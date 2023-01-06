ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

niceville.com

Deputy serving at Walton County Jail allegedly stole money from inmate

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A detention deputy working at the Walton County Jail has been terminated and arrested after an investigation reportedly revealed he stole money from an inmate, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it launched an investigation on...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Walton teens allegedly stole vehicle and guns, broke into churches

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of Walton County teenagers are facing felony charges following an alleged crime spree that reportedly included stealing guns and breaking into multiple churches in northern Walton County, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has reported. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO),...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
GENEVA, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa woman accused of stealing from disabled person

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the arrest of an Okaloosa County woman reportedly working as a guardian who allegedly stole more than $12,000 from a disabled person who had been under her care. According to Moody’s statement, an investigation by her Medicaid Fraud Control...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man sentenced to decade in prison for trafficking meth

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Investigators arrested 61-year-old Marlon Ray Cloud after knocking on the door of a hotel room he was in. When an occupant opened the door, a meth pipe was in plain sight.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City shooting suspect facing murder charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)- A Bay County man is now facing murder charges after a shooting late Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department found 42-year-old Timothy Adam Kilgore shot in the chest in a wooded area on Mulberry Ave. and 13th St. around 9:30 p.m. “He died at the scene despite life-saving […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

BCSO celebrates newest captain

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Meet the newest captain at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Myron Guilford. “I was excited I was shocked I didn’t see it coming,” Captain Guilford said. Guilford started with the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1994. He said he was inspired...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCPD arrested a man after he barricaded himself in his apartment

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to include more accurate information about where the incident occurred. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police arrested a man this morning after an hour-long stand-off.  Officers said they’d been looking for 26-year-old Chance Layfield for about a month, on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine. They finally caught […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
waltonso.org

TEENS ARRESTED FOR STEALING GUNS, VEHICLE AND BREAKING INTO MULTIPLE CHURCHES IN GLENDALE COMMUNITY

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers face felony charges following a crime spree spanning the holiday weekend in northern Walton County. Teague Kirkland, 19, and Christiansen Lopez, 16, were found walking on I-10 near a stolen Ford F-150 around 2 am Wednesday. The vehicle was stolen Tuesday from a home on State Highway 83 in Glendale along with numerous firearms, prescription medication, and alcohol.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 5, 2023

James Burns, 53, Altha, Florida: Sexual battery- victim less than 12-years-old, lewd and lascivious molestation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ronald Witzman, 49, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle: Sneads Police Department.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Crime down in Opp during just completed holiday period

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance says his favorite Christmas present from the community did come to reality. Few criminal complaints during the just-completed holiday period. Chief Chance says his officers took a proactive approach. They continually patrolled. residential and the downtown business district, keeping high visibility. Chief...
OPP, AL
CBS 42

WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into bridge in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday.  Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway.  Kenneth Everett, 45, is originally from Bay County, but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

