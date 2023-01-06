Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenSaint Joseph, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took placeCJ CoombsAtchison, KS
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Harmon A. “Shine” Kennedy
Funeral services for 89-year-old Harmon A. “Shine” Kennedy of Stanberry will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Meeker Cemetery, Island City, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and/or Raymond Sager Post #260 in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph Resident was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and is jailed without bond currently. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Geraldine M. Niffen for a parole violation just prior to 6:30 P.M. She was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Woman Hurt In Sunday Pickup Wreck
A Richmond woman was left with minor injuries after the pickup truck she was riding in crashed Sunday afternoon in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Rayville resident James F. Farris was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger southbound on Rya County Route C north of 130th Street at 2:40 P.M. Sunday when he traveled too fast into a curve and lost control of his truck.
northwestmoinfo.com
Quitman Woman Injured in Nodaway County Crash Monday Afternoon
A Quitman woman suffered injuries in a Monday afternoon accident in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on Highway 113, a mile north of Quitman, as 80-year-old Donna L. Younglove drove southbound. Troopers say Younglove crested a hill, went off the west side of the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
northwestmoinfo.com
Arkansas Woman Charged With Harassing Daviess County Couple
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – Daviess County authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Arkansas woman who they say harassed the parents of a man with whom she is in a relationship. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office twenty-eight year old Caitlyn Wolf of Fort Smith,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Eagle Days Declared A Success
Bill Graham Photo From The Missouri Department of Conservation. The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake drew large crowds for the indoor raptor show and nature exhibits. Outdoors, sunny days made eagle spotting a pleasant endeavor at the Highway W boat ramp and the lake area. The event was hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Clay County Parks and Recreation Department, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
northwestmoinfo.com
Partial Road Closure On Griffin Road Wednesday
(CAMERON, MO) – Use caution and expect delays when traveling on Griffin Road tomorrow (Wednesday) from Highway BB to Grand Avenue. City crews will be working along Griffin Road tomorrow to take soil samples at various locations, using heavy equipment. Note that Griffin Road will be partially closed, reduced...
northwestmoinfo.com
Portion of I-29 Narrowing in Buchanan County Wednesday
Repairs to damaged guardrail will narrow a section of Interstate 29 in Buchanan County Wednesday. Contractors from Superior Rail System, LLC., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin in the passing lane between mile markers 46.4 and 46.2, then switch to the driving lane. Repairs will begin at...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Council Member On National League Of Cities’ City Summit
(MISSOURINET) – The National League of Cities’ City Summit wrapped up in November in Kansas City. It works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy, and drive innovative solutions. Kansas City Council Member Dan Fowler said communities of all sizes stand to benefit through the workshops…. Conference attendees...
northwestmoinfo.com
King City Urging Water Customers To Insulate Water Meters
The City of King City is encouraging water users to take steps to keep their water meters insulated. At a meeting on Monday night, council members received a citizen concern from a water customer who had a water meter freeze which led to damage and higher water usage. According to the city code, it is up to the responsibility of the water customer for the caretaking of the water meter, and they have the responsibility of the damage which may come from a damaged meter. That liability information will be shared by the city with water customers. Later in the meeting, the council received information that 4 meters had frozen during the December cold snap.
Comments / 0