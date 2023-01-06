Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Teenager Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
Related
La Espuela Cantina & Grill Opening New Location in Lafayette
There is another Mexican restaurant coming to Lafayette.
KLFY.com
How ’bout some soul food Acadiana?
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A fan favorite in New Iberia, Moore’s II Soul Food Café has been plating meals for 15+ years. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Moore’s II plated meatball and spaghetti, meatball stew, smothered sausage, white beans, and baked chicken. The menu has been consistent and abundant for as long as they’ve been in business.
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
La Espuela Cantina & Grill Coming Soon To Former Picante/Sombrero Space In North Lafayette, Carencro Area
La Espuela Cantina & Grill, a new Mexican restaurant and bar, is coming soon to the former Picante and Sombrero space at 3235 NW Evangeline Thruway in North Lafayette. Founded in 2019 by Jose Rodriguez, this family-owned business started in St. Martinville and is now expanding to the North Lafayette area, bringing with it a warm and welcoming atmosphere and delicious Mexican fare.
225batonrouge.com
First Look: Cou-yon’s BBQ founders’ new fast casual seafood spot opens today in Mid City
Cork’s Fish & Shrimp, a new fast casual fried seafood concept created by the team behind Cou-yon’s BBQ, opens today in Mid City. It’s located in the spot formerly occupied by Captain D’s on Government Street. Unlike the national chain, however, Louisiana-born Cork’s is chock-full of Bayou State flair, says founder Paul Mladenka, serving combination plates of Cajun fried fish and shrimp, fish or shrimp po-boys, housemade crawfish etouffee, beignet bites and more.
theadvocate.com
Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73
Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
Acadiana native featured on "Kelly Clarkson Show"
Olivia Savoie was invited to The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her work as a "life story writer" for seniors in Acadiana and beyond. The episode will air Monday at 2 pm.
Dave & Buster’s purchases land, officially coming to Lafayette
Back in June 2022, KLFY reported that Dave & Busters filed a permit to build in Lafayette. Now, the business has officially purchased the land.
Man robs Ambassador Caffery store with long rifle, escapes in Nissan
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public for help finding the man who robbed a store on Ambassador Caffery Parkway at gunpoint. Police said the man got out a dark colored Nissan, walked into the store around 11 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, and took an undisclosed amount of money. He […]
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant in Broussard Announces Opening Date
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - In September of 2022, Deano's and Prejean's owner Tim Metcalf announced he was the new owner of the old Trapp's in Broussard. As Deano's has two locations in Lafayette, so would Prejean's have two locations in Lafayette Parish with this acquisition. Well, now, an opening...
Victim in Lafayette motorcycle crash identified
A motorcycle crash Tuesday night involving two vehicles leaves one dead.
WAFB.com
DEPUTIES: Couple found dead in quiet Baton Rouge subdivision
The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. Studies show a month-long fast from alcohol can improve sleep, reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, aid in weight loss, and reduce liver fat by 40%.
KLFY News 10
Job fair being held for nearly 90 Lafayette-based ASAP employees being laid off
Nearly 90 employees of the Lafayette-based delivery service company ASAP formerly known as Waitr, will be laid off on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Opelousas man found dead in Linwood Subdivision
An Opelousas man was found dead in a St. Landry Parish subdivision.
Missing juvenile in Iberia Parish has been located
Jerrick Fontenette, the Iberia Parish missing teen, has been located.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Youngsville Police Respond to Body Found on East Milton Avenue
YOUNGSVILLE, La, (KPEL News) - Law enforcement are currently on the scene in Youngsville after the discovery of a body on East Milton Avenue. The Youngsville Police Department is investigating, according to KLFY. The victim's identity has yet to be released, as the family has not yet been notified, according...
theadvocate.com
How this Acadiana storyteller landed a spot on NBC's Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday
Olivia Spallino Savoie’s penchant for telling the life stories of ordinary folks landed her a spot on national TV show, which will be aired at 2 p.m. Monday on KATC. “I didn’t realize it would be something of gravity until it was,” Savoie said of her interview on the Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show. But there she was some six weeks ago, sitting in a Hollywood hotel room and chatting in an interview with such TV luminaries as Howie Mandel and Terry Crews.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0