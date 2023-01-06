Read full article on original website
Related
niceville.com
Deputy serving at Walton County Jail allegedly stole money from inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A detention deputy working at the Walton County Jail has been terminated and arrested after an investigation reportedly revealed he stole money from an inmate, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it launched an investigation on...
niceville.com
Walton teens allegedly stole vehicle and guns, broke into churches
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of Walton County teenagers are facing felony charges following an alleged crime spree that reportedly included stealing guns and breaking into multiple churches in northern Walton County, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has reported. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO),...
Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding […]
wtvy.com
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
niceville.com
Okaloosa woman accused of stealing from disabled person
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the arrest of an Okaloosa County woman reportedly working as a guardian who allegedly stole more than $12,000 from a disabled person who had been under her care. According to Moody’s statement, an investigation by her Medicaid Fraud Control...
WJHG-TV
Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
WJHG-TV
Man sentenced to decade in prison for trafficking meth
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Investigators arrested 61-year-old Marlon Ray Cloud after knocking on the door of a hotel room he was in. When an occupant opened the door, a meth pipe was in plain sight.
Panama City shooting suspect facing murder charges
PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)- A Bay County man is now facing murder charges after a shooting late Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department found 42-year-old Timothy Adam Kilgore shot in the chest in a wooded area on Mulberry Ave. and 13th St. around 9:30 p.m. “He died at the scene despite life-saving […]
WEAR
Walton County deputy arrested, fired for stealing money from booked inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County Detention deputy was arrested Wednesday and fired for stealing money from an inmate being booked into jail. 37-year-old Jordan Tyler Rogers is charged with petit theft and official misconduct. According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, deputies started the investigation into Rogers on...
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials said the 56-year-old woman from out of state was competing in the Baker Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 7, when she was thrown from her horse. The […]
WJHG-TV
BCSO celebrates newest captain
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Meet the newest captain at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Myron Guilford. “I was excited I was shocked I didn’t see it coming,” Captain Guilford said. Guilford started with the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1994. He said he was inspired...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies search for armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road, Medfords Way
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road and Medfords Way Sunday afternoon. While the sheriff's office tracks the suspect, deputies ask all residents in the area to stay inside their homes. Deputies say they are looking for a...
PCPD arrested a man after he barricaded himself in his apartment
Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to include more accurate information about where the incident occurred. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police arrested a man this morning after an hour-long stand-off. Officers said they’d been looking for 26-year-old Chance Layfield for about a month, on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine. They finally caught […]
WEAR
Deputies: Man accidentally shoots himself during series of burglaries in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a Crestview man accidentally shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun while breaking into a vehicle. Justin McCall, 28, was arrested on Thursday on charges of grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary and felony violation of probation. According to the...
waltonso.org
TEENS ARRESTED FOR STEALING GUNS, VEHICLE AND BREAKING INTO MULTIPLE CHURCHES IN GLENDALE COMMUNITY
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers face felony charges following a crime spree spanning the holiday weekend in northern Walton County. Teague Kirkland, 19, and Christiansen Lopez, 16, were found walking on I-10 near a stolen Ford F-150 around 2 am Wednesday. The vehicle was stolen Tuesday from a home on State Highway 83 in Glendale along with numerous firearms, prescription medication, and alcohol.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 5, 2023
James Burns, 53, Altha, Florida: Sexual battery- victim less than 12-years-old, lewd and lascivious molestation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ronald Witzman, 49, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle: Sneads Police Department.
wdhn.com
Crime down in Opp during just completed holiday period
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance says his favorite Christmas present from the community did come to reality. Few criminal complaints during the just-completed holiday period. Chief Chance says his officers took a proactive approach. They continually patrolled. residential and the downtown business district, keeping high visibility. Chief...
WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into bridge in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday. Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway. Kenneth Everett, 45, is originally from Bay County, but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
Woman dies after thrown from horse at Florida rodeo
A woman died after she was thrown from a horse at a rodeo in the Florida panhandle, authorities said Sunday.
Milton man loses daughter, grandson in apartment fire
A local man is grieving after he lost his daughter and grandson to a fire in Jacksonville.
Comments / 0