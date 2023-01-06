ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after Roanoke house fire, cause determined

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was hospitalized after a fire at an apartment building in the 1600 block of Rorer Ave. SW in Roanoke Tuesday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a structure fire and possible entrapment and found heavy...
ROANOKE, VA
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman sentenced after admitting to killing husband, solicitor says

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said a woman from Roebuck was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her husband. According to the solicitor, 55-year-old Shelia Denise Lebron shot her husband, Jasper Bernard Brian, 62, to death at the...
ROEBUCK, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident

Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 14-year-old safe

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were searching a missing 14-year-old from Laurens County. Deputies said the teenager was last seen around 4:30 p.m. when he walked out of his house.
FOX Carolina

Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident

Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
GREENVILLE, SC
WDBJ7.com

Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A car chase through Roanoke ended with an arrest Tuesday night. Roanoke Police said a wanted man led officers on a chase through the city after speeding from a traffic stop. Malcolm Harrison was wanted on three charges from an incident in June, according to Sgt....
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man dies in Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Sunday about a possible shooting in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. When officers arrived, they said they found an unresponsive...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Owner burned in metal shop fire in Rural Retreat

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WFXR) — The Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a metal shop fire that left one person burned on Porter Road on Jan. 9. Firefighters say they arrived at the shop around 3 p.m. and found smoke and flames throughout the building. Rural Retreat EMS reports they treated the owner of the shop for smoke inhalation and burns.
RURAL RETREAT, VA
FOX Carolina

Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.
FOX Carolina

Man arrested after deputies find fentanyl, handgun, other drugs in vehicle

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding drugs and a handgun in his vehicle. On December 12, 2022, a detective was patrolling the Dysartsville area when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. Deputies said the driver was identified as 25-year-old Caleb Thomason and there were no passengers in the vehicle.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver charged after victim in Cherokee Co. crash dies weeks later

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has been charged after a victim in a crash from December died weeks later. Troopers said the crash initially happened at 11:46 a.m. on Dec. 27. The driver of a utility vehicle was stopped at a stop sign facing south on SC-18 when they attempted to turn left and was hit by a driver in a SUV heading west on SC-18.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

South Carolina's new Speaker of the House

In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party. Heather Stevanus was injured in a road rage shooting on I-85. Deputies say shots were fired from one vehicle into another. Suspect's car is a dark-colored BMW. Madison County Quadruple Stabbing Investigation in...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening

First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
CLEMSON, SC

