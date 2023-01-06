The 10 funniest sports jokes about Kevin McCarthy's struggle to become House Speaker

As of Friday morning, there is no Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Congress has been through 11 attempts to vote over the past few days on who will take the position as a group of Republicans continue to draw a line in the sand in an attempt to prevent Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker.

And that continued failure to vote McCarthy — or anyone else nominated — has produced a heaping amount of jokes on Twitter, including many that fold in the sports world.

We’ve collected those to share as we head into another day that could be filled with more rounds of voting: