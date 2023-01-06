ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WFAA

City of Dallas sued for ordinance banning panhandling on medians

DALLAS — The city of Dallas is being sued over its recently-passed panhandling ordinance which bans people from walking or standing on medians. In October of 2022, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain areas of the city.
DALLAS, TX
kut.org

What does a population boom mean for Texas housing and infrastructure?

Texas leads the nation in population growth, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Lone Star State is now home to 30 million people, adding roughly half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. About half of that growth came from domestic migration from other states in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
POZ

Venton Jones Goes to Austin

Venton Jones, who is Black, gay and living with HIV, won his race for Texas State Legislature. He’ll serve as the representative for House District 100, which includes parts of Dallas and Dallas County. He posted the following announcement on Facebook:. “Thank you to the voters of House District...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need

Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Texas lawmakers push bills to address maternal mortality in 2023

Texas lawmakers hope to advance a series of bills addressing maternal and postpartum health care when they return to Austin on Tuesday. Some of these bills, like doula services and more up-to-date maternal mortality data, had support during the last legislative session in 2021 but didn’t get signed into law. State Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, said she feels cautiously optimistic this session.
TEXAS STATE

