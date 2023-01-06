Read full article on original website
Lindsey Vonn Slips On Moon Boots & Models Gucci Vault Altitude Collection Pieces on the Slopes
Lindsey Vonn teamed up with Gucci Vault on its latest collaboration. The former Olympic skier and the luxury brand worked together to create a range of vibrant ski jackets, puffer vests, as well as ski pants that give a vintage, meets graffiti-inspired aesthetic. Vonn posted to her Instagram on Monday, when the Vault Altitude collection launched. She wore a light blur puffer coat with a multicolored face from Head with matching ski pants. She also wore a blue helmet and goggles from Yniq Eyewear. Gucci partnered with eight different brands, including these two, for a capsule that marries fashion with the...
Hypebae
adidas Originals Unveils Sparkling New Stan Smith x Blue Version Capsule
Adidas Originals just released its new Spring/Summer 2023 capsule collection, comprising the ever-iconic Stan Smith silhouette alongside club-inspired apparel. With footwear at the heart of the offering, adidas offers an updated take on its original Stan Smith Milencon court sneaker, complete with a Trefoil heel badge. Elsewhere, the collection sees the Stan Smith Relasted silhouette undergo a pared-back transformation, arriving in a clean leather upper with natural rubber midsole.
Hypebae
Louis Vuitton Enlists KidSuper to Co-Create FW23 Menswear Collection
KidSuper is set to return to the Paris Fashion Week runway next week, but this time, through a collaborative collection with Louis Vuitton. Set to be showcased on January 19, Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection was designed by the brand’s menswear studio, alongside “the participation of” Colm Dillane, according to Vogue Business. “Colm is embedded into the men’s studio,” the house explained, adding that the showcase is yet to feature an appearance from a “world-famous music star,” who has yet to be named.
Hypebae
Salehe Bembury Unveils "Mud Moss" Lugger Collab With Clarks Originals
Salehe Bembury‘s first big project of the year is a collaboration with Clarks Originals — a partnership first teased back in October. The designer took to Instagram to officially announce the release, which consists of three colorways of the “Mud Moss” Lugger. The Lugger — a different silhouette from Clarks’ bestselling Wallabee — features stitching details along the lateral side of the upper and is complete with laces.
Hypebae
Gucci Updates Iconic Jackie O-Inspired Handbag
Gucci revisits the past to breathe new life into the iconic Jackie handbag, inspired by none other than the inimitable First Lady. Initially introduced in 1961, the elegant accessory immediately evoked grace and poise and is now re-introducing itself in a range of rich colors and fabrics to suit every wearer.
AOL Corp
The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are 50% off at the Spanx End of Season Sale
We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 50% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $63 (regularly $128) at the Spanx End of Season Sale. The sale is on from now until January 11. There are tons of items are deeply discounter and you get an extra 30% off sale items with the offer code SALE.
Hypebae
Paris Hilton Revives the Y2K Messy French Buns in the Most 'The Simple Life' Way
All of the hair trends reports for 2023 forecast that Y2K hairstyles will be in full effect for the year. What better girl to prove the theory right than Paris Hilton herself, with her messy french braided crown look that screams the early ’00s. Messy french buns were the...
Olivia Wilde Spotted With Kids Otis, 8, & Daisy, 6, 1 Month After Harry Styles Split: Photos
Olivia Wilde, 38, spent some quality time with her two adorable kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, just one month after she and Harry Styles called it quits. The actress, who shares her son and daughter with ex Jason Sudeikis, dressed casually in a white Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, jeans, and yellow and red sneakers during the outing. She also added sunglasses, a green baseball cap, and had her hair in a braid as she held a tote bag.
Paris Hilton Reminisces on Y2K Fashion Trends With Must-See Throwback Photos
The DJ is taking it back to the early 2000s.
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Fstoppers
Tips on Photographing New Female Models
Photographing female models can be an exciting and creative process, but it's essential to approach it with professionalism and sensitivity. Here are some tips based on my own experience to help you get the best results during a photo shoot with a new model. Pay attention to composition: Like any...
