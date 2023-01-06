Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Man with dementia who was reported missing in Macoupin County found
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was reported missing in Palmyra has been found. Craig Winters, who suffers from dementia, went missing Saturday. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office reported he has been found alive in Henderson County. He is being checked by EMTs.
wlds.com
Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released
The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
One dog dead, one person displaced following Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One dog is dead and another person was displaced following a fire in Springfield on Saturday night. Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon D. Blough said crews arrived on the scene at White Birch Dr. and saw an attached garage on fire. The fire also spread to the attic. The fire was […]
foxillinois.com
1 dead after three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 104
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, can confirm the death of an individual involved in a motor vehicle collision on Route 104 near Interstate 55. A 42-year-old female from Pawnee was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the woman is being withheld...
wmay.com
More Details Emerge On Fatal Crash; Victim Identified
Illinois State Police have released more details about the crash on Route 104 Thursday that killed a Pawnee woman. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield was westbound on Route 104, just east of Interstate 55, when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi. The impact spun Prindle’s vehicle into the path of the car driven by 42-year-old LaDonna Rude of Pawnee, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner Jim Allmon says she died of blunt force injuries from the crash.
25newsnow.com
Suspect with warrant found inside stolen trailer, arrested by Canton PD
CANTON (25 News Now) - A man with an arrest warrant for violating his parole was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Canton after being found inside a stolen trailer. According to a release on Facebook by the Canton Police Department, officers responded to Casey’s on North 5th Avenue Sunday around 2:00 a.m. The call was in response to a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer. Inside the trailer, confirmed to be stolen from Peoria County, they found a male occupant. He was arrested and identified as Pekin resident Justin R. Norman.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies person who died in Rt. 104 crash, ISP releases more details
Update 2:25 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the person who died in the Route 104 car crash near Interstate 55 Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The preliminary findings of an […]
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
wmay.com
Pawnee Woman Dies In Crash On Route 104
A Pawnee woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 104 near Interstate 55. Coroner Jim Allmon did not immediately release the name of the 42-year-old victim, pending notification of next of kin and an autopsy planned for Friday. Illinois State Police say the crash closed down...
advantagenews.com
Two transported after Macoupin County crash
Two people were transported from a crash scene Thursday night in Macoupin County with unspecified injuries. The wreck happened just after 6:40pm at the intersection of Fosterburg Road and Brighton Bunker Hill Road. According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, one vehicle was heading north on Fosterburg Road...
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple Peoria shootings on Saturday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Police responded to two different shootings in Peoria on Saturday night. According to a Peoria Police press release, the 1900 block of N. Wisconsin had a 28-round ShotSpotter Alert at approximately 10:58 p.m. When officers arrived, witnesses confirmed that a juvenile’s birthday party was underway when...
1470 WMBD
Man taken to Peoria County Jail after Friday traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. – One man was taken to the Peoria County Jail after a traffic stop on Friday night. Peoria Police said the stop occurred on East Arcadia St. by North Central Avenue. Authorities said a search of the vehicle turned up cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded weapon....
Central Illinois Proud
One injured after Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month. Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday. He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a...
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
1470 WMBD
Galena Road home destroyed by fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A fire caused a home on Galena Road to have to be destroyed. Peoria firefighters say crews were called to a home near Galena and Derby Roads at 10:00 p.m. Friday, and spent two and a half hours getting the blaze under control, as the one-story home was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
Effingham Radio
Altamont Man Found Deceased In Town Motel
On January 5, 2023 at approximately 12:35 pm, the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, age 63 of Altamont, Illinois.
WAND TV
Teen accused of shooting another teen in Decatur pleads guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who was arrested and accused of attempted murder in connection with a Decatur shooting has pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a weapon. Court records indicted that on Jan. 6, Jerome Cole, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class 1 felony.
