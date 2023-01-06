ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

alachuachronicle.com

UF Health announces two new medical leaders

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — UF Health has selected two seasoned healthcare leaders to serve in key roles aimed at optimizing patient safety, high-quality care, and medical staff support. Timothy E. Morey, M.D., has been named chief medical officer for UF Health Shands. Jennifer L. Hunt, M.D., M.Ed., has been appointed chief of staff for UF Health Shands.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Health Department to host free diabetes education classes in Ocala

Marion County residents, especially those in Ocala, will soon have an opportunity to learn more about diabetes during a free weekly series of classes at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion), in partnership with the Marion County Hospital District, will host...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

FMEA recognizes Ocala Electric Utility with Restoring Communities Award

The Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) recently recognized Ocala Electric Utility (OEU), along with 24 additional public power utilities in the state, with the Restoring Communities Award. This award recognizes public power utilities that have either provided aid to fellow public power communities following significant weather events or received mutual...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Surgeon general slaps restrictions on local doctor’s license

The state’s surgeon general has slapped restrictions on a local doctor’s license due to apparent drug abuse. Dr. Sheri Ellen Bisby, who has an office on Main Street in Wildwood, is under an emergency restriction of her license, following action this past month by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Daniel Lee Horan

Daniel Lee Horan, 69, of Ocala, Florida passed away on December 30, 2022. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois, to Alma and Richard Horan. He married Maureen Camper on August 26, 2011. At the time of his death, he was retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. Daniel is...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic passes away

Marion County Fire Rescue announced this afternoon that a local firefighter/paramedic has sadly passed away. “It is with deep sadness and regret that I announce the passing of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Tripp Wooten,” stated Marion County Fire Chief James Banta. Wooten was a 14-year veteran firefighter who joined Marion...
MARION COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Justin Albright brings family name to Marion House race

The longtime Soil and Waster board member is brother to Marion Tax Collector George Albright. Justin Albright has served for years on government boards in Marion County. Now he wants a seat in the Legislature. The Ocala Republican this week has filed and qualified to run in a Special Election in House District 24.
WCJB

A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested at City Fire after alleged attack on deputy

A Villager was arrested at City Fire after an alleged attack on a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kerry Lee Perrien, 53, who lives at Subury in the Village of Glenbrook, at about 9 p.m. Monday “was very intoxicated” and seated in a chair at a table near the bar at the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report. He had been asked to leave by City Fire staff, but had refused to do so. A deputy arrived, but Perrien continued to act in a “belligerent” manner and called the deputy names. Perrien proceeded to push the deputy in the chest. The deputy took Perrien to the floor.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Ocala

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Ocala, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in southwest Ocala

A 29-year-old man was killed on Tuesday evening after a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on SW 19th Avenue Road in Ocala. At around 8:10 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on SW 19th Avenue Road in the inside lane. When the motorcycle approached the 2600 block of SW 19th Avenue Road, a pickup truck attempted to cross the road from the eastbound turn lane, according to the Ocala Police Department.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Construction begins on blacksmith shop at Fort King National Historic Landmark

Construction is officially underway on the Fort King National Historic Landmark’s blacksmith shop. The Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala, is jointly owned by the City of Ocala and Marion County, and the site was designated as a National Historic Landmark on February 24, 2004.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Alachua County motorists urged to use caution due to active fire near Hawthorne

Motorists traveling on State Road 20 in Alachua County are being urged to use caution due to an active fire near the city of Hawthorne. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the affected area is located to the west of U.S. 301 at State Road 20. Due to smoke on the roadways, travel may be affected on State Road 20 throughout the evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Austin Thomas Southworth

Austin Thomas Southworth, 37, of Belleview, FL, died unexpectedly on January 4th, 2023 after a long, hard-fought battle with addiction. He leaves behind a grieving family: his daughters Adalynn and Alana Southworth of West Hartford, CT, his loving and committed parents Nancy and Harold Southworth of Ocala, Florida, his sister Renee Cross (Daniel Cross) of Stone Ridge, NY, and his brother Matthew Southworth (Katherine Zager) of West Hartford, CT, his daughters’ maternal grandmother Arlene Henry of Belleview, FL as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala

Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
OCALA, FL

