DBusiness Daily Update: Brighton to Begin Water Main Replacement to Prep for Spring Streetscape Project, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message.

Brighton to Begin Water Main Replacement to Prep for Spring Streetscape Project

Starting Jan. 9, the City of Brighton will begin a three-month water main replacement project on Main Street from Grand River to South 2nd Street as part of a roughly one-year Streetscape Project to modernize all streets, sidewalks, and infrastructure in Brighton’s downtown area.

The water main work is anticipated to last through the end of March, and the work will require intermittent lane closures and detours. All businesses downtown will remain open throughout the construction. Work on the streetscape modernization is anticipated to begin in April.

The water main replacement will cause the south side of Main Street to be closed from Grand River to South 2nd Street. Westbound traffic will be maintained, but eastbound will be detoured to South 3rd Street and Brighton Lake Road. The intersections of Hyne Road and Main Street as well as West Street and Main Street also will be closed. There will be lane closures on Grand River when crews are making the connection between the new and existing water main. A minimum of one lane will be open both north and southbound throughout the project.

The Streetscape Project improvements beginning in April are anticipated to last through November 2023. In addition to the replacement of 100-year-old water lines and new underground utility lines, downtown Brighton will see many changes, such as improved crosswalks, modernized LED lighting, bicycle parking areas, beautiful landscaping, and wider, ADA-compliant sidewalks. Giffels Webster, a civil engineering and community planning firm in Detroit, is managing the redesign.

“We want Brighton to be a safe, inviting place to work, shop and dine,” says Tim Corrigan, chairman of the City of Brighton Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

One of the DDA’s biggest priorities in the Streetscape Project was the safety of the general public, with particular attention to ADA compliance.

Mark Hymes, program coordinator for the Livingston County Center for Independent Living, says the City of Brighton Streetscape redesign will help make the downtown area more welcoming, accessible, and safe for people with disabilities.

“The new smoother sidewalk design will reduce tripping hazards and crossing the street will be much safer with the implementation of the new crosswalks, new signals and more accessible tactile markers,” Hymes says. “I look forward to a more inclusive downtown Brighton where I can spend my time and support local businesses.”

Once completed, the Brighton Streetscape Project is expected to result in a major economic boost to merchants, especially along Main Street.

“The DDA has had a keen eye on the economic benefit that the Streetscape Project will produce,” Corrigan says. “It will enhance the attractiveness of our downtown and make it a desirable place for people to congregate, shop and explore the many options we have to offer. This will also be a catalyst to attracting new businesses that will want to set up shop in downtown Brighton.”

Birmingham’s OneStream Expands Customer Base in Q4 2022

OneStream, the Birmingham-based provider of corporate performance management (CPM) solutions, today announced that its annual recurring revenue grew 50 percent year-over-year, surpassing $300 million in the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022.

The company grew its customer base by more than 25 percent year-over-year, now totaling more than 1,100 customers globally. New customers signed in 2022 include: Comcast Corp., Delaware North Cos., DirecTV, Flexjet, Grupo Salinas, Marelli, Menzies Aviation, Stellantis, Tucson Electric, and the U.S. Department of State.

“Agility and transparency are going to be critical for business success in 2023,” says Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “A growing number of organizations are leveraging OneStream to unify complex financial processes and create a single source of truth for reporting, planning and decision-making; replacing multiple legacy CPM applications, spreadsheets and point solutions.”

OneStream’s global headcount increased by 25 percent in 2022 to nearly 1,300. The company also signed 12 new partners in the fourth quarter, including PwC Australia, PwC Netherlands, PwC Singapore, and Temus. In 2022, the company also expanded its global footprint with the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Birmingham.

“Our growth in 2022 is a testament to our mission of customer success, ensuring every customer is a reference, one success at a time,” says Craig Colby, president of OneStream. “As we head into the new year, we see continued market demand as Finance leaders face a rapidly changing business environment. OneStream’s unified, extensible platform allows organizations to remain agile in a turbulent economy by streamlining processes and delivering actionable insights so enterprises can pivot quickly and with confidence in the face of change.”

OneStream says it is planning to hold its 2023 Splash User Conference and Partner Summit in Washington, D.C. from April 17-20. Registration is open. For more information, visit here .

Ushr in Livonia Supplying HD Map Data for 2023 Nissan Ariya’s ProPILOT Assist 2.0

Livonia-based Ushr Inc., geospatial measurement and mapping company, is supplying its high-definition (HD) map data to Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist 2.0 advanced driver assistance system for the new 2023 Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover.

Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist 2.0 allows drivers to remove their hands from the steering wheel under certain conditions. It has been available in Japan and is making its United States debut on the Ariya, which began arriving in dealerships in late 2022.

“We have been collaborating with Nissan for a long time, and we are excited to grow our relationship with Ushr to help enable Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist utilizing the Mitsubishi Electric High Definition Locator Module,” says Mark Rakoski, vice president of advanced engineering at Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America.

Ushr worked with Mitsubishi Electric to integrate its data into ProPILOT Assist 2.0. Ushr also provides its HD map of U.S. motorways to Mitsubishi Electric, which leverages the data in its High-Definition Location Module (HDLM). Ushr’s precise HD map and Mitsubishi Electric’s HDLM solution allow Nissan to deliver an accurate hands-off driving experience to its customers.

