Governor calls for rebates, tax cuts in her budget
SANTA FE – New Mexico state workers and teachers would receive salary increases starting in July and state residents would get another round of tax rebates – of $750 per taxpayer – under a $9.4 billion spending plan unveiled Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The budget...
Governor fills vacancy on Sandoval County Commission
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment of Joshua Jones to the Sandoval County Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Jones fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former Commissioner F. Kenneth Eichwald, who was elected in November 2022 as Sandoval County Magistrate Court Judge. According to the governor’s office,...
RR teen subject of epilepsy breakthrough, pediatric neurologists hard to find in NM
Rio Rancho teenager Nizhoni Begay, 17, is the first New Mexican to receive a new form of treatment for her long-endured seizures. “We have a sense of pride in that,” Nizhoni’s mother, Nina Begay, said. The Begay family has been through several treatments since Nizhoni was diagnosed as...
Warm with calm winds, chances of snow Wednesday
Today will be warmer and sunnier but breezes will cool the temperature down a little bit. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Dry weather with above average temperatures is in store for Monday and Tuesday, but a winter storm will bring mountain snow and low elevation rain to northern New Mexico on Tuesday night and Wednesday.”
