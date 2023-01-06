Read full article on original website
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant
Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back. Emmet and the Teatotaller...
WMUR.com
In Portsmouth, Cross Roads offers shelter to those who need it
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Communities across New Hampshire are dealing with the issue of homelessness, but officials say it can look different from place to place. In Portsmouth, the executive director of Cross Roads House, which provides transitional and emergency shelter to those who need it, said homelessness doesn't always mean tents on a sidewalk.
WMUR.com
Winning Lucky for Life ticket sold in Manchester
CONCORD, N.H. — One New Hampshire player won Thursday's Lucky for Life prize. The golden ticket was sold at Convenience Plus on Roundstone Drive in Manchester. The winner now has a choice of taking $25,000 dollars a year for life or a one-time cash payment of about $390,000. The...
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
Centre Daily
Body found in NH woods in 1971 ID’d as woman never heard from after missing a flight
In 1971, Katherine Ann Alston was supposed to meet her family at an airport in Massachusetts. Her parents and siblings were moving to Texas, “where her father’s family was from,” according to a Jan. 9 news release posted on Facebook by New Hampshire State Police. The 26-year-old...
Woman whose body was found in NH more than 50 years ago has been identified
CONCORD, N.H. — Investigators have identified the body of a woman found more than 50 years ago in New Hampshire as a Massachusetts resident who was supposed to see her family off at the airport as they prepared to move to Texas but never showed up. Forensic testing and...
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall
Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Manchester police chief blasts Londonderry officers who dropped homeless man off in Queen City
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's chief of police is sending a message to police departments in other parts of New Hampshire: Stop sending homeless people to the Queen City. The strong words came after News 9 Investigates discovered that Londonderry police dropped a man off in Manchester over the weekend who had nowhere to go.
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
WMUR.com
Snow, mix, and rain system expected to develop toward end of week in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Clear and seasonably cold conditions are expected overnight with a sunny and chilly Wednesday to follow. Another messy system is expected Thursday into part of Friday. Temperatures will be single digits and teens Tuesday night under fair skies and a lighter breeze. >> Weather alerts. Sun...
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
WMUR.com
In Nashua, no widespread homeless encampments, but issue still exists
NASHUA, N.H. — Manchester is not the only place in New Hampshire trying to help people who need shelter, but the issue of homelessness can look different in other parts of the Granite State. In Nashua on Tuesday, a pair of homeless outreach workers checked in with a woman...
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
WMUR.com
Manchester passengers face lingering delays after flights halted nationwide
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Delays and cancellations continued Wednesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport after all departures across the country were halted because of a massive computer failure. The FAA ordered the nationwide ground halt early Wednesday morning because of a problem issuing "notice to air missions," which includes key safety...
whdh.com
Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Monday night. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Derry Street and Route 102 found the injured motorcyclist and immediately began to administer life-saving measures, according to police.
WMUR.com
Potential pieces of evidence discovered in connection with search for missing Massachusetts woman
QUINCY, Mass. — A number of potential pieces of evidence were collected on Monday during a search connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three, officials confirmed. Sources told our sister station WCVB the search at a transfer station in Peabody, Massachusetts, involved a dumpster...
WMUR.com
Investigation continues into suspicious disappearance of Massachusetts woman; children in state custody
COHASSET, Mass. — The investigation into a disappearance, which police in Massachusetts are calling suspicious, continues Wednesday, one day after police concluded their search at the home of the missing woman. Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, was last seen in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.
WMUR.com
Problem with timer caused Newfields' Seabrook Station siren to go off by mistake Monday
NEWFIELDS, N.H. — The fire department in Newfields said there was no emergency Monday night even though the town's Seabrook Station siren went off around 6:30 p.m. A problem with the siren's timer used to conduct weekly tests is being blamed. The town said steps are being taken to...
wgbh.org
What happens when you lose your home at 72?
As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
