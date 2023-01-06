ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
El Paso News

Nets Star Kevin Durant Diagnosed With MCL Sprain, per Report

The Brooklyn star will be re-evaluated in two weeks. View the original article to see embedded media. An MRI on Monday revealed an MCL sprain for Nets star Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Per Charania’s report, Durant will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant went...
BROOKLYN, NY
El Paso News

Social Media Reacts to Awkward David Pollack-Nick Saban Clip

The college football world ate up the interaction during the break at the national championship game. Amid Georgia’s historic rout of TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night, an awkward moment broke out on ESPN’s halftime show between Alabama coach Nick Saban and UGA alum David Pollack.
ATHENS, GA
El Paso News

AP source: Correa spurns Mets, reaches $200M deal with Twins

Carlos Correa has reversed course again, bringing him back to where he started in the most convoluted free-agent negotiation in baseball history. Correa agreed Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