Hypebae
Selena Gomez's Golden Globe Nails Were So Richè That They Were Covered in Swarovski "Pixie Dust"
No detail was missed on the red carpet for the 80th annual Golden Globes. Selena Gomez was one of the starlets who made sure not only to bring her best fashions but her best nail game as well with her crystallized manicure. The singer arrived on the scene with a...
In Style
Shania Twain Combined Barbiecore With Bikercore in Full Leather and Pastel Pink Hair
Shania Twain has officially taken the line, “color my hair, do what I dare,” to new heights. Yesterday, the singer-songwriter appeared outside the Today Show donning new pastel-pink tresses. The blown-out hair flipped at the ends and was made complete by a totally chic fringe. But the Queen of Me artist didn’t stop there. Instead, she looked to winter’s most popular trend: leather.
Hypebae
PUMA and KOCHÉ Celebrate Women in Sports
PUMA and female-founded brand KOCHÉ are joining forces to celebrate women in sports, merging fashion with fitness to present a dynamic collection of athleisure. Inclusive of gender, body, social and geographic diversity, the melangé of garments are meticulously designed to support a range of movements and activities. Central Saint Martens graduate Christelle Kocher shares in an exclusive press release, “Ultimately, the collection’s goal is to support women in reclaiming their rightful place in the sports space and to help motivate them to stay active at a time when women are standing out as the movers and shakers in the active industries worldwide.”
Hypebae
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Enjoy a Night Out at the 2023 Golden Globes
The best-dressed couple of the 2023 Golden Globes goes to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The celebrity couple was fashionably late and snuck into the awards show in Los Angeles, with Riri being nominated for Best Original Song for her single “Lift Me Up” featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Fenty founder arrived in a stunning black Schiaparelli gown custom designed by Daniel Roseberry, featuring an oversized cape and a train. The star paired her look with earrings by Cartier along with an 18-karat white gold and diamond choker, completing the look with Giuseppe Zanotti‘s strapped heels and a Roger Vivier bag. As for glam, the musician had her hair wrapped up in buns, wearing rosy pink colors on her cheeks and eyes.
Hypebae
Grace Wales Bonner Is Istituto Marangoni London's Newly Announced Mentor
Following an impressive list of previous mentors, such as journalist Katie Grand and Olivier Rousteing from Balmain, recognized fashion university Istituto Marangoni has just signed British menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner to their London location. The partnership reflects the school’s commitment to providing students with industry-ready opportunities and professional mentoring....
Hypebae
Another Air Force 1 Low Joins Nike's Valentine's Day Collection
Following the striking bubblegum pink and candy red colorway that surfaced last year, Nike is adding yet another Air Force 1 Low to its Valentine’s Day lineup — and this time, it’s a lot more subtle. Joining the brand’s existing offering comprised of the Air More Uptempo,...
Hypebae
The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes is back with the 80th edition of its awards, with stars arriving at the red carpet in Los Angeles in their best looks. Selena Gomez made a stunning appearance, wearing a black Valentino dress highlighted with purple puff sleeve detailing. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega showed off her new haircut while dressing up in a dreamy gown by Gucci. Margot Robbie seems to be continuing her Chanel era, donning a pastel pink number with fringe detailing at the hem, while Letitia Wright wore a Prada dress with orange graphics splattered throughout.
Hypebae
Stussy Teases Upcoming Footwear Collaboration With Timberland
Stussy and Timberland are starting the year off with a hiking boot collaboration. The duo, which has been rumored to team up earlier this week, confirmed the partnership in a new Instagram post. The image features two colorways of Timberland work boots featuring Stussy’s graffiti branding on the tongue. “c-ya soon… ,” the caption reads.
Hypebae
Anyone Can Attend Marine Serre's Upcoming Paris Fashion Week Show
You could be in with the chance to attend Marine Serre‘s upcoming Paris Fashion Week showcase, but you have to be quick. Continuing the brand’s commitment to making fashion accessible, Marine Serre is offering 1000 fans the opportunity to attend the upcoming Fall/Winter 2023 showcase, simply by heading to its website and applying. Free passes to the show will be offered on a first-come/first-serve basis, and whoever receives one will be able to attend the runway presentation, no strings attached.
