This ‘Crown Jewel’ Texas Mansion Makes You Feel Like Royalty

Whether or not you ever plan to live in a huge mansion, it is always fun to take a look inside. This Texas estate is currently for sale and reminds me of the homes royalty might live in. The sprawling gardens, Italian features, and more make this a beautiful property. Keep scrolling to see around the land and inside the stunning home.
Will Texans Be Forced To Give Up Their Gas Stoves?

The next big fight in Washington, D.C. could be about one of your favorite kitchen appliance. The US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner in an interview with Bloomberg, said that using gas stoves can be a "hidden hazard". That could mean a ban of gas stoves in the future across the...
Texas Tech University Bans the app TikTok on All School Devices

Back in December Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a state wide ban on the popular app TikTok. Governor Abbott's ban states that all government issued devices that were capable of Internet connection were to delete/deactivate any TikTok account associated with those devices. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on TikTok has...
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
These Texas Kids Went Missing In December

For children, December was supposed to be a time surrounded by family and friends while making memories that will last forever. But we also know that not every child gets to have a great holiday season. Instead, too many go missing from home. Missing from their family, and missing from...
