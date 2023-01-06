Read full article on original website
Related
FTX Founders Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang Bought $600 Million Robinhood Stock Using Alameda Loans
Bankman-Fried affirmed that 56 million Robinhood shares were bought with loans from Alameda Research between April and May 2022. The loans were issued in several amounts to Sam and his co-founder Gary Wang, per a court affidavit. FTX lawyers asked a judge to freeze the assets after BlockFi claimed ownership...
CZ Binance Says To ‘Expect Tough Months Ahead’, Calls $6 Billion In Outflows A’Stress Test’
Binance CEO Chanpgeng Zhao pointed to FTX’s collapse as a reason for increased scrutiny of the digital asset industry. Zhao’s internal meme to Binance staff said the crypto exchange “will survive any crypto winter”. Outflows from Binance crossed $6.1 billion in assets while inflows exceeded $6.5...
FTX and BlockFi Tussle Over SBF’s $450 Million Robinhood Stock
BlockFi and FTX are in contention over 56 million shares in trading giant Robinhood. The shares are currently controlled by Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a company owned almost entirely by fallen crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. BlockFi argued ownership of the Robinhood stock as part of a deal with Bankman-Fried but FTX...
Binance.US To Scoop Voyager Digital’s Assets For $1 Billion
Binance’s American division successfully bid $1.022 billion for assets under bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital. The deal could fast-track unlocking customer funds after Voyager collapsed in July 2022 due to market conditions and exposure to Three Arrows Capital. Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX bid $1.4 billion for Voyager’s asset before SBF’s...
$3.5 Billion In FTX Customer Crypto Custodied By Bahamian Watchdog
The Bahamian Securities Commission took control of the assets on November 12 due to concerns that FTX was vulnerable to cyberattacks. Hackers stole nearly $400 million in digital assets hours after Founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 11. Notably, the tokens secured from FTX Digital...
FTX Creditors Committee Appointed, Includes Crypto Market Maker Wintermute And GGC
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute was appointed to the committee for unsecured FTX creditors. Wintermute and eight other members form the committee, according to a court document seen by EthereumWorldNews. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. on November 11, 2022. Crypto market maker Wintermute...
Justin Sun Transfers $100 Million Into Huobi Amid Insolvency Rumors
A wallet associated with Justin Sun has transferred more than $100 million into crypto exchange Huobi. The funds originated from Just Lend, a lending platform on Tron. Huobi is under scrutiny as it undergoes a restructuring program following the acquisition by Sun. The exchange has decided to lay off 20%...
New York Regulator Slaps $50 Million Fine On Coinbase For Improper Background Checks
Coinbase has agreed to pay $50 million to the New York State Department of Financial Services. The fine stems from a potential violation of AML laws by Coinbase due to improper background checks. The settlement will require the crypto exchange to invest another $50 million to improve its compliance program.
CFTC: Alameda Used FTX Customer Funds To Stave Off Insolvency In May/June 2022
Alameda Research also had unlimited access to customer accounts among other special privileges at the FTX crypto exchange. The CFTC’s complaint against Sam Bankman-Fried cited insider information, chat logs, and internal conversations as evidence for its lawsuit. Charges were also filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the...
FTX Hid Alameda’s $8 Billion In Liabilities Using Software And ‘Weird Korean Account’: Report
Alameda’s liabilities with crypto exchange FTX were masked on the orders of Sam Bankman-Fried, CFTC officials alleged. Nishad Singh, a top executive in SBF’s crypto empire, supposedly developed code that redirected Alameda’s billions in liabilities to a ‘weird Korean account’. The CFTC, DOJ, and SEC...
Crypto DEX Uniswap Introduces Crypto Purchases Through Fiat Using MoonPay
Uniswap users can now purchase crypto using their credit and debit cards. Crypto purchases through fiat will be available on Ethereum mainnet, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. The service will be provided with no minimum fees and zero spreads on USDC purchases. The protocol is working on an option to convert...
Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Mulls Launching Derivatives Exchange After FTX Collapse
Wintermute Founder Evgeny Gaevoy suggested that his crypto maker might move to fill in the created by FTX’s collapse. Gaevoy and CEO Marina Gurevich said the company was considering rolling out a derivatives exchange built for professional traders, similar to FTX but with a few changes. Gaevoy suggested segregated...
0xPlasma Labs Proposed Launching Uniswap V3 On Binance BNB Chain
The blockchain startup suggested connecting Uniswap V3 to BNB Chain, the second-largest DeFi ecosystem with over a million active user addresses and $5 billion in total value locked. 0xPlasma Labs argued that deploying on BNB will expand utility and trading on the decentralized exchange beyond Ethereum’s network. 0xPlasma Labs...
NFT Marketplace SuperRare Downsizes 30% of Staff Due to Extended Crypto Winter
SuperRare, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has laid off 30% of its staff due to the prolonged crypto winter. CEO John Crain stated that the company overhired during the market boom, leading to unsustainable growth. The layoffs were necessary to “rightsize” the company and ensure its ability to continue serving...
Bitcoin Core Developer Loses $3.6 Million Worth Of Bitcoins To Hack
Bitcoin core dev Luke Dashjr has lost $3.6 million to a hack. The perpetrators managed to gain access to Dashjr’s PGP key. Binance is monitoring the situation and CZ has offered to freeze the stolen funds if possible. The hack may be associated with a security breach that occurred...
Paxos Rescued $20 Million In Digital Gold From FTX Hack
FTX was hacked for hundreds of millions in cryptocurrencies a few hours after filing for bankruptcy. Paxos quickly froze 11,184 Paxos Gold (PAXG) tokens stolen from the crypto exchange following a request from U.S. Federal authorities. The on-chain trust firm recovered roughly $20 million after tracking the assets to four...
Crypto Traders Go BONK-ers For Viral Solana Memecoin, Token Up 80% Today
The Shiba Inu-inspired crypto rallied as much as 2000% in the past week despite slumped crypto prices. Bonk Inu was launched on December 25, 2022, and airdropped to the Solana community. The token also boasts massive yields of around 1000% API on Orca, a decentralized crypto exchange on Solana. Solana’s...
Raydium Hacker Swaps $2.5 million in Stolen Crypto From Solana To Ethereum
An exploiter stole around $2.5 million in cryptocurrencies from Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium. The team confirmed that a hacker withdrew liquidity pool tokens from its admin wallet on Friday. The hacker swapped the stolen digital assets from Solana to Ethereum, per on-chain sleuth ZachXBT. Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium was exploited...
Auditing Firm Mazars Halts Work With All Crypto Clients Including Binance, Crypto.Com, KuCoin
Audit Firm Mazars recently halted operations for massive crypto exchanges, including Binance, Crypto.Com, and KuCoin, following FTX’s Collapse, according to Bloomberg. Previous audit reports have been taken down from their website. Binance saw a withdrawal of $1B earlier this week following fears of investigations from the US Justice Department.
Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Brings Heat To Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) with LDO Seeing 71% Increase In Value
The Shanghai upgrade of the Ethereum network, set to launch in March, will allow users to withdraw their ether (ETH) from the network. A public test network for the Shanghai upgrade will be released by the end of February. The Shanghai upgrade has generated excitement among some due to the...
