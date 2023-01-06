Read full article on original website
Jenna Ortega Gave Her "Wolf Cut" a '90s Twist at the Golden Globes
All eyes have been on Jenna Ortega recently, and tonight was no exception. The "Wednesday" actor popped up on the Golden Globes red carpet draped in a cutout Gucci dress, looking like a total goddess. And while we couldn't help but notice the outfit was a complete 180 from the black-and-white-themed "Wednesday" looks we've gotten used to seeing, our eyes were glued to her hair.
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
Rupert Grint Predicts a "Wednesday Boom" as His Daughter Shares Name with the Netflix Character
It seems that Rupert Grint has always been ahead of the curve! His 2-year-old daughter, who he shares with longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome, is named Wednesday, which is particularly on trend for 2023 in light of the hit Netflix show "Wednesday" starring Jenna Ortega. "I'm glad we kind of got in there," he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 9. "There's going to be a boom, a Wednesday boom. It's a good name, I stand by it."
Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut
Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Hilary Swank Says Being Pregnant Has Given Her a "Newfound Respect" For Women's Bodies
Hilary Swank is now in her third trimester with twins, and it has certainly shifted how she thinks about pregnancy — specifically the miracle of the human body and the food needed to power it. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness," she said on...
Nicola Peltz Beckham Debuts the "Blizzard" French Manicure
Nicola Peltz Beckham's latest manicure is giving a whole new meaning to the term "frosted." On Jan. 9, Peltz Beckham's 28th birthday, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik shared a photo of the actor's new nails, a look he dubbed the blizzard french manicure for its icy finish. "Blizzard French Bday for @nicolaannepeltzbeckham," Bachik captioned the photo of the "Welcome to Chippendales" star's hands.
Shemar Moore Reveals He's Going to Be a Dad: "Here Comes the Best Part of My Life"
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad! In an exclusive clip from his appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" (which airs on Jan. 26), the former "Criminal Minds" star shared that he's expecting his first child. Ahead of the episode, Moore announced the news in an Instagram video shared on Jan. 9, where he reveals he's having a baby girl. "Mama's smiling from Heaven 🕊️ . . . Miracles happen," he wrote in the caption. "Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️🔥."
WGA Awards TV Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Hacks’ to compete for hardware
The freshman series “Abbott Elementary,” “Andor,” “The Bear” and “Severance” and returnees “Better Call Saul,” “Hacks” and “Barry” are among the nominees for the 2023 Writers Guild Awards for television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing announced today by WGA West and WGA East. “The Bear,” “Severance” and “Saul” all landed three nominations apiece, as did “The Simpsons” in animation. “Yellowjackets” and “The Crown” will join “Saul,” “Andor” and “Severance” in the drama series lineup, while comedy series features “Only Murders in the Building” taking on “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Barry” and “Abbott.” In the new series category, “Bad Sisters” fills...
Chrissy Teigen Takes Miles and Luna to Play in a Dinosaur Park: "Only For You"
Sometimes being a mom means heading to a dinosaur park to make your son happy even though you're (very) pregnant. On Sunday, Chrissy Teigen shared photos of her family at Los Angeles's Dinosaurs in the Valley event on Instagram alongside a caption that makes it clear the only reason she left her house is that her 4-year-old, Miles, is a big fan of dinos.
J Lo Poses in a Barbiecore Bra-and-Shorts Set in New Campaign Video
This year has only just begun, and Jennifer Lopez has already confirmed that the Barbiecore trend is alive and well by way of her activewear. Lopez took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to promote Bodyarmor, a flavored sports drink. Her coordinates in the meme-inspired video she posted are a matching set from P.E Nation, consisting of a sports bra and bike shorts that strike a noticeable contrast against her iconic green diamond engagement ring from husband Ben Affleck.
Ben Masters, Star in Daytime Drama ‘Passions,’ Dies at 75
Ben Masters, who played Julian Crane in the daytime drama “Passions,” died Wednesday of COVID-19 in Palm Springs, Calif., after battling dementia for several years. He was 75. He played the womanizing heir apparent to the show’s wealthy and powerful Crane family from 1999 to 2008. Masters’ movie roles included parts in Bob Fosse’s “All That Jazz,” “Key Exchange,” “Making Mr. Right,” “Mandingo” and “Dream Lover.” From the 1970s to 1990s, Masters worked on several TV mini-series such as “Noble House” (with Pierce Brosnan) and “Celebrity” (with Ned Beatty and Tess Harper). He also guest starred on TV series including “Kojak,” “Barnaby Jones,” “Murder She Wrote,” “Petrocelli” and “Touched by...
Ben Affleck Serves Jennifer Lopez Dunkin' Coffee While Working a Drive-Through in Boston
Ben Affleck's love of Dunkin' coffee is no secret, and it seems like he's passed his affection for the company to wife Jennifer Lopez. In photos taken on Jan. 10, Affleck was spotted serving coffee to Lopez through a Dunkin' drive-through window, decked out in a Dunkin' employee's uniform complete with the signature hat.
Priyanka Chopra Wears a Plunging Satin Minidress For a Dinner Date
Priyanka Chopra stepped out for an intimate dinner in London at Straker's with her stylist, Image Architect Law Roach, British Vogue Editor in Chief Edward Enninful, and a few other friends. The 40-year-old multihyphenate chose an electric violet satin micro minidress by Sergio Hudson for the occasion, which plunged at the bust and came in a thigh-skimming length. She proved that purple is her color du jour with a long, shearling Sergio Hudson coat in the same hue, keeping both matching separates on for the entirety of the meal, and to take photos in the kitchen with chef Thomas Straker.
"Babylon" Costars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Cheered Their Peers On at the Golden Globes
"Babylon" costars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt reunited Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, where they sat together and cheered their peers on during the ceremony as they watched them accept their well-deserved honors. The pair's Golden Globe-nominated movie, which premiered in December, earned five nods this year — including a nod for Robbie in the best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category, and a best actor nom for Pitt — and won best original score.
"Black Panther"'s Letitia Wright Teases a Third Movie: "I Think It's Already in the Works"
"Wakanda Forever" may still be enjoying its epic rollout, but "Black Panther" fans are eagerly waiting for the Marvel franchise to get the green light for a third installment. And star Letitia Wright recently shared an optimistic update about the next chapter of the anticipated saga. "I think it's already...
Jeremy Renner sent co-star funny, 'profane' video after accident: 'He cares about everybody'
Jeremy Renner sent friend and co-star Hugh Dillon a video from his hospital bed that left Dillon with tears of laughter.
Zendaya Thanks the Golden Globes After Best Actress Win: "So Sorry I Wasn't Able to Be There"
Zendaya is officially a Golden Globe winner! Even though she couldn't attend the Jan. 10 ceremony to pick up her best actress in drama trophy herself, she's still honored to have won. On Tuesday night, the "Euphoria" star shared a black and white photo of her character, Rue, on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
