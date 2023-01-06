All-American Bowl 2023 Preview: Who and How to Watch

Future Baylor Bears and other notable players will be on display Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Despite some late de-commitments from key targets, Baylor’s recruiting class finished No. 32 in the country, and second in the Big 12. And the Bears have several blue-chip players slated to play in Saturday’s All-American Bowl.

The game will take place Saturday at noon at the Alamodome in San Antonio with l ive coverage on NBC and Peacock.

Baylor Prospects to Watch

OT Isaiah Robinson – Arlington (TX) Lamar

At 6-7, 288 pounds, Robinson is one of the most imposing offensive linemen in the 2023 class. After paving the way for an Arlington Lamar rushing attack that averaged over five yards per carry, he'll compete for playing time on a Baylor offensive line losing several starters to graduation and the transfer portal .

P Palmer Williams – Mocksville (NC) Davie County

Punters rarely attract media attention, but Williams is the No. 3 punter in the country . He's arguably the favorite to replace four-year starter Issac Power (41.5 yards per punt) for the Bears' starting gig.

Other Notables

QB Austin Novosad – Dripping Springs (TX)

The longtime Baylor commit flipped to Oregon at the last minute. With Novosad in Eugene, the Bears are now scrambling to find a new signal-caller in the transfer portal.

ATH Jelani McDonald – Waco (TX) Connally

A local product, McDonald's top three include Texas, TCU, and Oklahoma State. As a senior at Connally, he played all over the field, passing for 707 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing for 852 yards and nine touchdowns while racking up four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot – Temple (TX)

Despite Baylor being his first offer, Harrison-Pilot – another local product – is expected to choose between Houston and Texas. As a junior in 2021, he totaled 652 all-purpose yards, 14 touchdowns, 20 tackles, and an interception while playing both ways. He's expected to play safety at the next level.

Follow Jackson Posey on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Baylor Bears News? Check out the SI.com team page here