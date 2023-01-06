ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

rrobserver.com

Governor calls for rebates, tax cuts in her budget

SANTA FE – New Mexico state workers and teachers would receive salary increases starting in July and state residents would get another round of tax rebates – of $750 per taxpayer – under a $9.4 billion spending plan unveiled Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The budget...
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Governor fills vacancy on Sandoval County Commission

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment of Joshua Jones to the Sandoval County Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Jones fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former Commissioner F. Kenneth Eichwald, who was elected in November 2022 as Sandoval County Magistrate Court Judge. According to the governor’s office,...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Warm with calm winds, chances of snow Wednesday

Today will be warmer and sunnier but breezes will cool the temperature down a little bit. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Dry weather with above average temperatures is in store for Monday and Tuesday, but a winter storm will bring mountain snow and low elevation rain to northern New Mexico on Tuesday night and Wednesday.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

