized hair. Along with the exclusive attachments, the hair dryer provides three heat, two-speed settings and a customized hair flow set to appeal to any curl type.
Nike Dunk Low Gets Dressed in a "Kentucky Alternate" Theme
Nike is reviving its popular blue “Kentucky” colorway from the 1985 “Be True to Your School” pack, applying the color scheme to the Dunk Low. Dubbed “Kentucky Alternate,” the forthcoming release features the bold blue color across the leather overlays on the upper, which arrives with a “White” tumbled leather base. Unlike the majority of colored Dunk Lows, this iteration sports a white Swoosh on the sides. The design is rounded out with the titular shade on the shoelaces as well as the outsole, in addition to the footbed which is contrasted with white Nike branding.
Stussy Teases Upcoming Footwear Collaboration With Timberland
Stussy and Timberland are starting the year off with a hiking boot collaboration. The duo, which has been rumored to team up earlier this week, confirmed the partnership in a new Instagram post. The image features two colorways of Timberland work boots featuring Stussy’s graffiti branding on the tongue. “c-ya soon… ,” the caption reads.
The Nike Air More Uptempo Gets Dipped in "Coconut Milk"
Nike seems to be pushing out more iterations from its Air More Uptempo line, with the recent announcement of the “OG” re-release, in addition to the slide version of the sneaker. This time around, the Swoosh has dipped the silhouette in a “Coconut Milk” palette. As suggested by...
Jennifer Lawrence Is on Her Best Behavior With XXL, Angelic Waves
Getting a glimpse of Jennifer Lawrence is quite rare these days. However, when she pops out — you better believe that the makeup and hair moment will be well worth the wait. Her most recent angelic extra long wavy tresses reminded us that she’s only a photo opp away.
Here's Your First Look at Nike's Calm Slides
Nike is set to introduce its latest sandals dubbed the Calm Slides. Reportedly arriving in the Fall 2023 season, the new style will launch in five colorways — “Black,” “Sail,” “Sesame,” “Geode Teal” and a women’s exclusive “Jade Ice.” The simple, open-toe design is constructed with one-piece EVA foam material, while a mini Swoosh is placed on the strap.
Nike Reveals New "Year of the Rabbit" Dunk Low Silhouette
If you thought Nike was done with Lunar New Year celebrations, well, you’re in luck. The sportswear giant has unveiled yet another iteration for its “Year of the Rabbit” range. Following the latest wintery approach to its Dunk Low in rich brown leather and vivid orange, the new silhouette arrives in lighter beige and ochre hues. This time, the sneaker presents a build of mixed materials alongside furry, chenille Swooshes and tongues.
Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 Is a Vanilla Girl’s Dream
New Balance is clearly feeling the warm and cozy vibes with its newest collaboration as the Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 is right out of a vanilla girl’s dream. The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand brings its minimalistic yet playful approach, enrobing the latest sneaker in shades of cream and soft textures, delivering a cloud-like aesthetic. The silhouette features a fuzzy, boucle-like fabric around the heels and middle, while buttery suede overlays, tongues and N logos, arriving in soothing cream color. Visible mesh underlays appear in a slate gray, adding a touch of gravitas to the sheep-colored shoe. The laces continue the gentle and cuddly theme as they mirror lamb’s wool, whereas the sneaker’s sole wakes up the wearer, appearing in a bright shocking green to match the green camouflage interior.
The Nike Air More Uptempo "OG" Is Making a Return This Year
Nike‘s Air More Uptempo “OG” will be returning in 2023. The sneaker was originally released in 1996 and was most recently seen in 2020. Arriving in the original black-and-white theme, the kicks feature black nubuck on the base of the upper, which is contrasted with “AIR” branding outlined in white. Further contrast is found on the Swooshes on the heel, footbed and outsole.
