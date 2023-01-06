Priyanka Chopra stepped out for an intimate dinner in London at Straker's with her stylist, Image Architect Law Roach, British Vogue Editor in Chief Edward Enninful, and a few other friends. The 40-year-old multihyphenate chose an electric violet satin micro minidress by Sergio Hudson for the occasion, which plunged at the bust and came in a thigh-skimming length. She proved that purple is her color du jour with a long, shearling Sergio Hudson coat in the same hue, keeping both matching separates on for the entirety of the meal, and to take photos in the kitchen with chef Thomas Straker.

