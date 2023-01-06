Canton Township’s Material Handling Group Acquires New Jersey Firm

Fraza, a material handling equipment and solutions provider headquartered in Canton Township, announced its sister company, Material Handling Group USA (MH Group USA), has acquired Liftec Inc. as a new dealer and location on the East Coast.

Liftec is a dealer for Linde Material Handling, Baoli, Doosan, and UniCarriers.

“An important strategy for our business is diversification, and geographic expansion is part of that strategy,” says Roger Runyan, owner and CEO of Fraza and MH Group USA. “Bringing Liftec on board aligns with our mission to be the best service organization, period.

“This acquisition allows us to strengthen our relationships with key vendors and provide a greater support network to our customers. We also look forward to the expertise and knowledge their team will bring to our organization.”

This expansion takes Fraza and MH Group USA’s operations outside of Michigan for the first time. The newly acquired business will continue operating as Liftec, but the team of 35 employees is now under the leadership of Runyan.

Liftec has been in business for over 45 years serving the New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania metro areas with high-quality forklifts and material handling products and services.

The Liftec acquisition also diversifies Fraza and MH Group USA’s market outside of automotive and into chemical manufacturing, which currently leads all industries, as well as major distribution centers for national and worldwide companies. Liftec’s diverse customer base will allow Fraza and MH Group USA to expand their market share of class I, II, and III material handing products.

