Wells Fargo fired an employee accused of urinating on a woman in business class during a New York-Delhi flight

By Sam Tabahriti
Business Insider
 5 days ago

  • Wells Fargo said it fired an employee accused of urinating on a fellow passenger during a flight.
  • The incident was said to have occurred on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi in November.
  • The US bank said the allegations were "deeply disturbing" and the worker had been "terminated."

Wells Fargo has fired an employee who was accused of urinating on a fellow passenger during a flight from New York to Delhi.

The US bank on Friday issued a short statement about the incident, which was said to have taken place on an Air India flight in November. It said it found the allegations against the employee "deeply disturbing."

The Hindu reported Wednesday that a "heavily inebriated" man in business class had been accused of urinating on a woman on Air India flight 102 from New York to Delhi on November 26.

Indian media reported that the employee lived in Mumbai and was a vice president at Wells.

The Indian outlet JSWtv reported that the Delhi police were trying to locate the man, with an unnamed senior police official describing him as "missing."

Wells said in its Friday statement that it "holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behavior and we find these allegations deeply disturbing."

The statement added: "This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional enquiries be directed to them."

Wells Fargo declined to comment when asked by Insider for further detail about the man.

Air India didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Laura Valentine
4d ago

WF has been laying off employees right and left and filling them with cheaper employees in India and The Philippines. Guess you get what you pay for.

Janet NewMan
4d ago

how disgusting! if he had to 'go', he could have gone- but he went and now he's gone.**That's going to be really hard to fluff up on the old resume, Apu**

William Brouillet
5d ago

it's what Wells Fargo does to there customers every day and nothing happens to them

