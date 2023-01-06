Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkvi.com
Community Foundation Scholarship Applications Coming Soon
The Community Foundation of Pulaski County recently announced the addition of a new scholarship. The new Marjorie Barr Thompson Memorial Scholarship is for graduating Pulaski County residents seeking a degree in education or nursing, in that priority order. This scholarship was established by Mrs. Thompson’s family, in memory of her 28 years as an educator who focused on English, literature, and speech and drama at Eastern Pulaski School Corporation.
wkvi.com
Winamac Town Council Reorganizes to Start the Year
The Winamac Town Council reorganized their board during Monday night’s meeting. Brad Zellers was retained as Town Manager. Justin Schramm was retained as Town Attorney. Tyler Campbell was retained as Police Chief. Doug Shorter was retained as the Electric Superintendent. Jeremy Beckner was retained as the Water and Street Superintendent.
wkvi.com
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
wkvi.com
Knox City Council to Meet Tonight
The Knox City Council will hold their first meeting of the year tonight. The council is expected to hold an election for council president pro temp this evening. The council will also appoint members to the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Redevelopment Commission, the Starke County Economic Development Foundation, and the Starke County Solid Waste.
wkvi.com
Culver Town Council to Meet Tonight
The Culver Town Council members will reorganize and make appointments when they meet tonight. The board will also consider the first readings of several separate ordinances that rezone properties at 114 Lakeshore Drive, 810 South Main Street and 217 South Ohio Street. An update will be given on the search for a new town manager.
wkvi.com
Knox School Board Approves NEOLA Updates
The Knox Community School Board approved NEOLA policy updates during their meeting last week. It was announced several areas concerning the current policies have been updated and put in place. School Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart said this is a normal occurrence with NEOLA. He said policies are always changing and...
wkvi.com
Culver Town Manager Asks Town Council to Accept Resignation
Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe asked the Culver Town Council during their recent meeting to accept her resignation. She submitted her resignation in mid-December. She said the council’s 3-2 decision on December 13 to not fund Blue Zones for $25,000 in 2023 took her by surprise and would have appreciated any concerns be brought to her attention or to the attention of other Marshall County Crossroads officials before discussion or voting on that matter. She responded to that action with her resignation letter.
wkvi.com
Career Center Complete at Knox Community School Corporation
The Knox School Board received an update on their new vocational wing addition during their meeting last week. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart said the project has been completed and students would be able to use the new facilities to start the second semester. Those in attendance at the meeting were...
wkvi.com
North Judson-San Pierre Awarded Federal Grant
The North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation has been awarded a federal grant. It was announced during last month’s board meeting, the corporation had been awarded a COPS grant through the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). The total amount the corporation will receive is $350,000 including the corporation’s 25 percent match.
wkvi.com
City of Knox Awarded Railroad Bridge and Crossing Fund
The Knox Board of Works announced the city has been awarded a 2022 Railroad Bridge and Crossing fund grant. It was announced the awarded funds will go toward all of Knox’s railroad crossings to have new thermal plastic pavement markings installed. The City of Knox will pay the up...
wkvi.com
Pulaski County Council to Meet Tonight
The Pulaski County Council is expected to reorganize their board during tonight’s meeting. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer will have a report for the council. He is expected to go over a K.I.R.P.C appointment and Vander Haags abatement. The council will have discussions on LightStream,...
wkvi.com
Eastern Pulaski School Board to Meet Tonight
The Eastern Pulaski School board is scheduled to hold a swearing-in ceremony during their meeting tonight. The corporation will also be reorganizing their board after swearing in members. A resolution to pay board members is also on the agenda. The board will also appoint legal council, a financial institution and their advertisement source all during tonight’s meeting.
Comments / 0