Ushr’s HD map data fused with Mitsubishi Electric’s HDLM identifies curves in roads much sooner than vision or radar sensors, allowing the system to anticipate turns and adjust speed. The data allows a vehicle to detect its location within centimeters to provide smoother driving and peace of mind.

Ushr’s HD map data supports ProPILOT Assist 2.0’s Intelligent Cruise Control, Speed Limit Assist, Speed Adjust by Route, Steering Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Route Assist features.

“We are proud and excited to work with a tech-forward company like Nissan,” says Chris Thibodeau, CEO of Ushr. “Our goal is to offer automakers precise map data that makes drivers feel comfortable using this technology.”

Ann Arbor’s Plymouth Growth Supports Funding, Merger of Wisconsin Companies

Plymouth Growth Partners, an Ann Arbor-based private equity firm that invests in mid-continent B2B software and technology companies, led a transaction between two Wisconsin companies.

Forj, an experience platform for communities of practice in Milwaukee, completed a Series A funding round and a merger with Madison’s Web Courseworks, a learning management system. The two industry leaders will operate as an integrated entity coming together under the Forj brand.

“Plymouth Growth could not be more excited to support the Forj and Web Courseworks merger,” says Evan Ufer, partner at Plymouth Growth.

Ufer joins Kurt Heikkinen, CEO of Forj, Jim Pavlik, a partner with Baird Capital, and Bill Schleicher, president and COO of GCI, on Forj’s board of directors.

“Having partnered previously with Kurt — as well as existing Forj investors, Baird Capital, and GCI — we are thrilled to back this proven leadership team in bringing two great organizations together,” Ufer adds. “This is an exceptional opportunity for both companies and their respective customers, as the growing market for member experience and community-driven learning continues to evolve.”

Forj was launched in 2021 to re-imagine the member experience and simplify the association technology ecosystem by delivering personalized content, member-to-member connections, and learning experiences through a single solution. By incorporating the Web Courseworks technology, team, and expertise, the company expects to deliver community-driven learning that enables its clients to reduce churn, grow membership and generate non-dues revenue.

Cloud Cannabis Becomes One of the First to Begin Recreational Sales in Detroit

Troy-based Cloud Cannabis announced the start of recreational cannabis sales at its Detroit location, becoming one of the first dispensaries to do so in the city.

Cloud’s Detroit dispensary is located at 16001 Mack Ave. on the border of Detroit and Grosse Pointe. Servicing both adult-use and medical customers, the state-of-the-art facility hosts a knowledgeable and friendly staff and offers thousands of flower, pre-roll, concentrate, and vape products from top-tier Michigan brands including Mitten Extracts, Wonderbrett, STIIIZY, Pressure Pack, Backpack Boyz, CREAM, Northcoast, and more.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new period for both Cloud and the city of Detroit,” saYS Jacob Saboo, co-founder and head of retail at Cloud Cannabis. “We are proud to bring our premier retail experience to the city’s recreational customers, while sharing meaningful insights in cannabis education and a first-class portfolio of products with the local community. With big things ahead for Cloud in 2023, we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the new year.”

For more information, visit cloudcannabis.com .

Ferndale’s STIIIZY Cannabis Presents ‘Get FIIIT with STIIIZY’ in 2023

Ferndale cannabis retailer STIIIZY’s New Year’s resolution is to redefine the way people consume premium cannabis and change the way people view cannabis users.

The company is giving away prize packages to 10 winners including a one-year fully paid local gym membership, a smell-proof deluxe STIIIZY duffel bag, a variety of STIIIZY cannabis products, a STIIIZY BIIIG battery, plus STIIIZY apparel such as shirts, hats, sweatbands, and more. The value of each STIIIZY prize pack is valued at more than $1,000.

“Here at STIIIZY, we know that the cannabis stereotypes of the past are just that, and these dated stigmas prevent many people who would benefit from cannabis’ therapeutic, motivational, and medicinal properties,” says Ryan Jundt, managing partner of STIIIZY who is leading the company’s Midwest expansion. “We’re seeking to change these stigmas with our #getFIIIT campaign, which promotes using our sativa-leaning cannabis products, which are known for their uplifting and motivational effects, to get active and healthy. We also want to shed light on the many medicinal benefits that cannabis provides.”

To enter, visit getFIIIT.com and fill out the form. No purchase is necessary. Entries are also accepted at STIIIZY’s Ferndale, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek retail locations.

Detroit Opera’s Resident Artists to Launch Recital Series at War Memorial

The Alger Center at The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms has partnered with Detroit Opera to present a recital series featuring the members of its Resident Artist Program, emerging professional artists who in addition to performing onstage at the Detroit Opera House also perform at nonprofit organizations, businesses, and institutions throughout metro Detroit.

The inaugural War Memorial concert with the Detroit Opera’s Resident Artists at 7 p.m. on Jan 19 will offer a program of operatic excerpts and song to celebrate the start of a new year. Sopranos Elizabeth Polese and Melanie Spector, mezzo-soprano Gabrielle Barkidjija, tenor Leo Williams, and baritone Ben Reisinger will sing melodies by Bizet, Donizetti, Mozart, Poulenc, Rossini, and Strauss, among others.

The collaborative pianist for the concert will be Nathalie Doucet, Detroit Opera’s head of music and director of the Resident Artist Program. The Resident Artists return to The War Memorial this season for concerts on Feb. 10 and April 20.

