Semi truck jackknifes on I-80 eastbound causing morning delays

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A semi truck jackknifed this morning scattering metal across two lanes of traffic, according to a statement from the Park City Fire District.

PCFD Medic Engine 35, Engine 33, Ambulance 36 and Back Country 3 all responded to the incident, which took place at around 6:15 a.m. near nile marker 143 on I-80 eastbound.

Four other passenger vehicles were involved in the accident, but no injuries were reported.

Both east and westbound lanes have been impacted, and according to the Utah Department of Transportation, delays will last throughout the morning.

