Read full article on original website
Related
Texas bill would ban LGBTQ-related discussion until high school
The bill mirrors Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law that bans sexuality discussions until third grade.
KSAT 12
As Donald Trump mounts his 2024 presidential bid, his support among Texas officials is waning
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Once a political force of nature with Texas Republicans, former President Donald Trump’s influence appears to be waning in the state as he mounts a 2024 presidential campaign and the state’s legislative session gets underway.
kut.org
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis inspiring plenty of bills in the Texas Legislature this session
Who is the most powerful Republican in Texas? Texas Monthly Senior Editor Michael Hardy’s answer might surprise you. Hardy recently wrote about the influence that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has on the Texas GOP, especially in the wake of his 19-point win to a second term in November. DeSantis...
KSAT 12
Texas prisoners launching hunger strike to protest state’s harsh solitary confinement practices
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Prisoners across Texas are readying themselves to send a dramatic message to prison officials and state lawmakers: We won’t eat until you address the state’s harsh solitary confinement practices.
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Study says Texas among most racially integrated U.S. states
Texas ranked well in the equality of employment, wealth and education, according to the analysis.
Gov Abbott says to Biden the "ball is in his court" to secure the border
"The letter I hand-delivered to President Biden when he visited El Paso clearly outlines actions he can take TODAY to secure the border. The ball is in his court. As long as Biden refuses to enforce federal immigration law, Texas will step up to secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
City of Dallas sued for ordinance banning panhandling on medians
DALLAS — The city of Dallas is being sued over its recently-passed panhandling ordinance which bans people from walking or standing on medians. In October of 2022, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain areas of the city.
kut.org
What does a population boom mean for Texas housing and infrastructure?
Texas leads the nation in population growth, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Lone Star State is now home to 30 million people, adding roughly half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. About half of that growth came from domestic migration from other states in the U.S.
KHOU
Authorities give update after Robert Fratta's execution
Fratta was put to death for hiring a teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994. He was the first Texas inmate to be executed in 2023.
Venton Jones Goes to Austin
Venton Jones, who is Black, gay and living with HIV, won his race for Texas State Legislature. He’ll serve as the representative for House District 100, which includes parts of Dallas and Dallas County. He posted the following announcement on Facebook:. “Thank you to the voters of House District...
WFAA
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says Democrats are to blame for lack of rape/incest exceptions in Texas abortion law
DALLAS — While state lawmakers are eager to tackle a number of issues during the upcoming legislative session, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says one priority stands above the rest: lowering property taxes. The Republican leader wants to raise the homestead exemption for Texas homeowners, which reduces the taxable...
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need
Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
Man wounded in Fort Worth freeway shooting
A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound suffered in what Fort Worth police are investigating as a gang shooting. Investigators say the victim was driving on I-35 near Morningside Tuesday night about 7 p.m.
Texas unclear where 14 miles of new state border wall will be built
The state of Texas is planning to build nearly 14 miles of new, state-funded border wall along the South Texas and Mexico border in Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley, but it's unclear exactly where, and environmentalists tell Border Report they want more information.
Thousands Moved to Texas Last Year & Now Over 30 Million People Are Living Here
In 2022 Texas became a hot spot that many Californians and celebrities began calling home, and the 30,029,572 population estimated by the United States Census Bureau for this year is enormous proof. After all, the estimated population change between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, saw about 884,144 people...
Victims killed in Fort Worth shooting identified
The two teens killed in a January 4th shooting in Fort Worth have now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirms Adrian Daniels was 14 and Breck Williams was 17.
Texas House Democrats enter session with bipartisan hopes — and a new leader who’s prepared to fight
There are 64 Democrats in the 150-member House, one fewer than before the election. There is also one fewer Democrat in the Senate.
kut.org
Texas lawmakers push bills to address maternal mortality in 2023
Texas lawmakers hope to advance a series of bills addressing maternal and postpartum health care when they return to Austin on Tuesday. Some of these bills, like doula services and more up-to-date maternal mortality data, had support during the last legislative session in 2021 but didn’t get signed into law. State Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, said she feels cautiously optimistic this session.
Comments / 3