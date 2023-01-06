ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Canton Township’s Material Handling Group Acquires New Jersey Firm

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b27UY_0k5oQZeY00
Liftec Forklifts is based in New Jersey and serves New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania metro areas. // Courtesy of Liftec Inc.

Fraza, a material handling equipment and solutions provider headquartered in Canton Township, announced its sister company, Material Handling Group USA (MH Group USA), has acquired Liftec Inc. as a new dealer and location on the East Coast.

Liftec is a dealer for Linde Material Handling, Baoli, Doosan, and UniCarriers.

“An important strategy for our business is diversification, and geographic expansion is part of that strategy,” says Roger Runyan, owner and CEO of Fraza and MH Group USA. “Bringing Liftec on board aligns with our mission to be the best service organization, period.

“This acquisition allows us to strengthen our relationships with key vendors and provide a greater support network to our customers. We also look forward to the expertise and knowledge their team will bring to our organization.”

This expansion takes Fraza and MH Group USA’s operations outside of Michigan for the first time. The newly acquired business will continue operating as Liftec, but the team of 35 employees is now under the leadership of Runyan.

Liftec has been in business for over 45 years serving the New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania metro areas with high-quality forklifts and material handling products and services.

The Liftec acquisition also diversifies Fraza and MH Group USA’s market outside of automotive and into chemical manufacturing, which currently leads all industries, as well as major distribution centers for national and worldwide companies. Liftec’s diverse customer base will allow Fraza and MH Group USA to expand their market share of class I, II, and III material handing products.

The post Canton Township’s Material Handling Group Acquires New Jersey Firm appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
michiganradio.org

Michigan hopes to clean up all 450 of its abandoned oil and gas wells in the next 2 years

The U.S. Department of the Interior is establishing an office to tackle cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells — so-called "orphan wells." The department said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is setting up the Orphaned Wells Program Office “to ensure effective, accountable, and efficient implementation of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investment in orphaned well clean up.”
MICHIGAN STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania city among nation’s worst for traffic delays

(NEXSTAR) – Drivers across the U.S. are spending significantly more time stuck in traffic than during the height of the pandemic, a new study suggests. INRIX, a data and analytics firm specializing in transportation, published the results of its Global Traffic Scorecard on Tuesday. The full report includes not only INRIX’s ranking of the most congested cities for drivers across the world, but also the most congested traffic corridors in several of the countries studied — and plenty of major U.S. metro areas are near the top (if not at the top) of the lists.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Massive 2-day air show returning to N.J. military base in May

A massive two-day air show and open house at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst that has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the New Jersey military base is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The Air and Space Open House — “Power in the Pines”...
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Consumers Energy Completes South Oakland Macomb Natural Gas Network Upgrades, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Consumers Energy Completes South Oakland Macomb Natural Gas Network Upgrades, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Water Feature at Wilson Centennial Park to be Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Water Feature at Wilson Centennial Park to be Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
My North.com

Cara McDonald on the Daily J: Where Does Up North Begin?

Our Executive Editor Cara McDonald sat down with Zach Clark of WWJ Newsradio 950’s The Daily J podcast to discuss where Up North begins, here’s the verdict. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent print articles? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE
DBusiness Magazine

Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services

Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
357
Followers
440
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy