alachuachronicle.com
UF Health announces two new medical leaders
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — UF Health has selected two seasoned healthcare leaders to serve in key roles aimed at optimizing patient safety, high-quality care, and medical staff support. Timothy E. Morey, M.D., has been named chief medical officer for UF Health Shands. Jennifer L. Hunt, M.D., M.Ed., has been appointed chief of staff for UF Health Shands.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Health Department to host free diabetes education classes in Ocala
Marion County residents, especially those in Ocala, will soon have an opportunity to learn more about diabetes during a free weekly series of classes at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion), in partnership with the Marion County Hospital District, will host...
ocala-news.com
FMEA recognizes Ocala Electric Utility with Restoring Communities Award
The Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) recently recognized Ocala Electric Utility (OEU), along with 24 additional public power utilities in the state, with the Restoring Communities Award. This award recognizes public power utilities that have either provided aid to fellow public power communities following significant weather events or received mutual...
villages-news.com
Surgeon general slaps restrictions on local doctor’s license
The state’s surgeon general has slapped restrictions on a local doctor’s license due to apparent drug abuse. Dr. Sheri Ellen Bisby, who has an office on Main Street in Wildwood, is under an emergency restriction of her license, following action this past month by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
ocala-news.com
Daniel Lee Horan
Daniel Lee Horan, 69, of Ocala, Florida passed away on December 30, 2022. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois, to Alma and Richard Horan. He married Maureen Camper on August 26, 2011. At the time of his death, he was retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. Daniel is...
WCJB
Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida. It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm. There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!. The last day to register...
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks applications from teens, young adults for Developing Recreation Professionals program
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is seeking applications from young people between the ages of 15 and 21 who would like to participate in the Developing Recreation Professionals’ Aquatics Program. According to the city, successful completion of the program will prepare participants for certification testing and...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic passes away
Marion County Fire Rescue announced this afternoon that a local firefighter/paramedic has sadly passed away. “It is with deep sadness and regret that I announce the passing of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Tripp Wooten,” stated Marion County Fire Chief James Banta. Wooten was a 14-year veteran firefighter who joined Marion...
floridapolitics.com
Justin Albright brings family name to Marion House race
The longtime Soil and Waster board member is brother to Marion Tax Collector George Albright. Justin Albright has served for years on government boards in Marion County. Now he wants a seat in the Legislature. The Ocala Republican this week has filed and qualified to run in a Special Election in House District 24.
WCJB
A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
villages-news.com
Villager arrested at City Fire after alleged attack on deputy
A Villager was arrested at City Fire after an alleged attack on a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kerry Lee Perrien, 53, who lives at Subury in the Village of Glenbrook, at about 9 p.m. Monday “was very intoxicated” and seated in a chair at a table near the bar at the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report. He had been asked to leave by City Fire staff, but had refused to do so. A deputy arrived, but Perrien continued to act in a “belligerent” manner and called the deputy names. Perrien proceeded to push the deputy in the chest. The deputy took Perrien to the floor.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Ocala
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Ocala, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ocala-news.com
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in southwest Ocala
A 29-year-old man was killed on Tuesday evening after a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on SW 19th Avenue Road in Ocala. At around 8:10 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on SW 19th Avenue Road in the inside lane. When the motorcycle approached the 2600 block of SW 19th Avenue Road, a pickup truck attempted to cross the road from the eastbound turn lane, according to the Ocala Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Construction begins on blacksmith shop at Fort King National Historic Landmark
Construction is officially underway on the Fort King National Historic Landmark’s blacksmith shop. The Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala, is jointly owned by the City of Ocala and Marion County, and the site was designated as a National Historic Landmark on February 24, 2004.
ocala-news.com
Alachua County motorists urged to use caution due to active fire near Hawthorne
Motorists traveling on State Road 20 in Alachua County are being urged to use caution due to an active fire near the city of Hawthorne. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the affected area is located to the west of U.S. 301 at State Road 20. Due to smoke on the roadways, travel may be affected on State Road 20 throughout the evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday.
ocala-news.com
Austin Thomas Southworth
Austin Thomas Southworth, 37, of Belleview, FL, died unexpectedly on January 4th, 2023 after a long, hard-fought battle with addiction. He leaves behind a grieving family: his daughters Adalynn and Alana Southworth of West Hartford, CT, his loving and committed parents Nancy and Harold Southworth of Ocala, Florida, his sister Renee Cross (Daniel Cross) of Stone Ridge, NY, and his brother Matthew Southworth (Katherine Zager) of West Hartford, CT, his daughters’ maternal grandmother Arlene Henry of Belleview, FL as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
ocala-news.com
Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala
Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
villages-news.com
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation
The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021. The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results...
Trash troubles for Lake County residents continue into the new year
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — When Lake County contracted with a new waste company for residential waste collection last year, residents expected some hiccups. With the new year, some residents still wait for their recyclables and yard waste to be picked up. Lake County resident Jody Mullens said the problems...
